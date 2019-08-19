Avz Minerals : - Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

16 August 2019 Company Announcements Office ASX Limited Dear Sir, Change of Director's Interest Notice Please find attached the Change of Director's Interest Notices. The Appendix 3Ys were lodged late due to an administrative oversight. The Company considers that the current arrangements in place to make disclosure under Listing Rule 3.19A are adequate and are being enforced, and that the failure to do so on this occasion was due to an administrative oversight. Leonard Math Company Secretary Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 Australia | PO Box 520, West Perth, WA 6872 Australia T: +61 8 6117 9397 | F: +61 8 6118 2106 | E: admin@avzminerals.com.au | W: www.avzminerals.com.au | ABN 81 125 176 703

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity AVZ Minerals Limited ABN 81 125 176 703 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Graeme Johnston Date of last notice 28 February 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mr Graeme Godsman Johnston & Mrs Margaret (including registered holder) Ann Johnston Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant (G&M Johnston Super Fund A/C) in which Mr interest. Johnston is a beneficiary Smartequity EIS Pty Ltd (a Trust where Graeme Johnston is a beneficiary) Date of change 11 July 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1,849,737 Ordinary Shares 12,100,000 Performance Rights Class Ordinary Shares & Performance Rights Number acquired 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed 4,000,000 Performance Rights Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change 5,849,737 Ordinary Shares 8,100,000 Performance Rights Nature of change Vesting of Performance Rights Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract - Nature of interest - Name of registered holder - (if issued securities) Date of change - No. and class of securities to which - interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired - Interest disposed - Value/Consideration - Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change - Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade - to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity AVZ Minerals Limited ABN 81 125 176 703 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Nigel Ferguson Date of last notice 28 February 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Ridgeback Holdings Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Director and 50% shareholder interest. Smartequity EIS Pty Ltd (a Trust in which Nigel Ferguson is a beneficiary) Date of change 11 July 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 37,478,070 Ordinary Shares 12,000,000 Performance Rights Class Ordinary Shares & Performance Rights Number acquired 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed 3,000,000 Performance Rights Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change 40,478,070 Ordinary Shares 9,000,000 Performance Rights Nature of change Vesting of Performance Rights Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract - Nature of interest - Name of registered holder - (if issued securities) Date of change - No. and class of securities to which - interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired - Interest disposed - Value/Consideration - Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change - Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade - to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this - provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

