Avz Minerals : Progress Continues at the Manono Lithium & Tin Project

Progress Continues at the
Manono Lithium & Tin Project
Highlights
-
AVZ Management met with senior DRC government officials to update the Government on continuing progress at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project
-
His Excellency, President Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC also briefed personally by AVZ's Technical Director, Graeme Johnston on the Manono Project
-
Pit dewatering continues at Roche Dure
-
Metallurgical test work continues at both Nagrom and ALS Laboratories with a further update expected soon
-
Improved recoveries utilising a finer crush size in HLS test work with grades now returned over 6.5% lithia* for the 3.35mm crush size test.
*Please note that HLS test work reports higher recovered grades than DMS test work. AVZ is presently completing DMS test work and will report the results when available.
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to report on the progress of the metallurgical test work and outcome of recent meetings in Kinshasa with Government officials.
Metallurgical Test Work
Heavy Liquid Separation ("HLS") test work was conducted at the finer 3.35mm crush size to identify what improvement in concentrate grade and lithia recovery is theoretically possible over the 5.5mm ore crush size. Test work confirmed improved lithia liberation at the finer crush size. Refer to Table 1 below.
|
|
|
|
|
HLS Density 2.9
|
|
|
HLS Density 2.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crush Size
|
|
|
Grade
|
|
|
Recovery
|
|
|
Grade
|
|
|
Recovery
|
|
|
(mm)
|
|
|
(%Li2O)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
(%Li2O)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
10
|
|
5.77
|
|
61.7
|
|
6.68
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.56
|
|
6.20
|
|
65.9
|
|
6.89
|
|
50.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.35
|
|
6.63
|
|
70.4
|
|
7.26
|
|
59.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Crush size and recovery data for 10mm, 5.56mm and 3.35mm
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
13 August 2019
AVZ Minerals Limited
Level 2, 8 Colin Street,
West Perth WA 6005
Australia
T: + 61 8 6117 9397
F: + 61 8 6118 2106
E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com
ABN 81 125 176 703
Directors
Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson
Technical Director: Graeme Johnston
Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans
Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen
Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich
Market Cap
$115 M
ASX Code: AVZ
The promising finer crush results, which are inclusive of fines losses, now set the parameters for comparative Dense Media Separation ("DMS") testing scheduled over the next few weeks.
Pit Dewatering
Roche Dure continues to be de-watered at a steady rate. A large high-volume pump is currently en- route to site and when combined with a second rental pump, water pumping rates will increase dramatically and allow access to the pit floor.
It is expected that full pit access will be gained in approximately 2 to 3 months once the higher rates of dewatering are achieved by the new pumps. After the pit is fully de-watered, and any clean-up work completed, work will include comprehensive DFS level pit wall and floor mapping to augment planned geotechnical drilling, further selective resource drilling to allow upgrade of previously inaccessible pit floor resources and possible grade control drilling test patterns.
Government Meetings
On Friday 9th August 2019, a Dathcom Mining SAS delegation led by AVZ's Technical Director, Mr. Graeme Johnston, met with his Excellency Mr. Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Kinshasa, following on from several meetings with Government officials and Presidential advisors.
These meetings offered an opportunity to present and update His Excellency and his advisors on the progress being made at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project, in the Tanganyika Province. Specific mention was made of the highly successful Resource drilling carried out in 2018, which has led to the decision by AVZ Minerals Limited to fast track the Definitive Feasibility Study of the project.
During the meetings, questions relating to taxation, logistics, energy supply, industrialisation, economic and social development in the Tanganyika Province, and further engagements on key aspects of the Project were also discussed.
AVZ's Managing Director Mr Nigel Ferguson commented: "We welcome His Excellency's interest in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project and the support of his office to bring certainty to the DRC's first, and the world's largest, undeveloped hard rock lithium deposit. We look forward to further engage with key government advisers in the Mines and Finance departments in coming weeks to ensure we move towards a mutually beneficial outcome for the Manono Project."
2 | P a g e
Figure 1: L - R. Mr. Tony Kanku (Advisor), Mr. Graeme Johnston (AVZ Technical Director), Mr. Balthazar
Tshiseke (Dathcom Chief Administrator), His Excellency Mr. Felix Tshisekedi, President of the DRC,
Mr. Christian Lukusa and Mr. John Kaninda (Dathcom legal advisors).
For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact:
|
Mr. Leonard Math
|
Media Enquiries:
|
Company Secretary
|
Mr. Luke Forrestal
|
AVZ Minerals Limited
|
Media + Capital Partners
|
Phone: +61 8 6117 9397
|
Phone: +61 411 479 144
|
Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au
|
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to metallurgical test work results is based on, and fairly represents information complied and reviewed by Mr Nigel Ferguson, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Ferguson is a Director of AVZ Minerals Limited. Mr Ferguson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr Ferguson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
3 | P a g e
Disclaimer
AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 01:36:04 UTC