Avz Minerals : Lapsing of Options and Change of Registered Office

Lapsing of Options and

Change of Registered Office

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") advises that 207,428,573 Unlisted Options exercisable at 10 cents each have expired.

The Company also advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:

Office Address: Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 Postal Address: PO Box 520, West Perth WA 6872 Telephone No: +61 8 6117 9397 Fax No: +61 8 6118 2106

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact: