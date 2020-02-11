AVZ Minerals : Roskill Mine to Market Conference - AVZ presentation 0 02/11/2020 | 09:19pm EST Send by mail :

The rechargeable battery sector is expected to increasingly dominate lithium demand from a 54% market share in 2018 to an estimated 86% share by 2025. 3 COMPANY OVERVIEW CORPORATE SNAPSHOT Capital Structure Key Shareholders ASX Code AVZ Huayou Cobalt , 9.40% Share Price (15 January 2020) $0.07 Management & Associates, 8.30% Share outstanding 2.305bn Market Cap (A$) $161m Lithium Plus, 3.43% Cash (at 31 December 2019) $3.2m Debt Nil Enterprise Value $122m Other Shareholders, 78.87% Avg Daily trading liquidity last 12 months (A$) $0.6m $0.15 Roche Dure JORC Resource $0.12 $0.09 $0.06 $0.03 $0.00 26-Nov-18 26-Dec-18 26-Jan-19 26-Feb-1926-Mar-19 26-Apr-19 26-May-19 26-Jun-19 26-Jul-19 26-Aug-19 26-Sep-19 26-Oct-19 26-Nov-19 26-Dec-19 26-Jan-20 JORC Category TONNES Li2O Sn Ta Fe2O3 MILLIONS % ppm ppm % MEASURED 107 1.68 836 36 0.93 INDICATED 162 1.63 803 36 0.96 INFERRED 131 1.66 509 30 1.00 TOTAL 400 1.65 719 34 0.96 Resources are 67% Measured & Indicated 4 Resource tonnes with potential to be a 1.5Bt resource AVZ Team has decades of in- country DRC expertise + project definition and development experience AVZ BOARD John Clarke Mr Clarke brings considerable experience in mine management, mineral exploration, corporate acquisition and mine development in the mining sector in Africa with over Non-Executive 25 years in the DRC. He has worked both in Smelting and Mining operations and has been a Director of several companies which have had exploration, development and Chairman mining activities in Africa. Having joined Ashanti Goldfields in 1982, Mr Clarke held a succession of mine management, strategic and corporate planning roles before becoming the Executive Director in charge of Business development. He contributed to establishing Ashanti's gold exploration program throughout sub-Saharan Africa. In 1997 John joined Nevsun Resources as President and CEO, taking the Company in to Eritrea and the discovery the Bisha Mine. Bisha started production as a high-grade gold deposit overlaying a high-grade copper supergene and is now a substantial copper/zinc operation. Mr Clarke holds a B.Sc. in metallurgy from University College Cardiff, a Ph.D. in metallurgy from Cambridge University and an MBA from Middlesex Polytechnic. Nigel Ferguson A geologist with over 30 years' experience having worked in senior management positions for the past 18 years. He has experience in the exploration and definition of Managing Director precious and base metal mineral resources throughout the world, including DRC, Zambia, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, South East Asia and Central America. He has been active in the DRC for 15 years in gold and base metals exploration and resource development. Mr Ferguson is also Director of Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX: OKR) and has over 18 years in executive roles of listed companies on the LSE:AIM, ASX, TSXV and CSE. Graeme Johnston Mr Johnston is a geologist with over 30 years' experience in Australia, the Middle East, Romania, Malaysia and the DRC. He worked on various gold projects before Technical Director joining Rio Tinto and then Midwest Corp where he was the Principal Geologist during its sale to Sinosteel Corporation for US$1.4 billion. Following this, he was Technical Director for 9 years with Ferrowest Ltd and contributed to the successful completion of the Feasibility Study for the Yalgoo Pig Iron Project. His technical experience is focused on the transition between orebody delineation and mine opening and has worked on over five projects that resulted in new mines being commissioned. He joined AVZ team May 2017 as Project Manager for Manono. Rhett Brans Mr Brans is an experienced director and civil engineer with over 45 years' experience in project developments. He is currently a Non-Exec Director of Australian Potash Non-Exec Director Limited and Carnavale Resources Ltd. Mr Brans was a founding director of Perseus Mining Limited and served on the boards of Syrah Resources Ltd, Tiger Resources Ltd and Monument Mining Ltd. He has been involved in the management of feasibility studies and the design and construction of mineral treatment plants for a range of commodities including for gold in Ghana, copper in the DRC and graphite in Mozambique. He has extensive experience as an owner's representative for several successful mine feasibility studies and project developments. Hongliang Chen Mr Hongliang Chen is a nominee of the Huayou Cobalt Group to the AVZ Board. Mr Chen joined the Huayou Cobalt Group in May 2002 and is currently a director and the Non-Executive president of the parent company, Shanghai stock exchange-listed Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd. Mr Chen previously worked in management positions at the Agricultural Director Bank of China, Tongxiang Branch Investment Corporation Tongxiang Securities Department and Shenyin Wanguo Securities Co Ltd. Peter Huljich Mr Huljich has over 25 years' experience in the legal, natural resources and banking sectors with a particular expertise in capital markets, mining, commodities and Non-Executive African related matters. He has worked in London for several prestigious investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and Macquarie Director Bank with a focus on Commodities and Equity and Debt Capital Markets and has extensive on the ground African mining, oil and gas and infrastructure experience as the Senior Negotiator and Advisor for Power, Mining and Infrastructure at Industrial Promotion Services whilst resident in Nairobi, Kenya. Peter holds Bachelor of Commerce and an LLB from the University of Western Australian and is a Graduate of the Securities Institute of Australia with National Prizes in Applied Valuation and Financial Analysis. Peter is also a graduate of the AICD Company Directors Course. Mr Ngandu joins the team as Director of Corporate Affairs for Dathcom Mining the DRC subsidiary. 6 CORPORATE UPDATES Strategic • Yibin Tianyi is an emerging lithium chemical producer backed by China's largest EV battery manufacturer CATL and Shenzhen listed company, Investor Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co., Ltd Offtake • Parties to negotiate in good faith to agree and execute a binding offtake Agreements arrangement Cash Strong • Ability to secure additional equity in the Manono Project is now assured with a healthy cash balance. Board • Appointment strengthens Board as Manono Project moves into financing Strengthened and development phase Board • Board now comprises an appropriate mix of geological, metallurgical, Expertise engineering, project development, financing and public company expertise 7 MAJOR MILESTONE May 2017 December 2017 August 2018 October 2018 February 2019 AVZ April 2019 May 2019 May 2019 August 2019 November 2019 January 2020 February 2020 AVZ signs agreement Surface results to 4.46% Li2O confirm Carrière de l'Este extensions Maiden Mineral Resource of 259.9Mt at 1.63% Li2O 2mt/a Scoping Study, 440ktpa SC 5.8, NPV10 $1.6bn and IRR +90% Carriere de l'Este drill results 250m @ 1.48% including 89m @ 2.01% Secures option on extra 5% equity in Manono Increased Resource to 400Mt @ 1.65% Li2O 5mt/a Scoping Study Positive Metallurgical Test Work on 13.5t Signs with Yibin Tianyi for a $14.1M placement MOU signed to develop the Mpiana Mwanga hydro facility Updated Met testwork showing 55.7% recovery for a 6.3% Li2O concentrate 8 SHARE HISTORY AND LITHIUM PRICES Comparative of Share History AVZ PLS AJM AGY GXY LIT MLL Nemaska Lithium INF US$ / Kg Lithium Prices Jan 2018 to October 2019 21 19 17 15 13 11 9 7 5 28-Feb-18 31-Mar-18 30-Apr-18 31-May-18 30-Jun-18 31-Jul-18 31-Aug-18 30-Sep-18 31-Oct-18 30-Nov-18 31-Dec-18 31-Jan-19 28-Feb-19 31-Mar-19 30-Apr-19 31-May-19 30-Jun-19 31-Jul-19 31-Aug-19 30-Sep-19 31-Oct-19 1000 900 800 700 600 Tonne 500 / 400 US$ 300 200 100 0 9 Manono has a multi decade history of mining and is set to become another multi decade producer MANONO LITHIUM & TIN PROJECT Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Manono was first discovered by the Belgians as a tin and tantalum mine in 1910, operating from 1919 to 1982.

Its lithium potential was first identified in 3 separate USGS reports from the 1970s, as well as a Belgian Government Metallurgical study (1980) including historical HLS test work that produced a 6.82% lithium concentrate.

65% owned by AVZ - contains 6 known pegmatites spread out across a gross strike length of 13.5km on PR13359.

Roche Dure pegmatite is AVZ's initial exploration & development focus Dimensions of the main Manono pegmatites Pegmatite Length (m) Thickness General dip, (m) SE Roche Dure 2700 220 40o Kyoni 400 20 26o Mpete 1000 60 26o Tempete 1700 60 26o Carriere de l'Este 5400 230 20-40o Malata 1300 20 10-15o 11 JORC Resource is 67% Measured & Indicated, with a 0.5% cut-off Excludes the recent Carriere de l'Este discovery And excludes MANONO - ROCHE DURE JORC RESOURCE Roche Dure JORC Resource JORC Category TONNES Li2O Sn Ta Fe2O3 MILLIONS % ppm ppm MEASURED 107 1.68 836 36 0.93 INDICATED 162 1.63 803 36 0.96 INFERRED 131 1.66 509 30 1.00 TOTAL 400 1.65 719 34 0.96 undiscovered potential from 4 remaining pegmatites Phase 1 metallurgical test work completed on 5 complete PQ sized core holes within the area designated at a JORC Measured Resource category.

Phase 2 test work in progress and 85% completed.

DFS on track for Q1/2 2020 Multiple intersections >200m thick 12 The Carriere de l'Este discovery is potentially bigger than Roche Dure & could be in a class of its own with grades of up to 4.65% Li2 O CARRIERE DE L'ESTE - ANOTHER ROCHE DURE? Located 5km north of Roche Dure, Carriere de l'Este is the largest of the five remaining pegmatites at Manono and a six hole, wide-spaced, reconnaissance diamond drill program was conducted over it in late 2018

wide-spaced, reconnaissance diamond drill program was conducted over it in late 2018 Results from initial program have been extraordinary, indicating a near surface, flat dipping deposit up to 200m thick and a best intersection of 89m @ 2.01% Li 2 O within a much broader stacked pegmatite zone

O within a much broader stacked pegmatite zone Assay results in final two holes yielded 90 samples returning >2% Li 2 O including five samples over 4% with a highest value of 1m @ 4.65% - almost unheard of in the industry

O including five samples over 4% with a highest value of 1m @ 4.65% - almost unheard of in the industry An exploration target of 400-600Mt @ 1.3-1.7% Li 2 O* has been derived within a mapped strike length of 1500-3000m with a thickness of 200-240m 1 - provides potential for future high-grade blending of ore with Roche Dure *The exploration target is conceptual in nature and further exploration will be required and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource Estimate 1Assumes SG of 2.65-2.8g/cm3, initial 6 diamond holes, a data base of 912 independently reported assay results and geological data on 2,690m of drill core 13 Outstanding Scoping Study Economics: NPV10 of US $2.63 bn & IRR of >64 %1 1100% Basis $$$ Scale Quality Costs Upside ROCHE DURE 5Mtpa SCOPING STUDY - KEY OUTCOMES Base case project yields pre-tax,pre-royalties NPV 10 of US$2.63bn (100% basis)

pre-tax,pre-royalties An estimated IRR greater than 64%;

IRR greater than 64%; 3-year payback & <12 month estimated build to commissioning

payback & <12 month estimated build to commissioning Modelled to a 20yr mine-life based on 5Mtpa open pit mine scenario consuming only 25% of JORC Resource

20yr mine-life 5Mtpa open pit mine scenario Peak production of 1.1 million tonnes per annum at a minimum of 5.8% of Li 2 O

at a minimum of 5.8% of Li O Very low strip ratio of 0.55:1

strip ratio of 0.55:1 High feed grade of 1.58% - expected to improve

Very low level of deleterious elements , recovery at 80% (DMS + Flot)

low level of deleterious elements recovery at 80% Production of high grade +SC5.8%, likely to command a premium price

Capex estimated at US$380-400m (DMS+Flot+Infrastructure)

US$380-400m (DMS+Flot+Infrastructure) FOB operating costs basis to Dar es Salaam of US$323/t concentrate

US$323/t concentrate +300,000t of tin resource & byproduct credits

Potential for a SC6.3% Li 2 O from DMS + Flotation

O from DMS + Flotation Potential for high grade blending of ore from Carriere de l'Este discovery • Scoping study numbers are accurate +/- 35% please refer to 23 May 2019 Announcement. 14 METALLURGY - TESTWORK ELEMENTS Phase 1 Completed Phase 2 85% completed ORE CHARACTERISATION BENEFICIATION VALUE ADDED OPPORTUNITIES ALS METALLURGY NAGROM BULK Detailed Mineralogy

Comminution Energy

Heavy Liquid Separation

Impurity Analysis (incl. Mica investigation)

Tin / Tantalum Recovery

Ore Sorting Study

Comminution

Mineralogy Spodumene Recovery Testwork + Bulk sample Investigation Completed and reported Completed and to be reported Completed Completed (not in Base Case DFS) Completed Completed Ongoing - Deferred to Phase 2 Met Testwork 16 Improved recoveries utilising a finer crush size in HLS test work - returning grades over 6.5% lithia MET TESTWORK RESULTS Heavy Liquid Separation (HLS) was conducted and test work confirms improved lithia liberation at the finer crush size of 3.35mm

DMS TESTWORK RESULTS Dense Media Separation (DMS) testing is 100% complete and final results have been reported

Tin recovery - Tin follows the lithium in the DMS process due to its greater density and will be produced as a tin concentrate by-product

by-product Phase 1 Met Test Work is complete

Phase 2 Confirmatory Test Work commenced in November 2019 and now 85% completed.

Only the Bulk Sample Investigation to be finalised.

First optimisation test using an HPGR crush; DMS250; 55.7% recovery; 6.3% Li 2 O: 0.67% Fe 2 O 3 17 DMS PLANT GENERAL ARRANGEMENT TIN RECOVERY CONCENTRATE BUILDING STORAGE SHED ROM PAD ORE SORTER CRUSHED ORE TRUCK LOADING SEDIMENT STOCKPILE AREA POND TAILS THICKENER TIN RECOVERY SCREENING FLDCC PLANT EMERGENCY PRIMARY & FEED SECONDARY CRUSHING TRANSFER SECONDARY STATION 1 CRUSHING SCREENING HPGR SCREENING & DMS FEED PREPARATION 18 The quality of resource allows the Manono Project to be developed by stages commencing first with Dense Media Separation MANONO PROJECT STRATEGY - A STAGED APPROACH STAGED APPROACH TO DEVELOPMENT Stage 1 - Operating through Dense Media Separation Simple technology, low power consumption producing up to 6.1% Li 2 O without the need for flotation Start up with CAPEX of ~US$275M for a 4.5Mt/a capacity plant producing up to 750,000t of SC6.0

Three stage expansion of the project to allow test work for subsequent processing of ore from DMS to Flotation and finally Lithium Hydroxide production Stage 2 - Addition of the Flotation Circuit Requires more research to determine if warranted or not Stage 3 - Addition of the Hydroxide Circuit Phase 2 Study - still requires spodumene concentrate feedstock and extra electricity from Mpiana Mwanga hydroelectric power station 19 MPiana Mwanga Hydro Installation of a 30.9Mw Power Plant Potential to expand to 50Mw MANONO PROJECT - POWER OPPORTUNITY MPiana Mwanga would comprise an installation of up to a 32Mw power plant - rehabilitation and addition of one unit Capacity for 6 generators for total potential production of ~ 50Mw AVZ has executed an MOU with the DRC Government to secure the rights to MPiana Mwanga for rehabilitation and generation of power for our operations at Manono. A full assessment will be undertaken A staged approach to refurbishment could align with the indicative installed power requirements of process plant Stage 1 = 20.6Mw. 1 duty and 1 standby unit.

New HV power line and some new pylons to site

DFS ongoing AVZ intends to export concentrate eastwards through the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam MANONO LITHIUM EXPORT ROUTES Two main routes are being studied currently:

Manono to Kayongo Dianda railhead by road, then onto SNCC and TAZARA railway to Dar es Salaam Manono to Kayongo Dianda railhead by road, then onto SNCC and Angolan Rail to Lobito

Roche Dure concentrate is anticipated to go via Lobito or Dar es Salaam, although the option of exporting south-west is also available to Walvis Bay (in the future)

south-west is also available to Walvis Bay (in the future) US$350M upgrade of Dar es Salaam Port almost complete - includes deepening berths and entrance channels (Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project - DSMGP) Angolan railway only 5 years old and currently transporting copper to Lobito port.

The port is a key export route for central Africa with about 35% of cargo at the port in transit to / from Tanzania's landlocked neighbours. The port has lifted its ban on bulk material imports which opens up "Backload" opportunities on TAZARA for AVZ.

A full technical due diligence of rail link to Ndola has been conducted, report pending, including studies of the route to Lobito. Port of Dar es Salaam 21 AVZ is committed to developing the Manono project and has developed a short timeline to production based on a DMS only operation in the initial years MANONO PROJECT TIMELINE Activity CY2019 CY2020 CY2021 CY2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Met Test Work Study Feasibility Study Transport route confirmed Licensing, Permitting and Environmental Approvals Offtake Agreements in Place Financial Investment Decision (FID) Detailed Engineering and Procurement Construction and Commissioning of Process Plant Construction and Commissioning of Mpiana Mwanga HEPP (FCOT) First concentrate on train (FCOS) First concentrate on ship (FHEPPP) First Hydro Power Plant Power 22 MANONO PROJECT FINANCING DFS expected to be completed by Q1 2020: now 95% completed

Stage 1 CAPEX of approximately ~US$250M for an optimised DMS only 4.5Mtpa capacity producing 750,000t of SC6.0

Financing through both Debt and Equity

Long term DRC government support by way of supportive tax regime

In discussions with several interested parties on a long-term Strategic Partnership and for:

long-term Strategic Partnership and for: Offtake Offtake Financing Strategic Investment Possible sale of direct equity in the Project Public - Private Partnership with the DRC Government

23 PRIVATE - PUBLIC PARTNERSHIP AND SEZ Unprecedented Economic Development in the Region Objective AVZ engaged with the His Excellency, President Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC and other Government officials to initiate discussion on both a Private Public Partnership (PPP) and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for the Manono Project.

His Excellency, President Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC Ongoing, positive discussions with high level Government officials in Kinshasa to develop this impoverished area of the DRC

Generate sustainable growth and prosperity through creation of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This will give increased confidence to potential investors and infrastructure developers, to become involved and set up new businesses in the Manono Territory.

A PPP will allow AVZ Power to redevelop the MPiana Mwanga hydro-electric power station for the benefit of all of Manono territory including both the mining project and as part of the community development programme.

hydro-electric power station for the benefit of all of Manono territory including both the mining project and as part of the community development programme. AVZ and the Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Energy have executed an MOU to assess the redevelopment of the facility. 25 DEVELOPING A WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS and

Special Economic

Zone The AVZ Foundation Sustainable Focussed Investment Generate sustainable growth and prosperity through creation of a Private Public Partnership and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Create local employment opportunities and community development sustainable development with consideration to the care and protection of the environment and the wider community at large Increased confidence to potential investors and infrastructure developers, to set up new businesses in the Manono Territory Health: Hospital; Education; Hydro Power; Sanitation : Infrastructure; Artisanal miners employed; Potable water Deliver economic value; Ensure communities benefit; Protect the health, Safety of all involved; Respect cultures, customs, beliefs; Work within the legal framework 26 TOWARDS A ZERO CARBON FOOTPRINT Use of Hydro Power from Piana Mwanga will power our mining fleet including drill rigs, shovels, dump trucks, mill processing and mine camp and associated infrastructure Hydro Power Source Solar powered Mining Camp Electric powered Plant GOVT ? Financial support for Partner PPP SEZ Socially Responsible Towards Sustainable Growth 100% Green Mining Electric Machinery 27 MANONO IN SUMMARY World Class Project The largest and highest grade undeveloped hard rock lithium project globally - JORC Resource of 400.4Mt @ 1.66% lithium (spodumene) including intercepts of >200m with grades of up to 1.75% lithium Project Economics 5Mtpa Scoping Study - an estimated NPV10 of US$2.63bn (AVZ 60% - US$1.58bn), IRR of ~64% and CAPEX of US$380m-$400m inclusive of US$85m contingency Near Term Catalysts Metallurgy test work results expected Q1 CY2020. Leveraging economies of scale and optimisation to further improve on the excellent results already contained in the 5Mtpa Scoping Study. Offtakes to be negotiated Strategy to Fast-Track Production Estimated DFS completion Q1 CY2020, construction Q3/4 CY2021 and commissioning Q4 CY2021 Leveraged to EV Thematic With one of the largest and highest grade JORC Compliant Minerals Resources and circa 300,000t of contained tin, AVZ offers significant leverage to the price of lithium and tin offering considerable relative value compared to its ASX listed peers Excellent Liquidity $580m+ of shares traded in the last 12 months equating to approximately 6 times AVZ's current market of circa $100m (Source:IRESS) Thank you Company Contacts Nigel Ferguson - Managing Director Leonard Math - CFO & Company Secretary admin@avzminerals.com.au +61 8 6117 9397 Registered Office Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Attachments Original document

