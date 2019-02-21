Avz Minerals : Metallurgical Sample Update

Metallurgical Sample Update

Highlights

o Approximately 13 tonnes of PQ core from 5 diamond drill holes has left Lubumbashi for Nagrom Laboratories in Perth via Dar Es Salaam

o The locations of the 5 metallurgical drillholes from which the bulk sample has been harvested, were designed to ensure a good geographical spread across the bulk of the Roche Dure deposit and that all material came from zones of Measured Resource, as identified from the November 2018 JORC compliant resource estimate

o The sighting of the metallurgical holes was designed to ensure both weathered material and fresh material was sampled to determine if lithium minerals in the upper weathered zone remain economically viable

o The tonnage of rock sampled, both fresh and weathered, was calculated to provide enough final concentrated spodumene representative of the Roche Dure orebody.

o Tin and tantalum recoveries, previously unreported in the 2Mtpa Scoping Study (press release dated 19 November 2018) will be determined and used in the ongoing Feasibility Study to calculate the scale of the likely reduction in operating costs from the sale of these by-products

o Any concentrated spodumene produced from the Nagrom test programme will be deemed to be "representative" given the geographical spread of the sample taken from the central and largest portion of the current Measured Resource of the Roche Dure pegmatite deposit

o Parcels of representative spodumene concentrate produced in the metallurgical test programme will be used to determine, at bench scale, if lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide can be manufactured from typical Roche Dure spodumene concentrates and will also be provided to potential off take clients/end users

AVZ's Managing Director Mr Nigel Ferguson commented: "We are pleased that the 13 tonnes of sample has been cleared to leave Lubumbashi and will arrive in Perth in time to complete metallurgical test work to be included in the Feasibility Study due later this year. The market will be updated on progress of these samples and results as they are received."

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to report that approximately 13 tonnes of whole PQ core samples has been shipped out of Lubumbashi en-route to Perth for full metallurgical test work.

The 5 vertical drill holes (Figure 1) were completed by Equity Drilling in late November 2018 and then collated and loaded into a container in Lubumbashi for trans-shipment to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth for full metallurgical test work on optimising recoveries of both lithium (spodumene) and tin and associated tantalum.

Unlike the preliminary metallurgical test work, these samples will be subjected to a full suite of tests that will allow a complete understanding of how the Roche Dure pegmatite will process through the planned recovery circuit.

Additionally, AVZ will be able to report for the first time, likely recoveries from the 330,000 tonne tin and tantalum JORC compliant resource reported to the market on November 2018.

Figure 1: Locations of 5 met test-work drill holes at Roche Dure

