AVZ MINERALS LTD

(AVZ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/11
0.052 AUD   -1.89%
08:35pAVZ MINERALS : Appoints GR Engineering as DFS Engineer
PU
06/23AVZ MINERALS : to Increase Equity Stake in the Manono Project
PU
06/11AVZ MINERALS : Executes Strategic Relationship Agreement with Huayou
PU
Avz Minerals : Appoints GR Engineering as DFS Engineer

07/11/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

AVZ Appoints GR Engineering as DFS Engineer

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "AVZ", "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of GR Engineering Services Limited ("GRES") as the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") Engineer for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC").

GRES is a highly reputable, Perth-based engineering group with significant experience in study management and the engineering design and construction of resource projects in Western Australia and globally, both as EPCM and EPC contractor.

The GRES team nominated for this engagement have appropriate experience in Africa including in the DRC, where GRES recently provided operational support and optimisation studies at the Kipoi Copper Project.

AVZ's Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said, "The appointment of GRES as the DFS Engineer is a significant milestone for the Manono Project as its work is highly regarded by leading financiers and lending institutions. GRES has completed a large number of bankable feasibility studies and has an exceptional track record in executing project design and construction developments on time and within budget."

Other DFS work streams are continuing to schedule including the metallurgical test work. A one-tonnesub-sample of the bulk sample has been sent to ALS Minerals in Perth for comminution testwork. Results from this are expected soon and will be made available to the market.

The dewatering program for the Roche Dure pit has commenced. Approval to dewater the Roche Dure and M'Pete open pits (Figure 1) was given to AVZ's DRC management company, Dathcom Mining SAS in mid-May by the Mines Environmental Protection, a section of the Department of Mines. The approval was contingent on the building of a silt settlement pond and a water treatment facility into the existing dewatering channel, which has been completed.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 July 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, 8 Colin Street

West Perth, WA 6005

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6118 2106

E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson

Technical Director: Graeme Johnston

Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans

Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen

Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich

Market Cap

$118 M

ASX Code: AVZ

Figure 1. Existing and newly renovated dewatering channels (blue) heading N-E from the Roche Dure open pit

Figure 2. Water from Roche Dure flowing into the M'Pete open pit

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Luke Forrestal

AVZ Minerals Limited

Media + Capital Partners

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 411 479 144

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

2 of 3

ABOUT GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) is an ASX listed engineering design and construction contractor specialising in fixed price engineering design and construction services to the resources and mineral processing industry.

GR Engineering has successfully completed the engineering design and construction of projects for a diverse range of clients, including global mining houses, mid-tier miners and junior developers undertaking their first project. Traditionally an EPC contractor, GR Engineering also has the ability to contract through a variety of models, including EPCM and hybrid contracting arrangements.

GR Engineering also has a long history of providing a diverse range of process engineering consulting services, including feasibility study preparation and management, process design and peer review engagements. These services have been delivered for projects globally and play a key role in delivering organised growth opportunities through design and construction project execution.

The Company also has a presence in the hydrocarbons industry via its wholly owned subsidiary, Upstream Production Solutions. Upstream Production Solutions is a leading provider of operations and maintenance and well management services to the Australian and South East Asian oil and gas industry.

3 of 3

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 00:34:03 UTC
