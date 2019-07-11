Avz Minerals : Appoints GR Engineering as DFS Engineer

AVZ Appoints GR Engineering as DFS Engineer

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "AVZ", "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of GR Engineering Services Limited ("GRES") as the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") Engineer for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC").

GRES is a highly reputable, Perth-based engineering group with significant experience in study management and the engineering design and construction of resource projects in Western Australia and globally, both as EPCM and EPC contractor.

The GRES team nominated for this engagement have appropriate experience in Africa including in the DRC, where GRES recently provided operational support and optimisation studies at the Kipoi Copper Project.

AVZ's Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said, "The appointment of GRES as the DFS Engineer is a significant milestone for the Manono Project as its work is highly regarded by leading financiers and lending institutions. GRES has completed a large number of bankable feasibility studies and has an exceptional track record in executing project design and construction developments on time and within budget."

Other DFS work streams are continuing to schedule including the metallurgical test work. A one-tonnesub-sample of the bulk sample has been sent to ALS Minerals in Perth for comminution testwork. Results from this are expected soon and will be made available to the market.

The dewatering program for the Roche Dure pit has commenced. Approval to dewater the Roche Dure and M'Pete open pits (Figure 1) was given to AVZ's DRC management company, Dathcom Mining SAS in mid-May by the Mines Environmental Protection, a section of the Department of Mines. The approval was contingent on the building of a silt settlement pond and a water treatment facility into the existing dewatering channel, which has been completed.