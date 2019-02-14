Avz Minerals : Further High Grade Lithium and Tin Mineralisation Confirmed

Further High Grade Lithium and Tin Mineralisation

Confirmed at Roche Dure

Highlights

o AVZ reports one of the best drill results from Manono to date within MO18DD072 intersecting 231.83m* @ 1.73%Li2O & 1,089ppm Sn (including 1.64m of internal waste and 2.62m core loss) from ground surface on drill section 7800mN.

o Further high-grade lithium and tin mineralisation defined in infill drilling at Manono.

o Resource category upgrades expected from recent shallow drill holes and "fanned" drill holes drilled to target mineralised pegmatite immediately below the water filled open pit

o Results from the 8 holes in this drill program will be included in the next iteration of the Mineral Resource estimation

* Down-hole length. Additional drilling is required to confirm the true-thickness of the pegmatites.

AVZ's Managing Director Mr Nigel Ferguson commented: "The Roche Dure prospect continues to impress with excellent drilling results from the last 8 drill holes. These were specifically designed to upgrade resource confidence through resource category upgrades within the pegmatite mineralisation directly below the historical Roche Dure open pit. This data will be used in mining studies that are currently underway as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study. All hole have confirmed spodumene mineralisation at shallow depths as well as including sharp, shallow transitions from weathered upper material to fresh underlying pegmatite. This information augers well for the planning of mine scheduling within the Roche Dure prospect as it brings higher category mineral resources closer to surface."

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to report it has received further strong results from its Mineral Resource drilling at the Manono Lithium Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has received results from the final eight diamond drill holes at Roche Dure, none of which were included in the recently updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate reported in late November 2018.

Results from the 8 holes are detailed in the table below:

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 February 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, Suite 9

389 Oxford Street Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397 F: + 61 8 6117 9330 E:admin@avzminerals.com.au

W:www.avzminerals.comABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson Technical Director: Graeme Johnston Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen Non-Executive Director: Guy Loando

Issued Capital

1,888 M Ordinary Shares

Market Cap

$70 M

ASX Code: AVZ

Hole I.D. Section Intersections of the Roche Dure pegmatite MO18DD072 7800mN 0.00m - 231.83m; 231.83m @ 1.73%Li2O & 1,089ppm Sn (with 1.64m of internal waste and 2.62m core loss) MO18DD077 Drilled off section from 7500mN 0.45m - 112.18m; 111.73m @ 1.80%Li2O & 1,118ppm Sn 135.53m - 171.25m; 35.72m @ 1.54%Li2O & 893ppm Sn (with 0.21m of core loss) MO18DD078 Drilled down dip on section 7300mN 31.65m - 33.57m; 1.92m @ 0.03%Li2O & 299ppm Sn 56.00m - 92.21m; 36.21m @ 0.20%Li2O & 908ppm Sn (with 7.08m of core loss) 96.12m - 117.10m; 20.98m @ 1.98%Li2O & 1,090ppm Sn 128.83m - 305.49m; 176.66m @ 1.57%Li2O & 1,143ppm Sn 307.52m - 311.05m; 3.53m @ 1.22%Li2O & 2,786ppm Sn 315.82m - 320.78m; 4.96m @ 0.60%Li2O & 493ppm Sn with 2.49m of core loss MO18DD079 Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit 0.0m - 23.85m; 23.85m @ 0.19%Li2O & 1,274ppm Sn (with 14.29m of core loss) 24.06m - 300.26m; 276.20m @ 1.45%Li2O & 1,035ppm Sn (with 0.15m of core loss) and including 147.0m - 300.26m; 153.26m @ 1.87%Li2O & 954ppm Sn MO18DD080 Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit 0.0m - 15.0m; 15.0m @ 0.12%Li2O & 1,009ppm Sn (with 4.12m of core loss) 15.0m - 159.98m; 144.98 @ 0.70%Li2O & 1,193ppm Sn (with 0.53m of core loss) and including 15.00m - 68.00m; 53.00m @ 0.98%Li2O & 1,252ppm Sn (with 0.3m of core loss) and 95.23 - 130.00m; 34.77m @ 0.99%Li2O & 1,013ppm Sn MO18DD081 Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit 1.0m - 14.25m; 13.25m @ 0.12%Li2O & 1,219ppm Sn (with 1.35m of core loss) 15.35m - 131.15m; 115.8 @ 0.5%Li2O & 1,272ppm Sn (with 1.65m of core loss and 1.47m of internal waste) and including 26.0m - 60.0m; 34.0m @ 1.0%Li2O & 1,486ppm Sn MO18DD082 Shallow fan hole drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit 0.0m - 13.0m; 13.0m @ 0.16%Li2O & 566ppm Sn (with 3.14m of core loss) 13.0m - 300.18m; 287.18m @ 1.64%Li2O & 1,120ppm Sn (with 1.02m of core loss) MO18DD083 Shallow fan hole drilled across strike from SW edge of open pit 0.0m - 106.24m; 106.24 @ 0.59%Li2O & 1,302ppm Sn (with 5.66m of core loss) and including 3.0m - 28.0m; 25.0m @ 0.95%Li2O & 1,450ppm Sn (with 4.55m of core loss) and 71.0 - 98.0m; 27.0m @ 1.01%Li2O & 1,266ppm Sn

Figure 1: Locations of drillholes MO18DD072, 077, 078, 079. 080, 081, 082 and MO18D083

Figure 2: Intersections achieved by MO18DD072 on section 7800mN

Figure 3: Intersections achieved by MO18DD077 on an oblique hole drilled from section 7500mN

Figure 4: Intersections achieved by MO18DD078 drilled down dip on section 7300mN

Figure 5: Intersections achieved by MO18DD079 drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit

Figure 6: Intersections achieved by MO18DD080 drilled along strike from SW edge of open pit