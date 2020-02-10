AVZ Minerals : Manono Project Operational Update

Manono Lithium and Tin Project

Operational Update

Highlights

Definitive Feasibility Study now 95% complete

Roche Dure pit dewatering is 99% completed

Infill drilling of material underneath the pit can now occur

All transport routes finalised with costs to be included in DFS

Construction of 150 man camp commenced at Camp Colline

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "the Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on the Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project).

The Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") is 95% complete and is on schedule to be released by the end of 31 March 2020.

Further information on sub-sections of the operations is provided below.

Roche Dure Pit Dewatering

Pit dewatering at Roche Dure is now 99% completed (See Figures 1, 2 and 3). Minor pit floor clean up and final dewatering of residual water continues.

AVZ now has the opportunity to undertake further infill drilling of material underneath the pit that could not be accessed while the pit was flooded, in order to upgrade Mineral Resource categories from Inferred to Indicated and from Indicated to Measured.

The time taken to conduct this extra sampling will not impact the timeframe of the release of the DFS.