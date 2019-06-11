Avz Minerals : Executes Strategic Relationship Agreement with Huayou

AVZ Executes Strategic Relationship Agreement with

Huayou Cobalt Group

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has entered into a strategic relationship with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd (SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn) through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, ("Huayou Cobalt Group").

Under the agreement, AVZ will be able to draw on Huayou Cobalt Group's experience in the DRC and mainland China in assisting AVZ in the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Huayou will also be able to provide advice and assistance with respect to project financing, offtake financing, strategic services, EPCM and cost effective transport of product to final recipients ("Strategic Relationship").

Huayou Cobalt Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of cobalt chemicals for use in batteries and has extensive in-country experience with a number of established cobalt mining and processing operations within the DRC. Huayou is also a 9.47% shareholder in AVZ.

The Strategic Relationship has been designed to promote the following between AVZ and Huayou Cobalt Group:

Discussions to advance Manono to production including, but not limited to, the Definitive Feasibility Study; project financing; off-take and EPCM;

off-take and EPCM; Consideration of any other ways in which a relationship between the two parties may be beneficial for all stakeholders.

The Strategic Relationship agreement is non-binding and non-exclusive.