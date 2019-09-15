Avz Minerals : Metallurgical Test Work Update on Roche Dure Resource Samples

Preliminary HPGR test work completed indicating the material has similar comminution characteristics and rock strengths to other

Analyses of DMS concentrates confirm iron and mica concentrations that are within chemical grade lithium concentrate limits.

Comparative laboratory scale HLS and DMS test work, completed on 5.6 mm and 3.35 mm crush sizes, provides greater than a 6.0% Spodumene Concentrate (SC) product with low iron and mica.

Dense Media Separation (DMS) test work supports the Heavy Liquid Separation (HLS) test work and has demonstrated that the finest crush size of 3.35mm produces better lithia grades and recoveries compared to the coarser crush sizes tested.

AVZ's Managing Director, Nigel Ferguson said: "We are continuing to see really encouraging results from the metallurgical test work that has been undertaken so far.

"In the DMS100 test, a 5.56mm crush produced a Li2O recovery of 59% at a SC grade of 6.1% while at a finer 3.35mm crush, the results were even better, delivering a Li2O recovery of 66% at a SC grade of 5.8%.

"Lithia recoveries were approximately 2% lower in the DMS250 test work at 5.8% grade and 4% lower recovery at 6% grade. Li2O at 5.8% shows 60% recovery and 6.1% grade with 55% recovery. This suggests there is an opportunity to improve DMS250 performance by optimising test parameters in the Phase 2 confirmatory programme based on equipment performance.

"Initial test work performed on coarse, lithia concentrates returned a tin recovery of approximately 32% creating a 4.7% SnO2 rougher concentrate. Increasing tin grade via cleaning without significant tin loss is likely given the degree of SnO2 liberation observed. HLS test work has also demonstrated that tin is reasonably well liberated in undersize fractions <0.5mm. Lithia also appears to be well liberated in the finer size fractions and the planned tabling test work will ascertain the extent of possible tin recovery from this fine material. There will be an opportunity to recover a tin rich stream from the lithia concentrate stream with simple gravity separation techniques employed.

"Additional lithia recovery optimisation may be gained through an opportunity to feed a coarser product to the HPGR or pre-screening prior to crushing by HPGR.

"To optimise DMS lithia recovery when targeting a coarser 5.56mm DMS feedstock, a 2-size fraction DMS circuit may be beneficial. This will be tested in Phase 2 along with examining a 0.3mm DMS cut-off size instead of 0.5mm cut-off size.

"Further optimization of the larger DMS250 industrial scale test will be completed in the next round of work.

"Finally, we have not investigated, as yet, any further downstream treatment to increase purity of grade such as optical sorting, magnetic separation or other methodologies."

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to advise it has essentially completed the comprehensive 'Phase One' metallurgical test work programme designed to increase confidence levels in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo's ("DRC") Tanganyika Province.

Bulk Sample Selection:

Table 1 summarises the composite head grades for the 200kg Phase 1 Bulk Sample prepared using core intervals from four metallurgical test PQ diamond drill holes (refer ASX release 5 August 2019).

Table 1 - Average sample analysis results for the Bulk Metallurgical test work sample

Li2O (%) SnO2 (%) Ta2O5 (%) Fe2O3 (%) 1.579 0.154 0.005 0.340

