AVZ Minerals : Manono Lithium and Tin Project Update

"All of the Tanzanian Government officials that I met offered every possible assistance to facilitate the Company's objective of being able to efficiently and cost effectively transport Roche Dure concentrate via the port of Dar es Salaam.

AVZ Minerals Managing Director Nigel Ferguson said: "AVZ Minerals and our world- class Manono Lithium and Tin Project was extremely well received by high-rankingofficials from the Tanzanian Government.

Project issues focused around the available capacity, laydown and storage areas at the port of Dar es Salaam and a further range of benefits for AVZ Minerals such as tax incentives and exemptions, planned rail and port upgrades should further beneficiation in Tanzania be investigated.

AVZ Minerals' Managing Director Nigel Ferguson met with high ranking officials from the Tanzania Port Authority (TPA), Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), Tanzania Zambia Railways Authority (TAZARA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Tanzania's Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), which is the principal government agency for promoting investments in Tanzania's special economic zones.

The Company advises the successful outcome of a series of recent meetings with Government of Tanzania agencies to better understand the current and proposed infrastructure to transport Roche Dure concentrate via the port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ or "the Company") today provides an operations update on its world class Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") located in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa.

Positive engagement with Tanzanian Government agencies around the transport of Roche Dure concentrate via the port of Dar es Salaam

"The Company is now working towards securing formal Letters of Intent with the Tanzania Railways Corporation, Tanzania Zambia Railways Authority and Tanzania's Export Processing Zones Authority around the movement of Roche Dure concentrate."

Appointment of Project Director, Michael Hughes

Mr Michael Hughes has been appointed as Project Director for AVZ Minerals' world-class Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

Mr Hughes has more than 35 years' experience in Engineering, Procurement and Construction in the minerals and metal market, having worked for both engineering companies and clients to execute studies and projects.

His experience covers all metals and minerals commodity plant design and construction in Africa, India, France and Australia. He has worked in many African countries, including Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Madagascar and Ethiopia.

Mr Hughes has served as General Manager and Vice President of companies as well as Managing Director of Bateman Engineering India Private Limited. He joins the Manono team from Evolution Mining where he was Project Director of significant plant expansions at its Cowal gold mine in New South Wales.

Mr Ferguson said: "We are especially pleased to welcome Michael to our team as the Manono Project Director as we advance our tier 1 Manono Lithium and Tin Project. Michael joins our team having significant experience in managing many studies at all levels including scoping, pre-feasibility and definitive feasibility.

"He also has proven success in developing projects, having built a sulphuric acid plant in Madagascar, executed a diamond mine cutback upgrade in Botswana and led the technical due diligence work for the international lenders on the Roy Hill project in Australia."

Mr Hughes will be awarded 3,000,000 Performance Rights as part of his remuneration package.

Lapsing of Performance Rights

The Company advises that 6,000,000 Performance Rights have lapsed.

Pit dewatering

Pit dewatering at Roche Dure is progressing better than planned (see Fig. 3 and Fig 4), with results showing at least a 75 centimetre drop in water level for every 24 hours of operation.

The rate of dewatering at Roche Dure strongly upholds our interpretation that water in the pits is of meteoric origin and not ground water ingress. Further pit dewatering updates will be provided in due course.

Mr Ferguson said: "It's pleasing to see the advance in dewatering of the Roche Dure pit to allow access in the near future for further feasibility works. We have long suspected the pits have been filled through surface flow of meteoric water (rainwater) instead of ingress through fractures in the host rocks of sub surface ground water. Historically, a network of surface diversion drains were established to ensure water did not flood the pits during the local wet season. AVZ has ensured these drains are now re-established and operational and we expect the water within the pits will be kept under control with regular pumping from a sump in the pit."

