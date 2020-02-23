AVZ Minerals : Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Work Update 0 02/23/2020 | 08:24pm EST Send by mail :

The Bulk Test produced approximately 160kg of concentrate of 6.1% Li 2 O with a 60.1% lithia recovery

O with a 60.1% lithia recovery The metallurgical parameters for the proposed flow sheet are now confirmed

Both Tin and Tantalum recovery test work and Flotation sighter test work are progressing very well and results should be available in March AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 2 metallurgical test work program at its Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo. AVZ's Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson, said: "Our Phase 2 test work is now complete and has delivered exceptional results in terms of lithia recovery and supporting the selected DFS flowsheet. Furthermore, the product grade and recovery confirm both the reproducibility of testing and high degree of flexibility in attaining economic graded products." Tin and Tantalum recovery test work is progressing very well with some very encouraging intermediate results and we have now produced a -0.5mm gravity product ready for further dressing test work." The flotation sighter test work for lithia recovery from fines is progressing well and results are expected mid-March". "Overall, our Phase 2 optimisation work has demonstrated that our laboratory test work is scalable to a full-size operation. We eagerly await the completion of our Definitive Feasibility Study and look forward to its release next month." ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 24 February 2020 AVZ Minerals Limited Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T: + 61 8 6117 9397 F: + 61 8 6118 2106 E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com ABN 81 125 176 703 Directors: Non-Executive Chairman: John Clarke Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson Technical Director: Graeme Johnston Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich Market Cap $230 M ASX Code: AVZ Progress Summary This metallurgical update presents progress results from a metallurgical test program that aimed to: Test and confirm the 2-stage dense media separation (DMS) flow sheet;

2-stage dense media separation (DMS) flow sheet; Quantify the extent of heavy mineral recovery including tin and tantalum minerals;

Explore fine lithia recovery pathways (flotation) for future plant expansion, and -

Generate verification parameters for the process design criteria. Dense Media Separation Results Optimisation trials utilising the 250mm dense media cyclone ("DMC") at the Nagrom Laboratories, Perth Western Australia, are essentially complete. Seven optimisation tests were undertaken aimed at maximising product recovery and grade. Upon successful optimisation, the tailored DMC settings were applied to treat the two tonne bulk sample essentially confirming the metallurgical parameters and providing concentrate sample for additional, downstream testing. Table 1 presents the seven optimisation test results including the bulk run (Test-08). Table 1 - Phase 2 Metallurgical Testwork 250mm Dense Media Cyclone Trial Results Sample Description (Phase 2: Bulk-04) Mass Grade Recovery Concentrate Li2O Fe2O3 Mica Li2O % % % % % Test-01 (Optimise)* -8+2mm & -2+0.5mm 14.3 6.3 0.72 # 57.0 Test-02 (Optimise) -8+2mm & -2+0.5mm 13.4 6.3 0.76 # 53.4 Test-03 (Optimise) -8+2mm & -2+0.5mm 16.5 6.2 0.84 # 63.4 Test-04 (Optimise) -8+2mm & -2+0.5mm 13.5 6.5 0.70 # 55.2 Test-05 (Optimise) -8+2mm & -2+0.5mm 14.7 6.3 0.71 # 57.9 Test-06 (Optimise) -8+0.5mm 12.4 6.4 0.75 1.69 50.0 Test-07 (Optimise) -8+0.5mm 16.5 5.9 0.84 # 59.8 Test-08 (Bulk) -8+2mm & -2+0.5mm 15.6 6.1 0.72 pending 60.1 *Test-01 reported in ASX announcement (3 Feb 2020) was subsequently re-assayed providing a slight uplift in recovery. # mica percentages not tested The Bulk processing recovered more than 60% lithia, yielding a concentrate grade of 6.1% Li2O. Approximately 3% of xenolithic waste was purposefully added to the bulk composite feed to assess the worst case iron contamination. Even after this inclusion, iron levels expressed as Fe2O3 are well within specification circa 0.72% Fe2O3. Given a mining scenario where these minor xenolithic units will be selectively removed to waste dumps, it is expected that iron levels will be reduced in the final product for sale. Results to date imply visible mica levels below 2% and noted to be well below specification. All DMC testwork was conducted in two stages comprising a rougher and cleaner. Rougher concentrates reported to the cleaner feed and rougher tails reported as final tailings. Cleaner concentrates represent the final product while cleaner tailings, often termed intermediates, may report direct to tail or in some operations, report to regrind before flotation recovery. Test-01 to Test-05 were carried out in split size fractions above and below 2mm to maximise DMC efficiency while Test-06 and Test-07 were carried on the entire -8+0.5mm fraction. 2 of 6 Test-01 to Test-05 formed the key variability tests with adjustments in rougher cut-point density ranging from 2.75 g/cm3 to 2.9 g/cm3. Cleaner cut-point densities then required adjustment to maintain target lithia grades. In this instance, an aggressive cleaner cut for Test-02 resulted in losses to the 'intermediates' and therefore not considered optimal. Figure 1 presents all DMS recoveries against DMS product grades which align well to a discounted heavy liquid separation test completed on the same crushed sample. The chart demonstrates a clear trend in product grade and recovery confirming both the reproducibility of testing and high degree of flexibility in attaining economic graded products. Figure 1 - Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Work 250 mm Dense Media Cyclone Performance Curve 80.0 75.0 70.0 65.0 % 60.0 Recovery, 55.0 Lithia 50.0 45.0 40.0 35.0 30.0 3.0 Test-01 Test-02 Test-03 Test-04 Test-05 Test-06 Test-07 Test-08 Poly. (Bulk-04 91% HLS) 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5 7.0 7.5 Lithia Grade, % As the Phase 2 metallurgical testwork turns nears completion, the focus now shifts toward by-product (heavy mineral) recovery including tin and tantalum. Fine lithia recovery from fines employing flotation processes also continues to provide invaluable data for future operations. 3 of 6 Scope of Testwork Testwork Overview Phase 2 metallurgical components are presented in Table 2 below. Table 2. Phase 2 Metallurgical Testwork Components Component Description Feed Preparation Crushing and Screening: Bulk crushing using industrial sized high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR); Bulk screening producing two fractions; a minus 0.5 mm ("fines") and greater than 0.5 mm ("coarse"). Performance testing employing 250 mm Dense Media Cyclone: Dense Media i) Recovery optimisation and operating parameter establishment to verify process Separation design; ii) Bulk processing targeting SC6% spodumene concentrate. Gravity recovery of heavy (valuable) minerals from coarse and fine streams: Heavy Mineral i) Recovery of tin bearing cassiterite and tantalum from coarse spodumene (DMS) Separation concentrates; Recovery of tin and tantalum from minus 0.5 mm fines.

Value add opportunities for future processing at Manono including: Process i) Fines screening at 0.3 mm as opposed to the industry standard of 0.5 mm; Opportunities ii) Froth flotation for the recovery of lithia from fines. Vendor and Engineering, Vendor and Tailings Characterisation Engineering Ore Variability Bulk Sample Heavy liquid separation tests used to assess ore variability, specifically grade-recovery relationships to assist mine planning. A single composite (Bulk-04) comprising more than 180 intervals was generated based on visual and assay logs providing a 2,000 kg composite. In order to best represent mining practices, a small percentage of low-grade waste was included in the composite. Approximately 3% xenolithic waste material was purposefully added to Bulk-04 to represent worst case dilution associated with such intrusions. In general, these intrusions are well distinguishable and massive throughout the orebody and will be selectively mined with ease; the allowance is considered worst case and essentially included to test the impact on product concentrates grades. 4 of 6 Metallurgical Program Overview A broad overview of the definitive feasibility level testwork program is presented in Figure 2 below. Figure 2. Phase 2 Metallurgical Testwork Program Overview The two tonne parcel of ore (Bulk-04) was crushed using high pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") to replicate typical performance of industrial sized equipment. The HPGR generates more minus 0.5mm fines material than a typical laboratory crushing process which translates to losses in lithia to this stream when compared with typical control crush processes. The adoption of the HPGR crush method provides confidence in the scalability of laboratory results to an operating processing facility. After HPGR crushing the sample was screened with the minus 0.5 mm "fines" sent for detailed heavy mineral recovery and preliminary lithia flotation testwork. A reflux classifier was employed to separate deleterious mica from the balance of the bulk samples' coarse (>0.5mm) fraction prior to DMS testing. Dense media separation testwork comprised seven (7) optimisation tests which involved adjusting dense media cyclone (DMC) operational parameters to maximise product recovery while targeting a spodumene concentrate (SC) grading circa 6% Li2O (Lithia). Upon optimisation, the balance of the bulk- 04 sample was run through the cyclone for downstream test work. DMC concentrates were then flagged for heavy mineral recovery testwork employing conventional gravity recovery techniques. Essentially, all heavy minerals including gangue iron minerals are proposed to be rejected. As a result, tin and tantalum by-products may be produced with gravity tailing essentially lithia concentrates devoid of additional deleterious elements. Two parallel programs were conducted on crushed fines namely heavy mineral recovery and exploratory lithia flotation. While fine lithia recovery via flotation is not slated for inclusion in the DFS and early operations, the characterisation program was intended to provide early indications of viability and gain an insight into the flotation chemistry of the ore. Heavy mineral recovery on the fines stream was proposed to be undertaken using several conventional processing concepts including cyclone deslime, spirals, tables and magnetic separation to recovery tin and tantalum. 5 of 6 Looking Forward Dense media separation test work is considered optimised and essentially complete however the Phase 2 metallurgical program will continue to focus on: Heavy mineral recovery. The amenability of tin bearing cassiterite recovery is focused on two size streams, named 'Coarse' and 'Fines'.

o Coarse lithia concentrate generated from the DMS processes has now commenced with further high SG recovery devices employed for the recovery of high specific gravity, liberated tin and tantalum minerals.

o The fines fraction has been de-slimed and concentrated using conventional gravity devices with final dressing stages about to commence.

Coarse lithia concentrate generated from the DMS processes has now commenced with further high SG recovery devices employed for the recovery of high specific gravity, liberated tin and tantalum minerals. The fines fraction has been de-slimed and concentrated using conventional gravity devices with final dressing stages about to commence. Froth flotation Initial foundation testing continues with a broad suite of tests aimed at recovering lithia from the fines fraction using a conventional flotation methodology. AVZ will update the market as further results become available. This release was authorised by Nigel Ferguson, Managing Director of AVZ Minerals Limited. For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact: Mr. Leonard Math Media Enquiries: Company Secretary Mr. Peter Harris AVZ Minerals Limited Peter Harris & Associates Phone: +61 8 6117 9397 Phone: +61 (0) 412 124 833 Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to metallurgical test work results is based on, and fairly represents information complied and reviewed by Mr Nigel Ferguson, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Ferguson is a Director of AVZ Minerals Limited. Mr Ferguson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Ferguson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. 6 of 6 JORC TABLE 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific • Metallurgical samples: Comminution testwork consisting UCS, Bond techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals Indices, SMC and Impact testing were conducted on Comm 1, Comm 2 under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF and Comm 3. Comm1 sample representing the upper zone ore and instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad Comm 2 and Comm 3 representing middle and deeper sections in the ore meaning of sampling. zone. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the • These samples consisted of continuous intervals of full PQ core and appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. include spodumene containing and waste intervals identified from core • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public logging records. Report. • Specifically Comm 1 sample consists of approximately 15m from Met01, • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively Comm 2 sample approximately 15m from Met02 and Comm 3 sample simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from approximately 15m from Met03. which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other • Comm sample weights were each 115kg. cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold • Metallurgical samples: Spodumene concentrate testwork to date has that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation been conducted using a single bulk composite, Bulk01, 200kg mass. types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. • This composite was prepared from sub-samples of crushed intervals of full PQ drill core. Each approximate 1m interval was crushed to 25mm with a sub-sample submitted for analysis and a further sub-sample collected for the composite. Th final Bulk01 composite sample contained low gade and high grade intervals as well as waste intervals from 4 of the 5 met holes to target a grade close to expected mining lithium grade. • Specifically Bulk01 contains sub-samples from intervals originating from Met01, Met02, Met,03 and Met04. • All met hole core intervals were shipped to Nagrom laboratories in Australia. From here core has been shipped to ALS laboratories, Australia. • HLS test results reported in this release were conducted on sub-samples of Bulk01 with a head grade of 1.58% Li2O. • Head grades have a reporting accuracy of ±0.1%. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, • The drilling was completed using diamond drilling rigs with PQ used from techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard surface to sample through weathered to fresh-rock and HQ sized drill tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is rods used after the top-of-fresh-rock had been intersected. Most holes oriented and if so, by what method, etc). are angled between 50° and 75°. All collars were surveyed after completion. All holes were downhole surveyed using a digital multi-shot camera at about 30 m intervals. Apart from drillholes MO17DD001, MO17DD002, MO18DD001 and MO18DD008, all cores were orientated. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results • Drill core recovery attained >99% in the pegmatite. recovery assessed. • Based upon the high recovery, AVZ did not have to implement additional • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature measures to improve sample recovery and the drill core is considered of the samples. representative and fit for sampling. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether • For the vast majority of drilling completed, core recovery was near 100% sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse and there is no sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or material. coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically • Drillhole cores were logged by qualified geologists using a data-logger logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, and the logs were then uploaded into Geobank which is a part of the mining studies and metallurgical studies. Micromine software system. The cores were logged for geology and • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, geotechnical properties (RQD & planar orientations). A complete copy of channel, etc) photography. the data is held by an independent consultant. The parameters recorded • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. in the logging are adequate to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation. • All cores were logged, and logging was by qualitative (lithology) and quantitative (RQD and structural features) methods. All cores were also photographed both in dry and wet states, with the photographs stored in the database. • The entire length of all drillholes were logged for geological, mineralogical and geotechnical data. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. • Cores were cut longitudinally in half and sampled at a nominal 1 m length. techniques and • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled • All the exploration drilling was carried out using diamond core drilling. sample wet or dry. • The sample preparation for drillhole core samples incorporates standard preparation • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample industry practice. The half-core samples were prepared at ALS preparation technique. Lubumbashi and the ALS sample preparation facility on site at Manono, • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise with holes from MO18DD021 onwards being prepared at Manono. representivity of samples. • At AVZ's onsite sample preparation facility the half-core samples of • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ approximately 4-5 kg are oven dried, crushed to -2 mm with a 500 g sub- material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sample being split off. This 500 g sub-sample is then pulverised to sampling. produce a pulp with 85% passing -75um size fraction. A 120 g subsample • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being is then split from this. The certified reference material, blank and duplicate sampled. samples are inserted at appropriate intervals and then the complete sample batch is couriered to Australia for analysis. • Standard sub-sampling procedures are utilised by ALS Lubumbashi and ALS Manono at all stages of sample preparation such that each sub- sample split is representative of the whole it was derived from. • Duplicate sampling was undertaken for the drilling programme. After half-core samples were crushed at the ALS Lubumbashi and ALS Manono preparatory facility, an AVZ geologist took a split of the crushed sample which was utilised as a field duplicate. The geologist placed the split into a pre-numbered bag which was then inserted into the sample stream. It was then processed further, along with all the other samples. The drilling produced PQ and HQ drill core, providing a representative sample of the pegmatite which is coarse-grained. Sampling was mostly at 1 m intervals, and the submitted half-core samples typically had a mass of 3-4 kg. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory • Diamond drillhole (core) samples were submitted to ALS Lubumbashi and data and procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. ALS Manono (DRC) where they were crushed and pulverised to produce laboratory tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the pulps. These pulps were couriered to Australia and analysed by ALS parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and Laboratories in Perth, Western Australia using a sodium peroxide fusion model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. of a 5g charge followed by digestion of the prill using dilute hydrochloric • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, acid thence determination by AES or MS, i.e. methods ME-ICP89 and ME- external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack MS91. Samples from the drilling completed in 2017 i.e. MO17DD001 and of bias) and precision have been established. MO17DD002, were assayed for a suite of 24 elements that included Li, Sn, Ta & Nb. Samples from the drilling completed in 2018 were assayed for a suite of 12 elements; Li, Sn, Ta, Nb, Al, Si, K, Fe, Mg, P, Th and U, with Li reported as Li2O, Al as Al2O3, Si as SiO2, K as K2O, Mg as MgO, Fe as Fe2O3 and P as P2O5. • Peroxide fusion results in the complete digestion of the sample into a molten flux. As fusion digestions are more aggressive than acid digestion methods, they are suitable for many refractory, difficult-to-dissolve minerals such as chromite, ilmenite, spinel, cassiterite and minerals of the tantalum-tungsten solid solution series. They also provide a more- complete digestion of some silicate mineral species and are considered to provide the most reliable determinations of lithium mineralisation. • Sodium peroxide fusion is a total digest and considered the preferred method of assaying pegmatite samples. • For the drilling, AVZ incorporated standard QAQC procedures to monitor the precision, accuracy and general reliability of all assay results from assays of drilling samples. As part of AVZ's sampling protocol, CRMs (standards), blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sampling stream. In addition, the laboratory (ALS Perth) incorporated its own internal QAQC procedures to monitor its assay results prior to release of results to AVZ. The Competent Person is satisfied that the results of the QAQC are acceptable and that the assay data from ALS is suitable for Mineral Resource estimation. • AVZ utilised Nagrom in Perth for external laboratory checks to compare results received from ALS Perth. The Competent Person is satisfied that the results from the umpire laboratory are acceptable and that the assay data from ALS is suitable for Mineral Resource estimation. • Geophysical instruments were not used in assessing the mineralisation. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative • MSA observed the mineralisation in the majority of cores on site, although sampling and company personnel. no check assaying was completed by MSA. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • MSA observed and photographed several collar positions in the field, along • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data with rigs that were drilling at the time of the site visit. storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Twinned holes for the verification of historical drilling, were not required. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Short vertical historical holes were drilled within the pit but are neither accessible nor included within the database used to define the Mineral Resource. • Drilling data is stored on site as both hard and soft copy. Drilling data is validated onsite before being sent to data management consultants in Perth where the data is further validated. When results are received they are loaded to the central database in Perth and shared with various stakeholders via the cloud. QC results are reviewed by both independent consultants and AVZ personnel at Manono. Hard copies of assay certificates are stored in AVZ's Perth offices. • AVZ has not adjusted any assay data. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole • The drillhole collars have been located by a registered surveyor using a points surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource Hi-Target V30 Trimble differential GPS with an accuracy of +/- 0.02 m. estimation. • All holes were downhole surveyed using a digital multi-shot camera at • Specification of the grid system used. approximately 30 m intervals, except MET02 and MET03 which were • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. drilled vertically. • AVZ provided high resolution topographic contours, surveyed at 50 cm elevation differences. . • For the purposes of geological modelling and estimation, the drillhole collars were projected onto this topographic surface. In most cases adjustments were within 1 m (in elevation). • Coordinates are relative to WGS 84 UTM Zone 35M. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Drillhole were completed on sections 100 m apart, and collars were 50 to and distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of 100 m apart on section where possible. In situations of difficult terrain, geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore multiple holes were drilled from a single drill pad using differing angles Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. for each drillhole. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • In the Competent Person's opinion, the spacing is sufficient to establish geological and grade continuity consistent with Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. • Samples were composited to 1 m intervals, since it was the most occurring sample length. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible • The drillhole orientation was designed to intersect the Roche Dure data in relation structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Pegmatite at, or nearly at, 90° to the plane of the pegmatite. to geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key • No material sampling bias exists due to drilling direction. structure mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • When utilizing ALS Lubumbashi, chain of custody was maintained by AVZ personnel on-site to Lubumbashi. Samples were stored on-site until they were delivered by AVZ personnel in sealed bags to the laboratory at ALS in Lubumbashi. The ALS laboratory checked the received samples against the sample dispatch form and issued a reconciliation report. • At Lubumbashi, the prepared samples (pulps) were sealed in a box and delivered by DHL to ALS Perth. • ALS issued a reconciliation of each sample batch, actual received vs documented dispatch. • The ALS Manono site preparation facility was managed indepedently by ALS who supervised the sample preparation. Prepared samples were sealed in boxes and transported by air to ALS Lubumbashi and were accompanied by an AVZ employee, where export documentation and formalities were concluded. DHL couriered the samples to ALS in Perth. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • The sampling techniques were reviewed by the Competent Person during the reviews site visit. • The Competent Person considers that the exploration work conducted by AVZ was carried out using appropriate techniques for the style of mineralisation at Roche Dure, and that the resulting database is suitable for Mineral Resource estimation. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the previous section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or • The Manono licence was awarded as Research Permit PR13359, issued on tenement and material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding the 28th December 2016 to La Congolaise d'Exploitation Miniere SA land tenure royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and (Cominiere). It is valid for 5 years. On the 2nd February 2017, AVZ formed status environmental settings. a joint-venture (JV) with Cominiere and Dathomir Mining Resources SARL • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known (Dathomir) to become the majority partner in a JV aiming to explore and impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. develop the pegmatites contained within PR 13359. Ownership of the Manono Lithium Project is AVZ 60%, Cominiere 30% and Dathomir 10%. • All indigenous title is cleared and there are no other known historical or environmentally sensitive areas. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • Within PR13359, exploration of relevance was undertaken by Gecamines done by other which completed a programme of drilling between 1949 and 1951. The parties drilling consisted of 42 vertical holes drilled to a general depth of around 50 - 60 m. Drilling was carried out on 12 sections at irregular intervals ranging from 50 - 300 m, and over a strike length of some 1,100 m. Drill spacing on the sections varied from 50 - 100 m. The drilling occurred in the Roche Dure Pit only, targeting the fresh pegmatite in the Kitotolo sector of the project area. • The licence area has previously been mined for tin and tantalum through a series of open pits over a total length of approximately 10 km excavated by Zairetain SPRL. More than 60 Mt of material was mined from three major pits and several subsidiary pits focused on the weathered upper portions of the pegmatites. Ore was crushed and then upgraded through gravity separation to produce a concentrate of a reported 72% Sn. There are no reliable records available of tantalum or lithium recovery as tin was the primary mineral being recovered. • Apart from the mining excavations and the drilling programme, there has been very limited exploration work within the Manono region. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Project lies within the mid-Proterozoic Kibaran Belt - an intracratonic domain, stretching for over 1,000 km through Katanga and into southwest Uganda. The belt strikes predominantly SW-NE and is truncated by the N-S to NNW-SSE trending Western Rift system. The Kibaran Belt is comprised of a sedimentary and volcanic sequence that has been folded, metamorphosed and intruded by at least three separate phases of granite. The latest granite phase (900 to 950 million years ago) is assigned to the Katangan cycle and is associated with widespread vein and pegmatite mineralisation containing tin, tungsten, tantalum, niobium, lithium and beryllium. Deposits of this type occur as clusters and are widespread throughout the Kibaran terrain. In the DRC, the Katanga Tin Belt stretches over 500 km from near Kolwezi in the southwest to Kalemie in the northeast comprising numerous occurrences and deposits of which the Manono deposit is the largest. The geology of the Manono area is poorly documented and no reliable maps of local geology were observed. Recent mapping by AVZ has augmented the overview provided by Bassot and Morio (1989) and has led to the following description. The Manono Project pegmatites are hosted by a series of mica schists and by amphibolite in some locations. These host rocks have a steeply dipping penetrative foliation that appears to be parallel to bedding. There are numerous bodies of pegmatite, the largest of which have sub-horizontal to moderate dips, with dip direction being towards the southeast. The pegmatites post-date metamorphism, with all primary igneous textures intact. They cross-cut the host rocks but despite their large size, the contact deformation and metasomatism of the host rocks by the intrusion of the pegmatites seems minor. The absence of significant deformation of the schistosity of the host rocks implies that the pegmatites intruded brittle rocks. The pegmatites constitute a pegmatite swarm in which the largest pegmatites have an apparent en-echelon arrangement in a linear zone more than 12 km long. The pegmatites are exposed in two areas; Manono in the northeast, and Kitotolo in the southwest. These areas are separated by a 2.5 km section of alluvium-filled floodplain which contains Lake Lukushi. At least one large pegmatite extends beneath the floodplain. The pegmatites are members of the LCT-Rare Element group of pegmatites and within the pegmatite swarm there are LCT albite- spodumene pegmatites and LCT Complex (spodumene sub-type) pegmatites. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration Information results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. See table in Appendix 1. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum • Exploration Results are not reported, therefore no data was aggregated for aggregation and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off reporting purposes. methods grades are usually Material and should be stated. • No equivalent values are used or reported. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration between Results. mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is widths and known, its nature should be reported. intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be lengths a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Exploration Results are not reported.

There is no relationship between mineralisation width and grade.

The geometry of the mineralisation is reasonably well understood however the pegmatite is not of uniform thickness nor orientation. Consequently, most drilling intersections do not represent the exact true thickness of the intersected pegmatite, although intersections are reasonably close to true thickness in most cases.

Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The relevant plans and sections are included in this document and in Appendix 2. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, reporting representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Exploration Results are not reported. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No other exploration data is available. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Diamond drill testing beneath the pit will be carried once the pit has been drained of water.

