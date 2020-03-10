Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  AVZ Minerals Limited    AVZ   AU000000AVZ6

AVZ MINERALS LIMITED

(AVZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/10
0.064 AUD   +12.28%
09:45pAVZ MINERALS : Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement Update
PU
03/05AVZ MINERALS : Shareholder Presentation
PU
03/03AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Shareholder Update on Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVZ Minerals : Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:45pm EDT

Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement Update

Highlights

  • Yibin Tianyi, through its associate, N-Resource Limited, has provided a US$1m Convertible Note to AVZ to maintain its rights under the Subscription Agreement1
  • AVZ and Yibin Tianyi progressing towards finalising and executing a binding offtake agreement

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX:AVZ, "the Company") advises the Company has received a US$1m Convertible Note from N-Resource Limited, an associate of Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd ("Yibin Tianyi").

The payment of US$1m permits Yibin Tianyi to maintain its rights under the Subscription Agreement in which the Sunset Date has been extended to 31 March 2020. It also accommodates a request to Yibin Tianyi from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB") for additional time to finalise its review which is well progressed.

The Company is also pleased to advise that AVZ and Yibin Tianyi are progressing towards finalising and executing a binding offtake agreement for product from the Manono Lithium and Tin project ("Manono Project").

As previously announced, Yibin Tianyi is targeting production of up to 25,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per annum, with future staged expansions expected to increase production to approximately 100,000 tonnes per annum, making Yibin Tianyi's plant one of the largest hydroxide suppliers in China.

Under the terms of the Subscription Agreement, both parties will negotiate in good faith to agree and execute a binding offtake agreement for lithium products from the Manono Project. Good progress is being made on this front with draft documents having been exchanged.

AVZ Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said, "We are pleased with Yibin Tianyi's commitment to finalise this strategic investment through securing a convertible note for AVZ to maintain the terms of the Subscription Agreement, especially given the current volatile market conditions. We continue to work with Yibin Tianyi and FIRB to ensure the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained as soon as possible.

1 Please refer to ASX Announcement dated 11 November 2019 "AVZ introduces Yibin Tianyi Lithium as a

Strategic Investor"

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

11 March 2020

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, 8 Colin Street,

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6118 2106

E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman: John Clarke

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson

Technical Director: Graeme Johnston

Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans

Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen

Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich

Market Cap

$148 M

ASX Code: AVZ

"We are also pleased with the current progress being made with respect to finalising a binding offtake agreement with Yibin Tianyi for our lithium products from the Manono Project. We will keep the market appraised of the latest developments in terms of AVZ executing a binding offtake agreement with Yibin Tianyi."

This release was authorised by Nigel Ferguson, Managing Director of AVZ Minerals Limited.

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Peter Harris

AVZ Minerals Limited

Peter Harris & Associates

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 (0) 412 124 833

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

2 of 2

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 01:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
09:45pAVZ MINERALS : Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement Update
PU
03/05AVZ MINERALS : Shareholder Presentation
PU
03/03AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Shareholder Update on Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement
AQ
03/02AVZ MINERALS : Shareholder Update on Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement
PU
02/24AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Work Update
AQ
02/23AVZ MINERALS : Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Work Update
PU
02/17AVZ MINERALS : signs MoU with Ministry of Industry to create a Special Economic ..
PU
02/11AVZ MINERALS : Roskill Mine to Market Conference - AVZ presentation
PU
02/10AVZ MINERALS : Manono Project Operational Update
PU
02/07AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Cleansing Prospectus
AQ
More news
Chart AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
John Allen Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Godsman Johnston Director & Technical Director
Hong Liang Chen Non-Executive Director
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED53.49%87
BHP GROUP-17.29%84 443
RIO TINTO PLC-27.85%72 827
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-30.87%24 117
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.25%16 212
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC9.25%8 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group