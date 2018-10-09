Avz Minerals : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
9 October 2018
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of AVZ Minerals Limited ('AVZ') will be lifted immediately, following the release by AVZ of an announcement regarding the results of a scoping study.
Isabelle Andrews
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
9 October 2018
