Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Avz Minerals Ltd    AVZ   AU000000AVZ6

AVZ MINERALS LTD

(AVZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
0.042 AUD   -2.33%
04:08aAVZ MINERALS : Lapsing of Options and Change of Registered Office
PU
04/03AVZ MINERALS : Strengthens In-Country Management Team
PU
04/03AVZ MINERALS : Top 20 Shareholders 31 March 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avz Minerals : Lapsing of Options and Change of Registered Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Lapsing of Options and

Change of Registered Office

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") advises that 207,428,573 Unlisted Options exercisable at 10 cents each have expired.

The Company also advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:

Office Address:

Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005

Postal Address:

PO Box 520, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone No:

+61 8 6117 9397

Fax No:

+61 8 6118 2106

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Luke Forrestal

AVZ Minerals Limited

Media + Capital Partners

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 411 479 144

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 April 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, 8 Colin Street

West Perth, WA 6005

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6118 2106

E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson

Technical Director: Graeme Johnston

Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans

Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen

Non-Executive Director: Guy Loando

Market Cap

$98 M

ASX Code: AVZ

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVZ MINERALS LTD
04:08aAVZ MINERALS : Lapsing of Options and Change of Registered Office
PU
04/03AVZ MINERALS : Strengthens In-Country Management Team
PU
04/03AVZ MINERALS : Top 20 Shareholders 31 March 2019
PU
03/18AVZ MINERALS : Huayou Cobalt Increases Shareholding in AVZ
AQ
03/17AVZ MINERALS : Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ
PU
03/07AVZ MINERALS : Announces Spectacular Drill Results At Carriere De IEste Prospect
AQ
03/01AVZ MINERALS : an additional $9.8 million for Manono
AQ
03/01AVZ MINERALS : secures Chinese backing to advance lithium prospect
AQ
02/26AVZ MINERALS : Fully Funded to Final Investment Decision
PU
02/26AVZ MINERALS : Allotment of Share Purchase Plan Shares
AQ
More news
Chart AVZ MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avz Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Technical Director
Hong Liang Chen Non-Executive Director
Guy Loando Non-Executive Director
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LTD-37.68%0
VALE0.94%70 957
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED94.51%17 749
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.71.95%10 731
NMDC LTD8.00%4 590
FERREXPO PLC52.27%2 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About