Avz Minerals : Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") advises that strategic shareholder Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (SHA:603799, Mkt Cap US$4.5bn) through its group company Huayou International Mining (Hong Kong) Limited, ("Huayou Cobalt Group") has purchased additional shares on market to increase its shareholding in AVZ to 9.49%.
Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ
Huayou Cobalt Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of cobalt chemicals for use in batteries and has extensive in-country experience with a number of established mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
AVZ Managing Director, Mr Nigel Ferguson said:
"We welcome Huayou Cobalt Group's continued support in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. This illustrates the world-class quality and potential of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project. We look forward to working with Huayou Cobalt Group during this exciting time to bring the Manono Project into production."
18 March 2019
