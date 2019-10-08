ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 9 October 2019 Update: Phases 1 & 2 Metallurgical Test Work PHASE 1 METALLURGICAL CHARACTERISATION COMPLETE AND PHASE 2 CONFIRMATORY TEST WORK CONTINUES TO PROGRESS. HIGHLIGHTS: Large scale Dense Media Separation (DMS) test work utilising a 250mm DMS cyclone complete

Minor adjustment of initial DMS250 test density likely to result in a lithia recovery closer to DMS100 results

DMS250 crush results excellent for tin and tantalum recovery rates

Phase 2 metallurgical test program devised to optimise concentrate grade and recovery

Update on appointment of Non-Executive Chairman AVZ's Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said: "The results of our Phase 1 metallurgical program will now allow GR Engineering Services to rapidly advance the Definitive Feasibility Study, which we expect will be completed around Q1 2020. "Further optimisation of our DMS250 metallurgical test work will aim to improve our concentrate grade and recovery rates. Tin and Tantalum recovery from the DMS250 are very encouraging and it is expected that further test work will improve on these numbers. "I am also pleased to advise that AVZ Minerals is close to announcing a new Non- Executive Chairman, with his appointment only subject to confirmation of an official start date. "We have spent considerable time and effort choosing a Non-Executive Chairman with an excellent and complimentary track record of relevant experience in the mining industry, specifically in the DRC."

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to advise it has completed the comprehensive 'Phase One' metallurgical test work program designed to increase confidence levels in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo's ("DRC") Tanganyika Province. Large Scale DMS Test Work: A single DMS test was conducted on a 35kg sample of Bulk Composite using a 250mm DMS cyclone (DMS250) to examine the effect of a larger scale apparatus compared to the smaller DMS100 test apparatus. In addition to examining scale-up, the larger product masses have allowed further testing to investigate tin and tantalum recovery. Tin and tantalum deportment were also investigated in the size fractions considered too small for DMS processing, <0.5mm. Scope of Test Work: This update presents results from a testing program encompassing: Industrial scale, 250 mm Dense Medium Cyclone ("DMS250").

DMS testing of the DMS250 concentrate to separate heavy minerals (tin and tantalum) from spodumene concentrate. In addition to recovery of a heavy mineral concentrate, a HLS test was undertaken on the DMS100 heavy mineral concentrate to examine liberation of heavy minerals and identify the potential of producing separate heavy mineral concentrates.

Separating the <0.5mm particles into specific size fractions to examine if heavy minerals can be recovered to a heavy mineral concentrate. Tabling testwork was conducted on the various <0.5mm size fractions and assays of the tables concentrates used to identify heavy mineral deportment. DMS250 testing was conducted at separation densities identical to the DMS100 testing. The selected test sample crush size was 5.56mm, which was considered at the time as being the most economically preferable crush size. A mica rejection stage was not carried out on the sample beforehand. Heavy mineral concentrates collected from Roche Dure samples will likely contain tin, tantalite and coltan since these are what have traditionally been mined at Manono and are still being extracted by artisanal miners. Test Results Update DMS testing on Phase 1 bulk sample is now complete. The final DMS250 test result is shown with comparative DMS100 test results in Table 1. Table 1 - Phase 1 5.56mm Crush DMS Beneficiation Results on Roche Dure Bulk Sample Recovery Grade Test Description Li2O SnO2 Li2O Fe2O3 Mica % % % % % DMS100: 5.6mm @2.95 SG 59.8 35.6 5.8 0.50 2.7 DMS100: 5.6mm @2.95 SG + Reflux 60.9 43.1 5.9 0.45 2.1 DMS250: 5.6mm @ 2.95 SG 59.6 48.2 5.8 0.49 not assayed The DMS250 lithia recovery was slightly lower than the DMS100 test results and this may be due to a higher mass recovered (compared to DMS100 tests) to the initial stage DMS concentrate. Minor adjustment of the initial DMS250 test density is likely to result in a lithia recovery closer to the DMS100 tests. This will be optimised in the Phase 2 testing program. 2 | P a g e

Tin, SnO2, recovery in the DMS250 test was higher than the DMS100 tests and this is most likely a consequence of a better tin mass balance due to processing a larger sample mass. Iron, Fe2O3, grade in the spodumene concentrate from the DMS250 test was low and within expected range. Iron concentration is well below the technical grade limit in SC6.0 concentrate ("Spodumene Concentrate 6%"). Tin deportment testwork was carried out on the DMS250 spodumene concentrate to examine the extent of tin and tantalum minerals liberation. The more liberated these heavy tin and tantalum minerals are the more likely they can be recovered to a saleable concentrate. Tin and tantalum deportment from the DMS250 spodumene concentrate are reported in Table 2. Table 2 - Phase 1 5.56mm Crush DMS250 Tin and Tantalum Deportment Recovery Grade Test Product SnO2 Ta2O5 Li2O SnO2 Ta2O5 Li2O % % % % % % DMS250 2.95 Concentrate 48.2 30.7 55.0 0.36 0.01 5.77 DMS250 2.95 Concentrate: DMS100 sink at 3.3 SG 33.9 18.0 3.3 4.85 0.09 6.27 DMS250 2.95 Concentrate: DMS100 sink at 3.3 SG: HLS at 3.3 SG 31.0 16.6 0.03 53.4 1.02 0.75 Approximately 64% of the tin reporting to the DMS250 spodumene concentrate is sufficiently liberated and can potentially be recovered to a high-grade tin concentrate. Overall, 31% of the tin present in the feed sample is potentially recoverable to a high-grade tin heavy mineral concentrate. Up to 54% of the tantalum contained in the DMS250 concentrate can be recovered to a high tin grade heavy mineral concentrate. However, tantalum recovery to the spodumene concentrate is relatively low at 30.7% and overall tantalum recovery to a heavy mineral concentrate is 16.6%. Tantalum minerals are less liberated than the tin and consequently losses to waste and intermediate streams are higher than the more liberated tin minerals. Only 0.03% of the lithia is bound with heavy minerals and lithia losses to a heavy mineral concentrate should consequently be negligible. A summary of the pertinent <0.5mm size fraction tabling test results is presented in Table 3. Tabling testwork provides an indication of likely grade and recovery possible achievable using conventional gravity recovery processes like jigs, spirals and shaking tables. Table 3 - Phase 1 5.56mm Crush <0.5mm Fraction Tin and Tantalum Deportment Recovery Grade <0.5mm Tabling Test Products SnO2 Ta2O5 Li2O SnO2 Ta2O5 Li2O % % % % % % Deslimed <0.5mm size fraction head assay 20.4 22.3 10.6 0.196 0.008 1.342 Tabling Test Concentrate 1 13.4 10.7 0.3 13.2 0.41 4.00 Tabling Test Concentrate 2 3.8 4.1 1.3 0.74 0.03 3.42 Tabling Test Combined Concentrates 1 and 2 (Calculated) 17.2 14.9 1.7 2.81 0.09 3.52 A reasonably high-grade tin heavy mineral concentrate was recovered to the Tabling Test Concentrate 1; 66% of tin and 48% of the tantalum in the deslimed <0.5mm size fraction was recovered to a heavy mineral concentrate. This represents overall tin and tantalum recoveries of 13.4% and 10.7% respectively. Tin grade in this concentrate whilst, not at saleable level, was high and when combined with the tin concentrates recovered from the spodumene concentrate is likely to be at saleable level. The low tin and tantalum grades in the first tabling concentrate indicate a likelihood of poor heavy mineral liberation. Poor liberation of the heavy minerals in this fraction is further supported by the sharp reduction 3 | P a g e

in heavy mineral grades and low recoveries in Tabling Test Concentrate 2. There may be opportunity to improve heavy mineral grades by regrinding and reprocessing. This will be further explored in Phase 2 testing. Lithia losses to the heavy mineral concentrates are low and this is due to reasonably good liberation of lithia from the heavy minerals in this smaller size fraction. A summary of the tin and tantalum deportment is presented in Table 4. Table 4 - Phase 1 5.56mm Crush Overall Tin and Tantalum Deportment Tin, SnO2 Tantalum, Ta2O5 Grade Distribution Grade Distribution Stream (%) (%) (%) (%) Feed, crush 5.56mm 0.128 100.0 0.005 100.0 <0.5mm 0.190 22.6 0.006 *20.1 >0.5mm 0.117 77.4 0.004 79.9 DMS spodumene concentrate 0.355 48.2 0.008 30.7 Heavy mineral concentrate <0.5mm 53.38 31.0 1.017 16.6 Heavy mineral concentrate >0.5mm 13.2 13.4 0.405 10.7 Note: * Lower than Deslimed component in Table 3 due to minor differences in Calculated Head Looking Forward The results of the Phase 1 program will allow GR Engineering Services ("GRES") to rapidly advance the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") with expected completion Q1 2020. Options exist to optimise the concentrate grade and recovery with the Phase 2 metallurgical program devised to support the optimal process scale and flowsheet selection. In addition to metallurgical optimisation, the Phase 2 metallurgical program proposes to: To verify Phase 1 process flowsheet and design parameters;

Examine ore variability and its effects on economic performance;

Generate Spodumene concentrates for marketing assessment and value adding test program;

Define a heavy mineral recovery circuit and verify Phase 1 heavy mineral recovery performance; and -

Perform all necessary Engineering and Vendor testing. Update on Appointment of a Non-Executive Chairman The Company has spent considerable time and effort selecting a Non-Executive Chairman with an excellent track record of complimentary and relevant experience in the mining industry, specifically in the DRC. That candidate has now been chosen and his appointment is subject to final details being decided around the timing of his appointment due to present commitments. 4 | P a g e

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au or contact: Mr Leonard Math Media Enquiries: Company Secretary Mr Peter Harris AVZ Minerals Limited Peter Harris & Associates Phone: +61 8 6117 9397 Phone: +61 (0) 412 124 833 Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au Follow us on Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to metallurgical test work results is based on, and fairly represents information complied and reviewed by Mr Nigel Ferguson, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Ferguson is a Director of AVZ Minerals Limited. Mr Ferguson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Ferguson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. 5 | P a g e

