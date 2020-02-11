Log in
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED

(AVZ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
0.069 AUD   +11.29%
09:19pAVZ MINERALS : Roskill Mine to Market Conference - AVZ presentation
PU
02/10AVZ MINERALS : Manono Project Operational Update
PU
02/07AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Cleansing Prospectus
AQ
AVZ Minerals : Roskill Mine to Market Conference - AVZ presentation

02/11/2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This presentation should be considered in its entirety. If you do not understand the material contained in this presentation, you should consult your professional advisors. The sole purpose of this presentation is to provide shareholders with an update on current activities of the Company and the current state of exploration at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Any statements which may be considered forward looking statements relate only to the date of this presentation document. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. As a result of these factors, the events described in the forward-looking statements in this document may not occur. Notwithstanding the material in this presentation, shareholders should consider that any investment in the Company is highly speculative and should consult their professional advisers - whether scientific, business, financial or legal - before deciding whether to make any investment in the Company. The Company may at its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement this presentation or any other information to the recipient. No person has been authorised to give any information or make any representation other than contained in this document and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied on as having been so authorised.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to mineral composition investigations and geology of the Manono Project is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Cronwright, a Competent Person whom is a fellow of The Geological Society of South Africa and Pr. Sci. Nat. (Geological Sciences) registered with the South African Council for Natural Professions. Mr. Cronwright is a full-time employee of CSA Global Pty Ltd. Mr Cronwright has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Cronwright consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Mineral Resource estimate has been completed by Mrs Ipelo Gasela (BSc Hons, MSc (Eng)) who is a geologist with 14 years' experience in mining geology, Mineral Resource evaluation and reporting. She is a Senior Mineral Resource Consultant for The MSA Group (an independent consulting company), is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Member of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mrs Gasela has the appropriate relevant qualifications and experience to be considered a Competent Person for the activity being undertaken as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Mrs Gasela consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to metallurgical test work results is based on, and fairly represents information complied and reviewed by Mr Nigel Ferguson, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Ferguson is a Director of AVZ Minerals Limited. Mr Ferguson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Ferguson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Cautionary Statements: Scoping Study Parameters

The Scoping Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to determine financial aspects of potential future operations at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project and to help drive future work programs. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of Ore Reserves. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ) will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.

All costings and projections in financial modelling wereThepreparedrechargeableon the Measured and Indicated Resourcesbatteryas announcedsectorby AVZ on the 2nd August 2018 (Base case - 2mtpa) and 8th May 2019 (Case 2 - 5mtpa). These combined, account for approximately 56.83% (Base Case) and 67.25% (Case 2) of the existing Mineral Resource. The Inferred Mineral Resources 43.17% (Base Case) and 32.75% (Case 2) have been partly utilised in the modelling. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral

Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the declaration of Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource. Furthermore, there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the conversion of Measured and Indicated

Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves.

is expected to increasingly

The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptionsdominateincluded below. Theselithiuminclude assumptions demandabout the availability of fromfunding. WhileaAVZ considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved. To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding in the order of approximately US$156M (accurate to ±35% and includes US$36m contingency) will

likely be required for Base Case (2mtpa) and approximately US$400 (accurate to ±35% and includes US$78m contingency) will likely be required for Case 2 (5mtpa) . Investors should note that there is no certainty that AVZ will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may54%only be availablemarketon terms thatsharemay be dilutive into or otherwise2018affecttothe valueanof AVZ's existing shares. It is also possible that AVZ could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce AVZ proportionate ownership of the project.

Given the uncertainties involved, investors should notestimatedmake any investment decisions86%based solelyshareon the resultsbyof the2025Scoping Study..

2

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

Cautionary Notes: Forward Looking Statements

The findings contained in this presentation reflect an ongoing analysis and therefore there is no certainty that all the conclusions reached in this presentation will be realised. This report contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments in respect of which it is believed, expected or anticipated will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding estimates and/or assumptions in respect of production, revenue, cash flow and costs, estimated project economics, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, potential mineralization, potential mineral resources and mineral reserves, projected timing of possible production and exploration and development plans and objectives) are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of AVZ to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on AVZ.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, production estimates and estimated economic return; the possibility that actual circumstances will differ from the estimates and assumptions used in the Manono Scoping study; failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves; fluctuations in lithium and tin prices and currency exchange rates; inflation; metal recoveries being less than those indicated by the metallurgical test work carried out to date (there can be no assurance that lithium and tin recoveries in small scale laboratory tests will be duplicated in large tests under on-site conditions or during production); changes in equity markets; political developments in the DRC; lack of infrastructure; failure to procure or maintain, or delays in procuring or maintaining, permits and approvals; lack of availability at a reasonable cost or at all, of plants, equipment or labour; inability to attract and retain key management and personnel; changes to regulations affecting AVZ's activities; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data; and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's public documentation.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, is disclaimed. Although it is believed that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

The mineral resource figures referred to in this report are estimates and no assurances can be given that the indicated levels of lithium will be produced. Such estimates are expressions of judgment based on knowledge, exploration and mining experience, analysis of drilling results and industry practices. Valid estimates made at a given time may significantly change when new information becomes available. While it is believed that the resource estimates included in this report are well established, by their nature resource estimates are imprecise and depend, to a certain extent, upon statistical inferences which may ultimately prove unreliable. If such estimates are inaccurate or are reduced in the future, this could have a material adverse impact on AVZ. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that mineral resources can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration.

Due to the uncertainty that may be attached to inferred mineral resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Confidence in the estimate is insufficient to allow meaningful application of the technical and economic parameters to enable an evaluation of economic viability worthy of public disclosure (except in certain limited circumstances). Inferred mineral resources are excluded from estimates

forming the basis of this Scoping Study and any feasibility study.

The rechargeable battery sector

is expected to increasingly dominate lithium demand from a 54% market share in 2018 to an estimated 86% share by 2025.

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

Capital Structure

Key Shareholders

ASX Code

AVZ

Huayou Cobalt , 9.40%

Share Price (15 January 2020)

$0.07

Management & Associates, 8.30%

Share outstanding

2.305bn

Market Cap (A$)

$161m

Lithium Plus, 3.43%

Cash (at 31 December 2019)

$3.2m

Debt

Nil

Enterprise Value

$122m

Other Shareholders, 78.87%

Avg Daily trading liquidity last 12 months (A$)

$0.6m

$0.15

Roche Dure JORC Resource

$0.12

$0.09

$0.06

$0.03

$0.00

26-Nov-18

26-Dec-18

26-Jan-19

26-Feb-1926-Mar-19

26-Apr-19

26-May-19

26-Jun-19

26-Jul-19

26-Aug-19

26-Sep-19

26-Oct-19

26-Nov-19

26-Dec-19

26-Jan-20

JORC Category

TONNES

Li2O

Sn

Ta

Fe2O3

MILLIONS

%

ppm

ppm

%

MEASURED

107

1.68

836

36

0.93

INDICATED

162

1.63

803

36

0.96

INFERRED

131

1.66

509

30

1.00

TOTAL

400

1.65

719

34

0.96

Resources are 67% Measured & Indicated

4

Resource tonnes with potential to be a 1.5Bt resource

AVZ Team has decades of in- country DRC expertise + project definition and development experience

AVZ BOARD

John Clarke

Mr Clarke brings considerable experience in mine management, mineral exploration, corporate acquisition and mine development in the mining sector in Africa with over

Non-Executive

25 years in the DRC. He has worked both in Smelting and Mining operations and has been a Director of several companies which have had exploration, development and

Chairman

mining activities in Africa. Having joined Ashanti Goldfields in 1982, Mr Clarke held a succession of mine management, strategic and corporate planning roles before

becoming the Executive Director in charge of Business development. He contributed to establishing Ashanti's gold exploration program throughout sub-Saharan Africa. In

1997 John joined Nevsun Resources as President and CEO, taking the Company in to Eritrea and the discovery the Bisha Mine. Bisha started production as a high-grade

gold deposit overlaying a high-grade copper supergene and is now a substantial copper/zinc operation. Mr Clarke holds a B.Sc. in metallurgy from University College

Cardiff, a Ph.D. in metallurgy from Cambridge University and an MBA from Middlesex Polytechnic.

Nigel Ferguson

A geologist with over 30 years' experience having worked in senior management positions for the past 18 years. He has experience in the exploration and definition of

Managing Director

precious and base metal mineral resources throughout the world, including DRC, Zambia, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, South East Asia and Central America. He has been active

in the DRC for 15 years in gold and base metals exploration and resource development. Mr Ferguson is also Director of Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX: OKR) and has over 18

years in executive roles of listed companies on the LSE:AIM, ASX, TSXV and CSE.

Graeme Johnston

Mr Johnston is a geologist with over 30 years' experience in Australia, the Middle East, Romania, Malaysia and the DRC. He worked on various gold projects before

Technical Director

joining Rio Tinto and then Midwest Corp where he was the Principal Geologist during its sale to Sinosteel Corporation for US$1.4 billion. Following this, he was Technical

Director for 9 years with Ferrowest Ltd and contributed to the successful completion of the Feasibility Study for the Yalgoo Pig Iron Project. His technical experience is

focused on the transition between orebody delineation and mine opening and has worked on over five projects that resulted in new mines being commissioned. He

joined AVZ team May 2017 as Project Manager for Manono.

Rhett Brans

Mr Brans is an experienced director and civil engineer with over 45 years' experience in project developments. He is currently a Non-Exec Director of Australian Potash

Non-Exec Director

Limited and Carnavale Resources Ltd. Mr Brans was a founding director of Perseus Mining Limited and served on the boards of Syrah Resources Ltd, Tiger Resources Ltd

and Monument Mining Ltd. He has been involved in the management of feasibility studies and the design and construction of mineral treatment plants for a range of

commodities including for gold in Ghana, copper in the DRC and graphite in Mozambique. He has extensive experience as an owner's representative for several successful

mine feasibility studies and project developments.

Hongliang Chen

Mr Hongliang Chen is a nominee of the Huayou Cobalt Group to the AVZ Board. Mr Chen joined the Huayou Cobalt Group in May 2002 and is currently a director and the

Non-Executive

president of the parent company, Shanghai stock exchange-listed Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd. Mr Chen previously worked in management positions at the Agricultural

Director

Bank of China, Tongxiang Branch Investment Corporation Tongxiang Securities Department and Shenyin Wanguo Securities Co Ltd.

Peter Huljich

Mr Huljich has over 25 years' experience in the legal, natural resources and banking sectors with a particular expertise in capital markets, mining, commodities and

Non-Executive

African related matters. He has worked in London for several prestigious investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and Macquarie

Director

Bank with a focus on Commodities and Equity and Debt Capital Markets and has extensive on the ground African mining, oil and gas and infrastructure experience as the

Senior Negotiator and Advisor for Power, Mining and Infrastructure at Industrial Promotion Services whilst resident in Nairobi, Kenya. Peter holds Bachelor of Commerce

and an LLB from the University of Western Australian and is a Graduate of the Securities Institute of Australia with National Prizes in Applied Valuation and Financial

Analysis. Peter is also a graduate of the AICD Company Directors Course. Peter is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of ASX Listed Kogi Iron Limited ASX:KFE.

5

AVZ's executive management team is a blend of technical and corporate executives with a history of African experience

AVZ EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Nigel Ferguson

A geologist with over 30 years' experience having worked in senior management positions for the past 18 years. He has experience in the exploration and

Managing Director

definition of precious and base metal mineral resources throughout the world, including DRC, Zambia, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, South East Asia and Central

America. He has been active in the DRC for 15 years in gold and base metals exploration and resource development. Mr Ferguson is also Director of Okapi

Resources Ltd (ASX: OKR) and has over 18 years in executive roles of listed companies on the LSE:AIM, ASX, TSXV and CSE.

Graeme Johnston

Mr Johnston is a geologist with over 30 years' experience in Australia, the Middle East, Romania, Malaysia and the DRC. He worked on various gold projects

Technical Director

before joining Rio Tinto and then Midwest Corp where he was the Principal Geologist during its sale to Sinosteel Corporation for US$1.4 billion. Following this,

he was Technical Director for 9 years with Ferrowest Ltd and contributed to the successful completion of the Feasibility Study for the Yalgoo Pig Iron Project. His

technical experience is focused on the transition between orebody delineation and mine opening and has worked on over five projects that resulted in new

mines being commissioned. He joined AVZ team May 2017 as Project Manager for Manono.

Leonard Math

Mr Math is a Chartered Accountant with more than 13 years of resources industry experience. He previously worked as an auditor at Deloitte and is experienced

CFO & Company

with public company responsibilities including ASX and ASIC compliance, control and implementation of corporate governance, statutory financial reporting and

Secretary

shareholder relations.

Michael Hughes

Mr Michael Hughes has over 35 years' experience in EPC minerals and metals market, having worked for both Engineering companies and Clients to execute

Project Director

studies and projects. Experience covers all metals and minerals commodity plant design and construction in India, France, Australia, Malawi, Mozambique,

Manono Lithium and Tin

Namibia, Botswana, Madagascar and Ethiopia. Michael has served as the GM and VP of companies and as the MD of Bateman In India. In the role of Project

Project

Director he has built a sulphuric acid plant in Madagascar, acted as a project sponsor several times, executed a diamond mine cutback upgrade, led the technical

due diligence work for the international lenders on the Roy Hill Project and managed plant expansion upgrades at a NSW gold mine.

Serge Ngandu

A metallurgist with 34 years experience in the African mining industry covering various commodities including PGMs, uranium and base metals as well as in the

Director Corporate

design, commissioning and operation of mineral processing plants. He was formerly Director of Hatch - Industrial Minerals (2004-06), Project Director for Areva

Affairs

Resources Centrafrique (2008-12), and a Business Development Executive, Worley Parsons from 2012 focussed on project development opportunities in Africa,

(Dathcom Mining)

including the DRC. From 2016 he was Partner focussing on business development and metallurgy for DRC at Madini Metals, a specialist African mine developer

and operator. Mr Ngandu joins the team as Director of Corporate Affairs for Dathcom Mining the DRC subsidiary.

6

CORPORATE UPDATES

Strategic

Yibin Tianyi is an emerging lithium chemical producer backed by China's

largest EV battery manufacturer CATL and Shenzhen listed company,

Investor

Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co., Ltd

Offtake

Parties to negotiate in good faith to agree and execute a binding offtake

Agreements

arrangement

Cash Strong

Ability to secure additional equity in the Manono Project is now assured with

a healthy cash balance.

Board

Appointment strengthens Board as Manono Project moves into financing

Strengthened

and development phase

Board

Board now comprises an appropriate mix of geological, metallurgical,

Expertise

engineering, project development, financing and public company expertise

7

MAJOR MILESTONE

May 2017

December 2017

August 2018

October 2018

February 2019

AVZ April 2019

May 2019

May 2019

August 2019

November 2019

January 2020

February 2020

AVZ signs agreement

Surface results to 4.46% Li2O confirm Carrière de l'Este extensions Maiden Mineral Resource of 259.9Mt at 1.63% Li2O

2mt/a Scoping Study, 440ktpa SC 5.8, NPV10 $1.6bn and IRR +90% Carriere de l'Este drill results 250m @ 1.48% including 89m @ 2.01%

Secures option on extra 5% equity in Manono

Increased Resource to 400Mt @ 1.65% Li2O

5mt/a Scoping Study

Positive Metallurgical Test Work on 13.5t

Signs with Yibin Tianyi for a $14.1M placement

MOU signed to develop the Mpiana Mwanga hydro facility

Updated Met testwork showing 55.7% recovery for a 6.3% Li2O concentrate

8

SHARE HISTORY AND LITHIUM PRICES

Comparative of Share History

AVZ

PLS

AJM

AGY

GXY

LIT

MLL

Nemaska Lithium

INF

US$ / Kg

Lithium Prices Jan 2018 to October 2019

21

19

17

15

13

11

9

7

5

28-Feb-18

31-Mar-18

30-Apr-18

31-May-18

30-Jun-18

31-Jul-18

31-Aug-18

30-Sep-18

31-Oct-18

30-Nov-18

31-Dec-18

31-Jan-19

28-Feb-19

31-Mar-19

30-Apr-19

31-May-19

30-Jun-19

31-Jul-19

31-Aug-19

30-Sep-19

31-Oct-19

1000

900

800

700

600

Tonne

500

/

400

US$

300

200

100

0

9

Manono has a multi decade history of mining and is set to become another multi decade producer

MANONO LITHIUM & TIN PROJECT

  • Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Manono was first discovered by the Belgians as a tin and tantalum mine in 1910, operating from 1919 to 1982.
  • Its lithium potential was first identified in 3 separate USGS reports from the 1970s, as well as a Belgian Government Metallurgical study (1980) including historical HLS test work that produced a 6.82% lithium concentrate.
  • 65% owned by AVZ - contains 6 known pegmatites spread out across a gross strike length of 13.5km on PR13359.
  • Roche Dure pegmatite is AVZ's initial exploration & development focus

Dimensions of the main Manono pegmatites

Pegmatite

Length (m)

Thickness

General dip,

(m)

SE

Roche Dure

2700

220

40o

Kyoni

400

20

26o

Mpete

1000

60

26o

Tempete

1700

60

26o

Carriere de l'Este

5400

230

20-40o

Malata

1300

20

10-15o

11

JORC Resource is 67% Measured & Indicated, with a 0.5% cut-off

Excludes the recent Carriere de l'Este discovery

And excludes

MANONO - ROCHE DURE JORC RESOURCE

Roche Dure JORC Resource

JORC Category

TONNES

Li2O

Sn

Ta

Fe2O3

MILLIONS

%

ppm

ppm

MEASURED

107

1.68

836

36

0.93

INDICATED

162

1.63

803

36

0.96

INFERRED

131

1.66

509

30

1.00

TOTAL

400

1.65

719

34

0.96

undiscovered potential from 4 remaining pegmatites

  • Phase 1 metallurgical test work completed on 5 complete PQ sized core holes within the area designated at a JORC Measured Resource category.
  • Phase 2 test work in progress and 85% completed.
  • DFS on track for Q1/2 2020

Multiple intersections >200m thick

12

The Carriere de

l'Este discovery is

potentially bigger than Roche Dure & could be in a class of its own with grades of up to 4.65% Li2 O

CARRIERE DE L'ESTE - ANOTHER ROCHE DURE?

  • Located 5km north of Roche Dure, Carriere de l'Este is the largest of the five remaining pegmatites at Manono and a six hole, wide-spaced, reconnaissance diamond drill program was conducted over it in late 2018
  • Results from initial program have been extraordinary, indicating a near surface, flat dipping deposit up to 200m thick and a best intersection of 89m @ 2.01% Li2O within a much broader stacked pegmatite zone
  • Assay results in final two holes yielded 90 samples returning >2% Li2O including five samples over 4% with a highest value of 1m @ 4.65% - almost unheard of in the industry
  • An exploration target of 400-600Mt @ 1.3-1.7% Li2O* has been derived within a mapped strike length of 1500-3000m with a thickness of 200-240m1 - provides potential for future high-grade blending of ore with Roche Dure

*The exploration target is conceptual in nature and further exploration will be required and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource Estimate

1Assumes SG of 2.65-2.8g/cm3, initial 6 diamond holes, a data base of 912 independently reported assay results and geological data on 2,690m of drill core

13

Outstanding Scoping

Study Economics:

NPV10 of US $2.63 bn

& IRR of >64 %1

1100% Basis

$$$

Scale

Quality

Costs

Upside

ROCHE DURE 5Mtpa SCOPING STUDY - KEY OUTCOMES

  • Base case project yields pre-tax,pre-royaltiesNPV 10 of US$2.63bn (100% basis)
  • An estimated IRR greater than 64%;
  • 3-yearpayback & <12 month estimated build to commissioning
  • Modelled to a 20yr mine-lifebased on 5Mtpa open pit mine scenario consuming only 25% of JORC Resource
  • Peak production of 1.1 million tonnes per annum at a minimum of 5.8% of Li2O
  • Very low strip ratio of 0.55:1
  • High feed grade of 1.58% - expected to improve
  • Very low level of deleterious elements, recovery at 80% (DMS + Flot)
  • Production of high grade +SC5.8%, likely to command a premium price
  • Capex estimated at US$380-400m (DMS+Flot+Infrastructure)
  • FOB operating costs basis to Dar es Salaam of US$323/t concentrate
  • +300,000t of tin resource & byproduct credits
  • Potential for a SC6.3% Li2O from DMS + Flotation
  • Potential for high grade blending of ore from Carriere de l'Este discovery

Scoping study numbers are accurate +/- 35% please refer to 23 May 2019 Announcement.

14

METALLURGY - TESTWORK ELEMENTS

Phase 1

Completed

Phase 2

85% completed

ORE

CHARACTERISATION

BENEFICIATION

VALUE ADDED

OPPORTUNITIES

ALS METALLURGY

NAGROM

BULK

  • Detailed Mineralogy
  • Comminution Energy
  • Heavy Liquid Separation
  • Impurity Analysis (incl. Mica investigation)
  • Tin / Tantalum Recovery
  • Ore Sorting Study
  • Comminution
  • Mineralogy

Spodumene Recovery Testwork

+ Bulk sample Investigation

Completed and

reported

Completed and to be reported

Completed

Completed

(not in Base Case DFS)

Completed

Completed

Ongoing - Deferred

to Phase 2 Met

Testwork

16

Improved recoveries utilising a finer crush size in HLS test work - returning grades over 6.5% lithia

MET TESTWORK RESULTS

  • Heavy Liquid Separation (HLS) was conducted and test work confirms improved lithia liberation at the finer crush size of 3.35mm
  • DMS TESTWORK RESULTS
  • Dense Media Separation (DMS) testing is 100% complete and final results have been reported
  • Tin recovery - Tin follows the lithium in the DMS process due to its greater density and will be produced as a tin concentrate by-product
  • Phase 1 Met Test Work is complete
  • Phase 2 Confirmatory Test Work commenced in November 2019 and now 85% completed.
  • Only the Bulk Sample Investigation to be finalised.
  • First optimisation test using an HPGR crush; DMS250; 55.7% recovery; 6.3% Li2O: 0.67% Fe2O3

17

DMS PLANT GENERAL ARRANGEMENT

TIN RECOVERY

CONCENTRATE

BUILDING

STORAGE SHED

ROM PAD

ORE SORTER

CRUSHED ORE

TRUCK LOADING

SEDIMENT

STOCKPILE

AREA

POND

TAILS THICKENER

TIN RECOVERY

SCREENING

FLDCC PLANT

EMERGENCY

PRIMARY &

FEED

SECONDARY

CRUSHING

TRANSFER

SECONDARY

STATION 1

CRUSHING

SCREENING

HPGR SCREENING

& DMS FEED

PREPARATION

18

The quality of resource allows the Manono Project to be developed by stages commencing first with Dense Media Separation

MANONO PROJECT STRATEGY - A STAGED APPROACH

STAGED APPROACH TO DEVELOPMENT

Stage 1 - Operating through Dense Media Separation

  • Simple technology, low power consumption producing up to 6.1% Li2O without the need for flotation
  • Start up with CAPEX of ~US$275M for a 4.5Mt/a capacity plant producing up to 750,000t of SC6.0
  • Three stage expansion of the project to allow test work for subsequent processing of ore from DMS to Flotation and finally Lithium Hydroxide production

Stage 2 - Addition of the Flotation Circuit

Requires more research to determine if warranted or not

Stage 3 - Addition of the Hydroxide Circuit

Phase 2 Study - still requires spodumene concentrate feedstock and extra electricity from Mpiana Mwanga hydroelectric power station

19

MPiana Mwanga

Hydro

Installation of a

30.9Mw

Power Plant

Potential to expand

to

  • 50Mw

MANONO PROJECT - POWER OPPORTUNITY

MPiana Mwanga would comprise an installation of up to a 32Mw power plant - rehabilitation and addition of one unit

Capacity for 6 generators for total potential production of ~ 50Mw

AVZ has executed an MOU with the DRC Government to secure the rights to MPiana Mwanga for rehabilitation and generation of power for our operations at Manono. A full assessment will be undertaken

  • A staged approach to refurbishment could align with the indicative installed power requirements of process plant Stage 1 = 20.6Mw. 1 duty and 1 standby unit.
  • New HV power line and some new pylons to site
  • DFS ongoing

AVZ intends to export concentrate eastwards through the Tanzanian port of

Dar es Salaam

MANONO LITHIUM EXPORT ROUTES

  • Two main routes are being studied currently:
    • Manono to Kayongo Dianda railhead by road, then onto SNCC and TAZARA railway to Dar es Salaam
    • Manono to Kayongo Dianda railhead by road, then onto SNCC and Angolan Rail to Lobito
  • Roche Dure concentrate is anticipated to go via Lobito or Dar es Salaam, although the option of exporting south-west is also available to Walvis Bay (in the future)
  • US$350M upgrade of Dar es Salaam Port almost complete -

includes deepening berths and

entrance channels (Dar es

Salaam Maritime Gateway Project

- DSMGP)

  • Angolan railway only 5 years old and currently transporting copper to Lobito port.
  • The port is a key export route for central Africa with about 35% of cargo at the port in transit to / from Tanzania's landlocked neighbours. The port has lifted its ban on bulk material imports which opens up "Backload" opportunities on TAZARA for AVZ.
  • A full technical due diligence of rail link to Ndola has been conducted, report pending, including studies of the route to Lobito.

Port of Dar es Salaam

21

AVZ is committed to developing the Manono project and has developed a short timeline to production based on a DMS only operation in the initial years

MANONO PROJECT TIMELINE

Activity

CY2019

CY2020

CY2021

CY2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Met Test Work Study

Feasibility Study

Transport route confirmed

Licensing, Permitting and Environmental Approvals

Offtake Agreements in Place

Financial Investment Decision (FID)

Detailed Engineering and Procurement

Construction and Commissioning of Process Plant

Construction and Commissioning of Mpiana Mwanga HEPP

(FCOT) First concentrate on train (FCOS) First concentrate on ship (FHEPPP) First Hydro Power Plant Power

22

MANONO PROJECT FINANCING

  • DFS expected to be completed by Q1 2020: now 95% completed
  • Stage 1 CAPEX of approximately ~US$250M for an optimised DMS only 4.5Mtpa capacity producing 750,000t of SC6.0
  • Financing through both Debt and Equity
  • Long term DRC government support by way of supportive tax regime
  • In discussions with several interested parties on a long-term Strategic Partnership and for:
    • Offtake
    • Offtake Financing
    • Strategic Investment
    • Possible sale of direct equity in the Project
    • Public - Private Partnership with the DRC Government

23

PRIVATE - PUBLIC PARTNERSHIP AND SEZ

Unprecedented Economic Development in the Region

Objective

  • AVZ engaged with the His Excellency, President Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC and other Government officials to initiate discussion on both a Private Public Partnership (PPP) and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for the Manono Project.
  • Ongoing, positive discussions with high level Government officials in Kinshasa to develop this impoverished area of the DRC
  • Generate sustainable growth and prosperity through creation of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This will give increased confidence to potential investors and infrastructure developers, to become involved and set up new businesses in the Manono Territory.
  • A PPP will allow AVZ Power to redevelop the MPiana Mwanga hydro-electric power station for the benefit of all of Manono territory including both the mining project and as part of the community development programme.
  • AVZ and the Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Energy have executed an MOU to assess the redevelopment of the facility.

25

DEVELOPING A WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS

  1. and
    Special Economic
    Zone

The AVZ

Foundation

Sustainable

Focussed

Investment

Generate sustainable growth and prosperity through creation of a Private Public Partnership

  1. and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

Create local employment opportunities and community development

  1. sustainable development with consideration to the care and protection of the environment and the wider community at large

Increased confidence to potential investors and infrastructure developers, to set up new businesses in the Manono Territory

Health: Hospital; Education; Hydro Power; Sanitation :

Infrastructure; Artisanal miners

employed; Potable water

Deliver economic value; Ensure communities benefit; Protect the health, Safety of all involved; Respect cultures, customs, beliefs; Work within the legal framework

26

TOWARDS A ZERO CARBON FOOTPRINT

Use of Hydro Power from Piana Mwanga will power our mining fleet including drill rigs, shovels, dump trucks, mill processing and mine camp and associated infrastructure

Hydro

Power

Source

Solar

powered

Mining

Camp

Electric

powered

Plant

GOVT

? Financial

support for

Partner

PPP SEZ

Socially

Responsible

Towards

Sustainable

Growth

100% Green

Mining

Electric

Machinery

27

MANONO IN SUMMARY

  • World Class Project

The largest and highest grade undeveloped hard rock lithium project globally - JORC Resource of 400.4Mt @ 1.66% lithium (spodumene) including intercepts of >200m with grades of up to 1.75% lithium

  • Project Economics

5Mtpa Scoping Study - an estimated NPV10 of US$2.63bn (AVZ 60% - US$1.58bn), IRR of ~64% and CAPEX of US$380m-$400m inclusive of US$85m contingency

  • Near Term Catalysts

Metallurgy test work results expected Q1 CY2020. Leveraging economies of scale and optimisation to further improve on the excellent results already contained in the 5Mtpa Scoping Study. Offtakes to be negotiated

  • Strategy to Fast-Track Production

Estimated DFS completion Q1 CY2020, construction Q3/4 CY2021 and commissioning Q4 CY2021

  • Leveraged to EV Thematic

With one of the largest and highest grade JORC Compliant Minerals Resources and circa 300,000t of contained tin, AVZ offers significant leverage to the price of lithium and tin offering considerable relative value compared to its ASX listed peers

  • Excellent Liquidity

$580m+ of shares traded in the last 12 months equating to approximately 6 times AVZ's current market of circa $100m (Source:IRESS)

Thank you

Company Contacts

Nigel Ferguson - Managing Director

Leonard Math - CFO & Company Secretary

  1. admin@avzminerals.com.au
  1. +61 8 6117 9397

Registered Office

Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 02:18:08 UTC
