Avz Minerals : Positive Results from Initial Metallurgical Test Work on Roche Dure Resource Samples

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 August 2019

Positive Results from Initial Metallurgical Test Work on Roche Dure Resource Samples

PHASE 1 CHARACTERISATION TEST WORK IS ALMOST COMPLETE AND PHASE 2 CONFIRMATORY TEST WORK IS BEING PLANNED FOR EARLY COMMENCEMENT.

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Test work indicates Roche Dure material has similar comminution characteristics and rock strengths to other well-known lithium pegmatite ores.

• Randomly selected drill core interval grade variability ranging from unmineralised pegmatite (will be treated as waste) to over 4% Li2O, confirms that the average grade of the bulk sample is extremely close to the overall grade of the Roche Dure orebody JORC estimate. AVZ Minerals Limited Level 2, 8 Colin Street, West Perth WA 6005 Australia T: + 61 8 6117 9397 F: + 61 8 6118 2106 E:admin@avzminerals.com.au W:www.avzminerals.com ABN 81 125 176 703 Directors Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson Technical Director: Graeme Johnston Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich

• Heavy liquid separation (HLS) test work is underway on a 200kg Bulk Sample sub-set prepared using core intervals from four metallurgical PQ diamond drill holes. Early results are summarised in table below: Crush Size (mm) Grade Li2O (%) Recovery Li2O (%) 10.5 5.8 62* 5.6 6.2 66* 3.35 Results pending Results pending *does not include flotation recovery

• HPGR (High Pressure Grinding Roll) amenability test work will be conducted in first week of August.

• DMS (Dense Media Separation) test run carried out before end of July to confirm HLS recovery assumptions. Results pending.

• Mineralogical investigations underway to ascertain target and gangue mineral deportment.

• Ore sorting test work samples have been shipped to an equipment supplier for amenability testing.

Market Cap

$124 M

ASX Code: AVZ

AVZ's Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said: "Metallurgical test work study results are now starting to come through from our test laboratories with encouraging results from the Phase 1 program. Average assay results for the initial bulk sample are within acceptable ranges for the deposit with Li2O reported at 1.58%, SnO2 at 0.158%, Ta2O5 at 0.005% and Fe2O3 at 0.34%. It is very pleasing to see the continued upgrading of confidence in the Mineral Resource at Roche Dure. Further results will be released as they come to hand. The process is to now take theoretical data characterisation results from HLS work and apply those to the Roche Dure prospect material."

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to advise that it has completed some initial metallurgical test work within the more comprehensive metallurgical test work program designed to increase confidence levels in the

Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo's ("DRC") Tanganyika

Province.

Bulk Sample Selection

A 200kg Phase 1 Bulk Sample was prepared using core intervals from four of five metallurgical test PQ diamond drill holes. Selected intervals were crushed to 25mm sub-samples for assay and further subsample for the composite. The core was selected in longer intervals to include lithia grade variation expected during mining. Composite make-up interval grades are shown in Figure 1 and analysis results in Table 1 below. With selected drill core interval grade variability ranging from non-mineralised pegmatite (which would be treated as waste) to 4% Li2O, the average grade of the bulk sample is extremely close to the overall grade of the Roche Dure orebody.

Figure 1. Bulk Sample Make up and Li2O grades

Li2O (%) SnO2 (%) Ta2O5 (%) Fe2O3 (%) 1.579 0.154 0.005 0.340

Table 1. Average sample analysis results for the Bulk Metallurgical test work sample

The first data coming through, whilst incomplete, are indicating excellent results so far. Due to the large crystals of spodumene observed throughout the drill core, we have initially focused on coarse 10mm and 5.6mm crush sizes with results reported in Figure 2 below. Finer crushing test work will also be undertaken presently.

HLS test results are theoretical in nature and Dense Media Separation (DMS) processing results are expected to be lower in recovery for equivalent grades. HLS testing does however, provide a very good indication of how the material performs, and in this case, very much supports the initial test work completed by Nagrom in 2018.

In addition to HLS testing, a confirmatory DMS test at 5.6mm crush size is scheduled to ascertain the extent of downgrading from HLS to DMS testing. The HLS grade-recovery curves shown below in Figure 2 indicate a slight improvement in recovery and grade at finer crush size and as a result, AVZ will investigate a finer crush size to examine what additional recovery and grade improvement is theoretically and realistically possible. It is expected that a finer crush will see an increase in Li2O grade, but more material loss to fines.

Figure 2. HLS Test work on Roche Dure Bulk Sample

AVZ is considering an operation with a DMS plant only, to reduce capital and operating costs, which will likely result in lower lithium recoveries than a more conventional higher capital and operating cost processing alternative ie: a dense media separation plant followed by a flotation circuit. Higher mining rates will be required to meet concentrate production rates using the lower cost option but resource size is capable of adopting this strategy. AVZ will continue to thoroughly investigate this scenario through further extensive test work to maximise the Project's economics.

Tin, in addition to lithium, is being monitored during metallurgical testing. Initial observations are that the tin follows the lithium in the HLS process due to its greater density and strengthens any opportunity to produce a tin concentrate by-product. Other elements concentrating in the process are also being investigated for potential economic benefit.

Analyses of HLS concentrates have indicated iron concentrations that are within chemical lithium concentrate grade limits but outside higher value ceramic grade limits. Mineralogical investigations are underway to ascertain the source of potential iron contamination to determine if further reduction in product iron concentration is possible.

Updates will be provided to the market as the finer crush size HLS test and the 5.6mm DMS test results come to hand.

In the interim, AVZ is pleased to provide below, an overview of the study program for metallurgical test work for the core now logged into the laboratories.

AVZ PROCESS DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK

 Preliminary & broad metallurgical investigations

 Identify alternative flowsheet opportunities

 Develop conceptual flowsheet for study work

 Conduct metallurgical investigations to test and adjust conceptual flowsheet



Generate design information

▪ Conduct metallurgical investigations to: - Confirm test work - Improve level of confidence - Generate a mass balance and - Provide information for optimized process plant designPHASE 1 METALLURGY - TESTWORK FOCUS



Work will focus on samples from five metallurgical test work drill holes (Figure 3) completed specifically to provide a good representation of ore that is expected to be mined at Manono. Drill hole locations are in shown below relation to the Roche Dure pegmatite.

Figure 3. Location of 5 bulk sample metallurgical drill holes at Roche Dure

PHASE 1 METALLURGY - TESTWORK ELEMENTS

PHASE 1 METALLURGY - LABORATORIES ENGAGED

▪ ALS Metallurgy - Comminution & Mineralogy ▪ ALS is the global leader in metallurgical testing and consulting services for mineral process flowsheet development and optimisation. ▪ ALS provide all mineralogical (QEMSCAN) and comminution investigations including an onsite High-Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR), manufactured by Koeppern.

▪ NAGROM - Spodumene Recovery Test work ▪ NAGROM are industry leaders in mineral beneficiation test work specialising in spodumene recovery via gravity and flotation process routes.



PHASE 2 - PROCESS DEFINITION OBJECTIVES