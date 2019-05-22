Avz Minerals : 5 Mtpa Scoping Study

5 Mtpa Scoping Study Further Strengthens the Economic

Potential of the

Manono Lithium & Tin Project

Highlights

Extended Scoping Study for 5 Mtpa further strengthens the economics potential for a world class, high margin, long life mining project.

Includes the recently updated Mineral Resource of combined Measured and Indicated Resources of 269.0 Mt grading 1.65% Li 2 O.

O. Includes Independent Transport Study completed by Alistair Group.

The potential for tin by-product credits was not taken into consideration in this analysis. These credits will be included in the DFS.

Cautionary Statements: Scoping Study Parameters

The Scoping Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to determine financial aspects of potential future operations at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project and to help drive future work programs. It is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. It is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of Ore Reserves. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ) will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.

All costings and projections in financial modelling were prepared based on Measured Resources (26.75%), Indicated Resources (40.5%) and Inferred Resources (32.75%) as announced by AVZ on the 8th May 20191. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing the economic assessment or production target that includes a modest amount of Inferred material. However, there is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target or the economic assessment will be realised. Furthermore, there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the conversion of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to Proven and Probable Ore Reserves.

1Announcement dated 8th May 2019: Significant Upgrade in Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource