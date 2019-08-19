Log in
AVZ MINERALS LTD

(AVZ)
Avz Minerals : - Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

08/19/2019

16 August 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Dear Sir,

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Please find attached the Change of Director's Interest Notices.

The Appendix 3Ys were lodged late due to an administrative oversight.

The Company considers that the current arrangements in place to make disclosure under Listing Rule 3.19A are adequate and are being enforced, and that the failure to do so on this occasion was due to an administrative oversight.

Leonard Math

Company Secretary

Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 Australia | PO Box 520, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia

T: +61 8 6117 9397 | F: +61 8 6118 2106 | E: admin@avzminerals.com.au | W: www.avzminerals.com.au | ABN 81 125 176 703

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity AVZ Minerals Limited

ABN

81 125 176 703

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graeme Johnston

Date of last notice

28 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Graeme Godsman Johnston & Mrs Margaret

(including registered holder)

Ann Johnston

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(G&M Johnston Super Fund A/C) in which Mr

interest.

Johnston is a beneficiary

Smartequity EIS Pty Ltd

(a Trust where Graeme Johnston is a beneficiary)

Date of change

11 July 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1,849,737 Ordinary Shares

12,100,000 Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares & Performance Rights

Number acquired

4,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

4,000,000 Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

5,849,737

Ordinary Shares

8,100,000

Performance Rights

Nature of change

Vesting of Performance Rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade - to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity AVZ Minerals Limited

ABN

81 125 176 703

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nigel Ferguson

Date of last notice

28 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Ridgeback Holdings Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Director and 50% shareholder

interest.

Smartequity EIS Pty Ltd

(a Trust in which Nigel Ferguson is a beneficiary)

Date of change

11 July 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

37,478,070 Ordinary Shares

12,000,000 Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares & Performance Rights

Number acquired

3,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

3,000,000 Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

40,478,070 Ordinary Shares

9,000,000 Performance Rights

Nature of change

Vesting of Performance Rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade - to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 05:21:04 UTC
