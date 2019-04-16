Avz Minerals : Lapsing of Options and Change of Registered Office

Lapsing of Options and
Change of Registered Office
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") advises that 207,428,573 Unlisted Options exercisable at 10 cents each have expired.
The Company also advises that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to:
Office Address:
Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005
Postal Address:
PO Box 520, West Perth WA 6872
Telephone No:
+61 8 6117 9397
Fax No:
+61 8 6118 2106
For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au
Mr. Leonard Math
Media Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Mr. Luke Forrestal
AVZ Minerals Limited
Media + Capital Partners
Phone: +61 8 6117 9397
Phone: +61 411 479 144
Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au
