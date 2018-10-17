Avz Minerals : Clarification of Global Business Report Article

Clarification of Global Business Report article

On 24 September 2018, the Global Business Report ("GBR") included an article on their website following a telephone interview with Mr Nigel Ferguson, Managing Director of AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ).

The article was a transposition of a telephone interview and Mr Ferguson was asked a question in respect of potential offtake arrangements in addition to other questions around funding. The content was written by an independent GBR business journalist.

The GBR Article commented that AVZ could potentially raise funds at a premium to share price, and a 20% offtake that would translate into a potential amount of funding into the Company. The other funding option would be to sell half of the asset and an example of the parameters of this potential value was included.

The Company would like to retract the references to potential offtake values and potential sale values as the statements are not consistent with the detailed disclosures required to form a reasonable basis for the comments made.

AVZ advises that investors should not rely on the retracted information included in the GBR Article as a basis for any investment decision about AVZ shares.

The Company would like to advise that the MoUs signed with Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co and Beijing National Battery Technology Co in March 2018 remains intact and the Company is still in discussions with the respective parties on potential investment and off-take opportunities from the Manono Lithium Project.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 October 2018

