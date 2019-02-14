Avz Minerals : Further High Grade Lithium and Tin Mineralisation Confirmed

Further High Grade Lithium and Tin Mineralisation
Confirmed at Roche Dure
Highlights
-
o AVZ reports one of the best drill results from Manono to date within MO18DD072 intersecting 231.83m* @ 1.73%Li2O & 1,089ppm Sn (including 1.64m of internal waste and 2.62m core loss) from ground surface on drill section 7800mN.
-
o Further high-grade lithium and tin mineralisation defined in infill drilling at Manono.
-
o Resource category upgrades expected from recent shallow drill holes and "fanned" drill holes drilled to target mineralised pegmatite immediately below the water filled open pit
-
o Results from the 8 holes in this drill program will be included in the next iteration of the Mineral Resource estimation
* Down-hole length. Additional drilling is required to confirm the true-thickness of the pegmatites.
AVZ's Managing Director Mr Nigel Ferguson commented: "The Roche Dure prospect continues to impress with excellent drilling results from the last 8 drill holes. These were specifically designed to upgrade resource confidence through resource category upgrades within the pegmatite mineralisation directly below the historical Roche Dure open pit. This data will be used in mining studies that are currently underway as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study. All hole have confirmed spodumene mineralisation at shallow depths as well as including sharp, shallow transitions from weathered upper material to fresh underlying pegmatite. This information augers well for the planning of mine scheduling within the Roche Dure prospect as it brings higher category mineral resources closer to surface."
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to report it has received further strong results from its Mineral Resource drilling at the Manono Lithium Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has received results from the final eight diamond drill holes at Roche Dure, none of which were included in the recently updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate reported in late November 2018.
Results from the 8 holes are detailed in the table below:
|
Hole I.D.
|
Section
|
Intersections of the Roche Dure pegmatite
|
MO18DD072
|
7800mN
|
0.00m - 231.83m; 231.83m @ 1.73%Li2O & 1,089ppm Sn (with 1.64m of internal waste and 2.62m core loss)
|
MO18DD077
|
Drilled off section from 7500mN
|
0.45m - 112.18m; 111.73m @ 1.80%Li2O & 1,118ppm Sn
135.53m - 171.25m; 35.72m @ 1.54%Li2O & 893ppm Sn (with 0.21m of core loss)
|
MO18DD078
|
Drilled down dip on section 7300mN
|
31.65m - 33.57m; 1.92m @ 0.03%Li2O & 299ppm Sn
56.00m - 92.21m; 36.21m @ 0.20%Li2O & 908ppm Sn (with 7.08m of core loss)
96.12m - 117.10m; 20.98m @ 1.98%Li2O & 1,090ppm Sn
128.83m - 305.49m; 176.66m @ 1.57%Li2O & 1,143ppm Sn
307.52m - 311.05m; 3.53m @ 1.22%Li2O & 2,786ppm Sn
315.82m - 320.78m; 4.96m @ 0.60%Li2O & 493ppm Sn with 2.49m of core loss
|
MO18DD079
|
Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit
|
0.0m - 23.85m; 23.85m @ 0.19%Li2O & 1,274ppm Sn (with 14.29m of core loss)
24.06m - 300.26m; 276.20m @ 1.45%Li2O & 1,035ppm Sn (with 0.15m of core loss) and including 147.0m - 300.26m; 153.26m @ 1.87%Li2O & 954ppm Sn
|
MO18DD080
|
Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit
|
0.0m - 15.0m; 15.0m @ 0.12%Li2O & 1,009ppm Sn (with 4.12m of core loss)
15.0m - 159.98m; 144.98 @ 0.70%Li2O & 1,193ppm Sn (with 0.53m of core loss) and including 15.00m - 68.00m; 53.00m @ 0.98%Li2O & 1,252ppm Sn (with 0.3m of core loss) and 95.23 - 130.00m; 34.77m @ 0.99%Li2O & 1,013ppm Sn
|
MO18DD081
|
Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit
|
1.0m - 14.25m; 13.25m @ 0.12%Li2O & 1,219ppm Sn (with 1.35m of core loss)
15.35m - 131.15m; 115.8 @ 0.5%Li2O & 1,272ppm Sn (with 1.65m of core loss and 1.47m of internal waste) and including 26.0m - 60.0m; 34.0m @ 1.0%Li2O & 1,486ppm Sn
|
MO18DD082
|
Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit
|
0.0m - 13.0m; 13.0m @ 0.16%Li2O & 566ppm Sn (with 3.14m of core loss)
13.0m - 300.18m; 287.18m @ 1.64%Li2O & 1,120ppm Sn (with 1.02m of core loss)
|
MO18DD083
|
Shallow fan hole drilled across strike from SW edge of open pit
|
0.0m - 106.24m; 106.24 @ 0.59%Li2O & 1,302ppm Sn (with 5.66m of core loss) and including 3.0m - 28.0m; 25.0m @ 0.95%Li2O & 1,450ppm Sn (with 4.55m of core loss) and 71.0 - 98.0m; 27.0m @ 1.01%Li2O & 1,266ppm Sn
Figure 1: Locations of drillholes MO18DD072, 077, 078, 079. 080, 081, 082 and MO18D083
Figure 2: Intersections achieved by MO18DD072 on section 7800mN
Figure 3: Intersections achieved by MO18DD077 on an oblique hole drilled from section 7500mN
Figure 4: Intersections achieved by MO18DD078 drilled down dip on section 7300mN
Figure 5: Intersections achieved by MO18DD079 drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit
Figure 6: Intersections achieved by MO18DD080 drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit