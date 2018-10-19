Avz Minerals : Continues to Drill Record Lithium Intercept

AVZ Continues to Drill Record Lithium Intercept 5 Mtpa & 10 Mtpa Scoping Studies Commence

Highlights

• MO18DD032 intersected 262.02m* @ 1.74% Li2O & 698ppm Sn from 105.03m down-hole on drill section 7200mN

• MO18DD036 previously reported 236.47m* @ 1.70% Li2O & 422ppm Sn from 154.0m down-hole on drill section 7400mN. No deeper significant lithium intersections were drilled in the deepened portion of the hole

• MO18DD050 intersected 350.95m* @ 1.44% Li2O & 376ppm Sn from 146.3m down-hole on drill section 7400mN

• MO18DD052 intersected 157.31m* @ 1.76% Li2O & 1175ppm Sn from 99.13m down-hole between drill section 7500mN and 7600mN

• MO18DD054 intersected 205.04m* @ 1.63% Li2O & 1173ppm Sn from 35.2m down-hole on drill section 7000mN

• Scoping studies for 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) and 10Mtpa underway. We expect the project economics to be improved further for both studies, especially in the areas of transport, processing, lowering strip ratio and increase of mine life.

• Positive roadshow in the USA, Canada, Hong Kong and China post release of the 2Mtpa Scoping Study and Operations update. AVZ has since been presented with a number of financing options including, but not limited to, equity investment, off-take pre-payments, project debt as well as other variations and combinations of these instruments.

• Roche Dure mineralisation continues to increase and we look forward to releasing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Manono before the end of the year.

*Down-hole length. Additional drilling is required to confirm the true-thickness of the pegmatites.

AVZ's Managing Director, Mr Nigel Ferguson commented: "Continued drilling at Roche Dure is increasing our knowledge of the deposit along strike, both to the south-west and north-east of the central part of the main resource area. With these new results, we will very likely see an increase in resource tonnages and category at Roche Dure given they were drilled outside the maiden resource 'area of influence'. We expect this to lower the strip ratio over LOM and positively impact the project economics.

We are very happy that the scale of the Roche Dure mineralisation continues to increase, and we look forward to releasing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Manono before the end of the year.

Following on from our recent funding discussions, we are very encouraged by the amount of interest in the company post the release of the 2 Mtpa Scoping Study and stated interest to participate in accelerating the development of the project as quickly as possible. The Tier-1 nature of the project was easily understood and very well received given the quality, size and homogenous nature of the lithium and tin resource."

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to report it has received further high-grade results from its Mineral Resource drilling at the Manono Lithium Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has received results from a further eight diamond drill holes, none of which were included in the Maiden JORC Mineral Resource estimate reported in early August 2018.

Scoping Studies Update

Work has commenced on the now 5Mtpa (previously 4Mtpa) & 10Mtpa scoping studies for the Manono Lithium Project. We have increased the scale of the 4Mtpa study to 5Mtpa as we are now studying the use of 5Mtpa modules given the expected economies of scale from this strategy and the size and potential of the world-class resource available to us at Manono.

Strategic Funding

As part of the Company's ongoing strategy to secure financing for the development of the Manono lithium project, Executive level meetings have been held in the USA, Canada, China & Hong Kong over the past month. AVZ has since been presented with a number of financing options including, but not limited to, equity investment, off-take pre-payments, project debt as well as other variations and combinations of these instruments.

AVZ is considering these financing options along with other strategies, to determine the best outcome for the Company and shareholders.

Metallurgical Test Work Drilling

The Company has also commenced drilling large diameter drill holes to collect metallurgical samples for the planned test work associated with the imminent commencement of the Feasibility Study. A total of 5 holes are planned to produce sufficient material to allow more in-depth metallurgical test work studies to be undertaken during Q4 2018. Placement of the drill holes has been assisted by the MSA Group with the aim of collecting a spread of mineralisation types and oxidation states. Refer to Figure 1.

Figure 1. Metallurgical Test Work Drill Holes

Drilling progress

The pegmatite intervals in the new infill holes (Figure 2) demonstrate substantial thicknesses of higher-grade material ranging in depth from just under the weathered zones to deeper in the deposit. Again, there appears to be no zonation in the pegmatite intersected by these eight new holes. Figures 3 to 8 show these intervals schematically in Appendix 1. Table 1 outlines individual drill hole intercepts for each hole reported.

AVZ's infill drilling is expected to be completed late in November, with an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate for Manono due before the end of the year.

Figure 2: Location of drill-holes MO18DD032, MO18DD036 and MO18DD050 - MO18DD055

Table 1: Intersections achieved by MO18DD032, 036 (extended), 050, 051, 052, 053, 054 and

MO18DD055

Drill Hole ID Section Intersections of the Roche Dure Pegmatite MO18DD032 7200mN 84.92m - 91.23m; 6.31m @ 0.07% Li2O & 703ppm Sn (with 0.95m of core loss) 105.03m - 367.05m; 262.02m @ 1.74% Li2O & 698ppm Sn MO18DD036 7400mN Previously reported 154.0m - 390.47m; 236.47m @ 1.70% Li2O & 422ppm Sn (with 2.65m of internal waste) 415.6m - 422.9m; 7.3m @ 0.16% Li2O & 609ppm Sn 429.18m - 452.82m; 23.64m @ 0.03% Li2O & 173ppm Sn (with 7.5m of internal waste) 467.47m - 474.35m; 6.88m @ 0.36% Li2O & 563ppm Sn MO18DD050 7400mN 146.3m- 497.25m; 350.95m @ 1.44% Li2O & 376ppm Sn (with 0.35m of internal waste) MO18DD051 Between 6800 & 6900mN 0m - 8.27m; 8.27m @ 0.41% Li2O & 848ppm Sn 14.5m - 28.72m; 14.22m @ 0.31% Li2O & 1100ppm Sn 28.9m - 180.3m: 150.5m @ 1.32% Li2O & 1198ppm Sn (with 1.4m of internal waste and 0.15m of core loss) MO18DD052 Between 7500 & 7600mN 5.54m - 91.41m; 85.87m @ 0.62% Li2O & 974ppm Sn (including 0.25m internal waste and 1.13m of core loss) 93.95m - 94.39m; 0.44m @ 0.035% Li2O & 300ppm Sn 99.13m - 256.44m; 157.31m @ 1.76% Li2O & 1175ppm Sn

-

MO18DD053 6700mN 19.63m - 26.63m; 7m @ 0.07% Li2O & 1014ppm Sn 41.05m - 59.0m; 17.95m @ 0.24% Li2O & 629ppm Sn (with 1m core loss) 59.0m - 220.47m; 161.47m @ 1.06% Li2O & 979ppm Sn (with 0.5m core loss) MO18DD054 7300mN 7.97m - 35.2m; 27.23m @ 0.18% Li2O & 1360ppm Sn (with 1.05m internal waste and 5.45m core loss) 35.2m - 240.24m; 205.04m @ 1.63% Li2O & 1173ppm Sn MO18DD055 Between 7500 & 7600mN 6.5m - 69.7m; 63.2m @ 1.62% Li2O & 1118ppm Sn (with 0.77m of internal waste) 82.0m - 112.05m; 30.05m @ 1.69% Li2O & 1260ppm Sn 119.4m - 192.9m; 73.5m @ 1.60% Li2O & 1214ppm Sn (with 1.14m of internal waste)

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to geology and the exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Cronwright, a Competent Person whom is a fellow of The Geological Society of South Africa and Pr. Sci. Nat. (Geological Sciences) registered with the South African Council for Natural Professions. Mr. Cronwright is a full-time employee of The MSA Group Pty Ltd. Mr Cronwright has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Cronwright consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.