Avz Minerals : 5 Mtpa Scoping Study

23 May 2019
5 Mtpa Scoping Study Further Strengthens the Economic
Potential of the
Manono Lithium & Tin Project
Highlights
-
Extended Scoping Study for 5 Mtpa further strengthens the economics potential for a world class, high margin, long life mining project.
-
Includes the recently updated Mineral Resource of combined Measured and Indicated Resources of 269.0 Mt grading 1.65% Li2O.
-
Includes Independent Transport Study completed by Alistair Group.
-
The potential for tin by-product credits was not taken into consideration in this analysis. These credits will be included in the DFS.
Cautionary Statements: Scoping Study Parameters
The Scoping Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to determine financial aspects of potential future operations at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project and to help drive future work programs. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of Ore Reserves. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ) will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.
All costings and projections in financial modelling were prepared based on Measured Resources (26.75%), Indicated Resources (40.5%) and Inferred Resources (32.75%) as announced by AVZ on the 8th May 20191. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing the economic assessment or production target that includes a modest amount of Inferred material. However, there is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target or the economic assessment will be realised. Furthermore, there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the conversion of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to Proven and Probable Ore Reserves.
1Announcement dated 8th May 2019: Significant Upgrade in Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource
The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions tabulated below. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While AVZ considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved.
To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding in the order of approximately $380M to $400M (C5 ±35% and includes US$78m contingency) will likely be required for the 5 Mtpa (Case 2).
Investors should note that there is no certainty that AVZ will be able to raise the amount of funding for Case 2. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of AVZ's existing shares.
It is also possible that AVZ could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale
or
joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce AVZ proportionate ownership of
the
project.
Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
5 Mtpa - Case 2
-
5 Mtpa (Case 2) pre-tax,pre-royalties, NPV10 of approximately US$2.63 Billion (Bn) (AVZ's 60% share is approximately US$1.55Bn) with an estimated IRR greater than 64% based on ±35% accuracy and including US$78M in capital contingency.
-
5 Mtpa Scoping Study is based on concentrate sale price assumed at US$750 per tonne (t).
-
Scope for annual production of approximately 1.1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) at a minimum of 5.8% Li2O concentrate from throughput of 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) (Case 2) with an average strip ratio of 0.55:1.
-
The economies of scale have resulted in an even lower strip ratio of 0.55:1 and a subsequent 24% drop in mining and processing costs from US$120/t to US$91/t.
-
The Scoping Study has yielded an exceptional and industry leading IRR of 64% having used a more conservative Li20 price to reflect market changes in the last 7 months.
-
F.O.B. Operating costs to Dar es Salaam estimated at approximately US$323 per tonne (t) of concentrate for 5 Mtpa.
-
The preferred transport route has been updated and costs now estimated at US$223/t. The route and costs will be further refined during the DFS program. However, the scale and quality of the mining operation, with low mining and processing costs, allows the project to easily bear the estimated relatively high transport cost.
-
Metallurgical test work indicates recoveries of plus 80% are achievable.
-
Capex for the 5 Mtpa (Case 2) throughput estimated at approximately US$380 to $400 Million (accurate to ±35% and includes US$78M contingency).
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX:AVZ) "AVZ" or "the Company" is pleased to announce the extended results of the Scoping Study (Study) for 5 Mtpa capacity on the Manono Lithium and Tin Project (Manono Project) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The Independent Study was undertaken by CPC Project Design Pty Ltd (CPC). In addition, an independent economic model & financial analysis was undertaken and completed by Alan Dickson & Associates Pty Ltd (ADA). Both documents utilised Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources as the basis for completion.
The Independent Transport Study was undertaken by Alistair Group.
AVZ Minerals Managing Director, Nigel Ferguson, said that "Not only does the results of the 5 Mtpa (Case
-
study confirm the excellent quality of the Manono Project, it further underlines the expandability of the project. Management will now turn its attention to selecting the optimal throughput level in conjunction with consultants working on the DFS."
Robust Financial Outcomes
Key outcomes of the Study for the 5 Mtpa ( pre-tax and pre-royalties) NPV10 are based on the following parameters, as per Table 1 below. Estimates presented in Table 1 are on the basis of a 100% project interest. AVZ holds 60% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project").
|
Parameter Value
|
|
5 Mtpa
|
|
|
|
|
Potential Mine Life (Years) As Modelled
|
20
|
|
|
|
Measured Resources (t)
|
|
107 M
|
|
|
|
Indicated Resources (t)
|
|
162 M
|
|
|
|
Inferred Resources (t)
|
|
131 M
|
|
|
Annual throughput (Mtpa)
|
5.0
|
|
|
Strip ratio (t waste : t mill feed)
|
0.55:1
|
|
|
Average diluted feed grade (%Li20)
|
1.51
|
|
|
Recovery (%)
|
80.9%
|
|
|
|
Annual Production Target (5.8% Li20 concentrate - rounded down)
|
|
1.1 M
|
|
|
Open pit mining costs (US$/t dry concentrate)
|
33
|
|
|
Processing cost (US$/t dry concentrate)
|
58
|
|
|
Transport cost (US$/t dry concentrate)
|
223
|
|
|
Administration & sustaining capital costs (US$/t dry concentrate)
|
9
|
|
|
Average Cash Cost (US$/t concentrate)
|
323
|
|
|
Concentrate Price (US$/t)
|
750
|
|
|
Accuracy
|
±35%
|
|
|
|
Contingency (US$)
|
|
78M
|
|
|
|
Table 1 Study Key Operating Parameters
|
|
Notes to Table 1 Study Key Operating Parameters
-
Estimates are based on the lithium extract operations only. The Study excludes the potential for tin by- product credits as these were not taken into consideration in this analysis.
-
Estimates presented in Table 1 are on the basis of a 100% project interest. AVZ holds 60% of the Manono Project.
-
The Mineral Resource estimate reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 Edition and announced on 8th May 2019 forms the basis of the mining and financial estimates referred to in this announcement.
-
The Scoping Study utilised the Measured, Indicated and Inferred tonnages as the basis for completion. Inferred Mineral Resources do not determine the economic viability of the Manono Project as assessed in this Scoping Study. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources.
-
Technical and economic estimates in the Scoping Study are based on low level technical and economic assessments.
-
Funding costs, taxes and royalties have not been considered in these Study figures.
A summary of the key economic analysis results is presented below.
|
|
US$/t Concentrate
|
|
|
5 Mtpa
|
|
|
|
|
(accurate to ±35%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Project Interest
|
|
IRR
|
100% Interest
|
AVZ 60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30% ($525)
|
|
33%
|
$1.02Bn
|
$0.56Bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20% ($600)
|
|
44%
|
$1.56Bn
|
$0.87Bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10% ($675)
|
|
54%
|
$2.09Bn
|
$1.22Bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$ 750#
|
64%
|
$2.63billion
|
$1.54billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
+10% ($825)
|
|
74%
|
$3.17Bn
|
$1.86Bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
+20% ($900)
|
|
83%
|
$3.71Bn
|
$2.20Bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
+30% ($975)
|
|
93%
|
$4.24Bn
|
$2.50Bn
Table 2 NPV10 on Production Targets concentrate sale prices sensitivity
-
Based on pricing achieved in China for 5.8% Li2O concentrate (March 2019 Quarter)
