Avz Minerals : Progress Continues at the Manono Lithium & Tin Project

Heavy Liquid Separation ("HLS") test work was conducted at the finer 3.35mm crush size to identify what improvement in concentrate grade and lithia recovery is theoretically possible over the 5.5mm ore crush size. Test work confirmed improved lithia liberation at the finer crush size. Refer to Table 1 below.

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to report on the progress of the metallurgical test work and outcome of recent meetings in Kinshasa with Government officials.

His Excellency, President Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC also briefed personally by AVZ's Technical Director, Graeme Johnston on the Manono Project

AVZ Management met with senior DRC government officials to update the Government on continuing progress at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project

The promising finer crush results, which are inclusive of fines losses, now set the parameters for comparative Dense Media Separation ("DMS") testing scheduled over the next few weeks.

Pit Dewatering

Roche Dure continues to be de-watered at a steady rate. A large high-volume pump is currently en- route to site and when combined with a second rental pump, water pumping rates will increase dramatically and allow access to the pit floor.

It is expected that full pit access will be gained in approximately 2 to 3 months once the higher rates of dewatering are achieved by the new pumps. After the pit is fully de-watered, and any clean-up work completed, work will include comprehensive DFS level pit wall and floor mapping to augment planned geotechnical drilling, further selective resource drilling to allow upgrade of previously inaccessible pit floor resources and possible grade control drilling test patterns.

Government Meetings

On Friday 9th August 2019, a Dathcom Mining SAS delegation led by AVZ's Technical Director, Mr. Graeme Johnston, met with his Excellency Mr. Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Kinshasa, following on from several meetings with Government officials and Presidential advisors.

These meetings offered an opportunity to present and update His Excellency and his advisors on the progress being made at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project, in the Tanganyika Province. Specific mention was made of the highly successful Resource drilling carried out in 2018, which has led to the decision by AVZ Minerals Limited to fast track the Definitive Feasibility Study of the project.

During the meetings, questions relating to taxation, logistics, energy supply, industrialisation, economic and social development in the Tanganyika Province, and further engagements on key aspects of the Project were also discussed.

AVZ's Managing Director Mr Nigel Ferguson commented: "We welcome His Excellency's interest in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project and the support of his office to bring certainty to the DRC's first, and the world's largest, undeveloped hard rock lithium deposit. We look forward to further engage with key government advisers in the Mines and Finance departments in coming weeks to ensure we move towards a mutually beneficial outcome for the Manono Project."

