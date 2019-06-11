Log in
AVZ MINERALS LTD

AVZ MINERALS LTD

(AVZ)
06/11
0.065 AUD   -9.72%
Avz Minerals : Executes Strategic Relationship Agreement with Huayou

06/11/2019 | 10:44pm EDT

AVZ Executes Strategic Relationship Agreement with

Huayou Cobalt Group

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into a strategic relationship with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd (SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn) through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, ("Huayou Cobalt Group").

Under the agreement, AVZ will be able to draw on Huayou Cobalt Group's experience in the DRC and mainland China in assisting AVZ in the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Huayou will also be able to provide advice and assistance with respect to project financing, offtake financing, strategic services, EPCM and cost effective transport of product to final recipients ("Strategic Relationship").

Huayou Cobalt Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of cobalt chemicals for use in batteries and has extensive in-country experience with a number of established cobalt mining and processing operations within the DRC. Huayou is also a 9.47% shareholder in AVZ.

The Strategic Relationship has been designed to promote the following between AVZ and Huayou Cobalt Group:

  • Discussions to advance Manono to production including, but not limited to, the Definitive Feasibility Study; project financing; off-take and EPCM;
  • Consideration of any other ways in which a relationship between the two parties may be beneficial for all stakeholders.

The Strategic Relationship agreement is non-binding and non-exclusive.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 June 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, 8 Colin Street,

West Perth 6005

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6118 2106

E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson

Technical Director: Graeme Johnston

Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans

Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen

Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich

Market Cap

$149 M

ASX Code: AVZ

AVZ Managing Director, Mr Nigel Ferguson said: "AVZ values its existing relationship with Huayou very highly and this new agreement will see the two companies come even closer to advance the Manono Project. We believe that bringing Huayou's tremendous mining expertise to bear on the DFS, financing and offtake negotiation will accelerate the commercialisation of the largest lithium ore body on the ASX and yield tremendous value for AVZ shareholders."

President of Huayou Cobalt Group, Mr Hongliang Chen said: "Huayou is pleased to have joined AVZ in a Strategic Relationship to progress the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. This project is one of the standout development projects globally in our view. It has the potential to deliver a premium grade product to market and we expect to work closely with AVZ to maximise the potential of the Manono project."

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Luke Forrestal

AVZ Minerals Limited

Media + Capital Partners

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 411 479 144

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

2 of 2

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 02:43:05 UTC
