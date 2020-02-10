Log in
AVZ Minerals : Manono Project Operational Update

02/10/2020 | 08:13pm EST

Manono Lithium and Tin Project

Operational Update

Highlights

  • Definitive Feasibility Study now 95% complete
  • Roche Dure pit dewatering is 99% completed
  • Infill drilling of material underneath the pit can now occur
  • All transport routes finalised with costs to be included in DFS
  • Construction of 150 man camp commenced at Camp Colline

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "the Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on the Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project).

The Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") is 95% complete and is on schedule to be released by the end of 31 March 2020.

Further information on sub-sections of the operations is provided below.

Roche Dure Pit Dewatering

Pit dewatering at Roche Dure is now 99% completed (See Figures 1, 2 and 3). Minor pit floor clean up and final dewatering of residual water continues.

AVZ now has the opportunity to undertake further infill drilling of material underneath the pit that could not be accessed while the pit was flooded, in order to upgrade Mineral Resource categories from Inferred to Indicated and from Indicated to Measured.

The time taken to conduct this extra sampling will not impact the timeframe of the release of the DFS.

Figure 1 & 2 - The floor of the Roche Dure pit, post dewatering

Figure 3 - The sump on the floor of the Roche Dure pit, post dewatering

Transport Studies

All transport studies undertaken to date to select the most suitable and cost effective method of transporting Manono's lithium products to port, have now been completed.

The analysis of each of the transport studies is being finalised and will be included in the final DFS to be released by the end of March 2020.

Construction Camp

The Company has commenced construction of more sustainable accommodation facilities at Manono, called Camp Colline (See Figures 4, 5, & 6).

The 30 comfortable, "single-man" quarters accommodation units recently completed, will be followed by additional accommodation for up to 150 construction personnel, associated kitchen, mess, laundry and recreational facilities.

The early works program also includes construction of a sewage treatment facility, an RO water treatment plant and additional power facilities for Camp Colline.

AVZ Minerals Managing Director, Nigel Ferguson, commented: "We are no longer an exploration company having commenced site works for mining and are migrating towards becoming a fully-fledgedmining company. With the DFS expected soon, financing and offtakes to soon follow, we are stepping up to ensure a successful mining operation is established at Manono."

Figures 4, 5 & 6 - Some of the single man quarters accommodation at AVZ Minerals' Camp Colline at

Manono in the DRC

This release was authorised by Nigel Ferguson, Managing Director of AVZ Minerals Limited.

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Peter Harris

AVZ Minerals Limited

Peter Harris & Associates

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 (0) 412 124 833

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 01:12:05 UTC
