AVZ MINERALS LTD (AVZ)
Avz Minerals : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

10/09/2018 | 04:48am CEST

Market Announcement

9 October 2018

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of AVZ Minerals Limited ('AVZ') will be lifted immediately, following the release by AVZ of an announcement regarding the results of a scoping study.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

9 October 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 02:47:06 UTC
