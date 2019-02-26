Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Avz Minerals Ltd    AVZ   AU000000AVZ6

AVZ MINERALS LTD

(AVZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
0.044 AUD   -2.22%
06:38pAVZ MINERALS : Fully Funded to Final Investment Decision
PU
09:43aAVZ MINERALS : Allotment of Share Purchase Plan Shares
AQ
02/25AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Metallurgical Sample Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avz Minerals : Fully Funded to Final Investment Decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:38pm EST

Highlights:

AVZ Minerals Now Fully Funded to Final Investment Decision at the Manono Project via an Oversubscribed

Placement Raising $9.8M

  • $9.8 million Placement fully funds AVZ to Final Investment Decision at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project

  • Placement was cornerstoned by new strategic investor Lithium Plus and existing strategic investor Huayou Cobalt Group

  • Strong support from Australian and global institutions as well as sophisticated investors

  • AVZ welcomes a new strategic investment by Lithium Plus which has subscribed for $3 million in the Placement for an initial 3.46% interest in the Company

  • Lithium Plus is a specialist lithium investment company led by Mr Bin Guo who has close links to the battery manufacturing industry in China and is also a director of North American Lithium Inc.

  • Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn) through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, (Huayou Cobalt Group) has continued its support of AVZ Minerals by subscribing for $1 million in the Placement to maintain a 9.30% interest in the Company

  • Huayou Cobalt Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of cobalt chemicals for use in batteries and has extensive in-country experience with a number of established mining operations

  • Placement brings total proceeds from new shares issued to $15 million before costs as contemplated in the SPP Prospectus

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 February 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, Suite 9

389 Oxford Street Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397 F: + 61 8 6117 9330 E:admin@avzminerals.com.au

W:www.avzminerals.comABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson Technical Director: Graeme Johnston Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen Non-Executive Director: Guy Loando

Issued Capital

1,888 M Ordinary Shares

Market Cap

$83 M

ASX Code: AVZ

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") is pleased to announce the success of its placement to raise $9.8 million before costs (Placement), which, combined with the recently completed Share Purchase Plan (SPP), will bring the total proceeds from the new share issues to $15 million before costs as contemplated in the SPP Prospectus.

The Placement has been completed at 3.8¢ per share being the same price as under the SPP and 257 million new shares will be issued under the Company's 15% placement capacity (ASX Listing Rule 7.1).

Lithium Plus Pty Ltd (Lithium Plus) is a specialist lithium investment company led by Mr Bin Guo who has close links to the battery manufacturing industry in China. Mr Guo is also a Director of North American Lithium Inc. - a Canadian mining company currently developing and commissioning an open pit lithium carbonate mine and processing plant near Val d'Or, Quebec.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn) through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, (Huayou Cobalt Group) has continued its support by subscribing for $1 million in the Placement to maintain a 9.30% interest in the Company. Huayou Cobalt Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of cobalt chemicals for use in batteries and has extensive in-country experience with a number of established mining operations within the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The placement comes at an exciting time for participants in the lithium industry as interest in EVs in the world's largest vehicle market surges. The Company notes that sales of electric cars in China is reported to have increased 188% in January 2019 (source: The Australian Financial Review 23-24 February 2019, "Car Makers Brace for Electric Shock" written by Hans van Leeuwen).

Funds from the Placement and SPP will be used to execute the Company's strategy to fast-track the

Manono Lithium and Tin Project towards production (refer to page 10 of the SPP Prospectus). The company expects the funding to assist in achieving its goal of delivering the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Manono Project in 2019.

Patersons Securities Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.

Managing Director, Nigel Ferguson said:

"This Placement together with the oversubscribed SPP will leave AVZ fully funded to final investment decision. I would like to thank Huayou Cobalt Group for its continued support and also welcome Lithium Plus and a number of new Australian and global institutions to our register. We look forward to working with Huayou Cobalt Group and Lithium Plus in developing the World-Class Manono Lithium and Tin Project."

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au or contact:

Mr. Leonard Math Company Secretary AVZ Minerals Limited Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Media Enquiries: Mr. Luke Forrestal

Media + Capital Partners Phone: +61 411 479 144

Email:admin@avzminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVZ MINERALS LTD
06:38pAVZ MINERALS : Fully Funded to Final Investment Decision
PU
09:43aAVZ MINERALS : Allotment of Share Purchase Plan Shares
AQ
02/25AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Metallurgical Sample Update
AQ
02/25AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Trading Halt
AQ
02/25AVZ MINERALS : Allotment of Share Purchase Plan Shares
PU
02/22AVZ MINERALS : Share Purchase Plan Closes Oversubscribed
AQ
02/21AVZ MINERALS : Metallurgical Sample Update
PU
02/21AVZ MINERALS : Share Purchase Plan Closes Oversubscribed
PU
02/19AVZ MINERALS : Share Purchase Plan Update
AQ
02/18AVZ MINERALS : Remarkable Drill Results Confirm Carriere de l'Este Prospect
PU
More news
Chart AVZ MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avz Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Technical Director
Hong Liang Chen Non-Executive Director
Guy Loando Non-Executive Director
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LTD-36.23%0
VALE-7.65%66 368
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED53.94%14 154
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.41.76%9 028
NMDC LTD0.26%4 323
FERREXPO PLC37.84%2 061
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.