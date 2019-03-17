Log in
AVZ MINERALS LTD

(AVZ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
0.041 AUD   --.--%
10:24pAVZ MINERALS : Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ
PU
02/26AVZ MINERALS : Fully Funded to Final Investment Decision
PU
02/26AVZ MINERALS : Allotment of Share Purchase Plan Shares
AQ
Avz Minerals : Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ

03/17/2019 | 10:24pm EDT

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") advises that strategic shareholder Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn) through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, ("Huayou Cobalt Group") has purchased additional shares on market to increase its shareholding in AVZ to 9.49%.

Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ

Huayou Cobalt Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of cobalt chemicals for use in batteries and has extensive in-country experience with a number of established mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AVZ Managing Director, Mr Nigel Ferguson said:

"We welcome Huayou Cobalt Group's continued support in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. This illustrates the world-class quality and potential of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. We look forward to working with Huayou Cobalt Group during this exciting time to bring the Manono Project into production."

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au or contact:Mr. Leonard Math Company Secretary AVZ Minerals Limited Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Media Enquiries: Mr. Luke Forrestal Media + Capital Partners Phone: +61 411 479 144

Email:admin@avzminerals.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 March 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, Suite 9

389 Oxford Street Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016

AustraliaT: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6117 9330 E:admin@avzminerals.com.au

W:www.avzminerals.comABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson Technical Director: Graeme Johnston Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen Non-Executive Director: Guy Loando

Market Cap

$91 M

ASX Code: AVZ

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 02:23:04 UTC
