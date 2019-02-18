Avz Minerals : Remarkable Drill Results Confirm Carriere de l'Este Prospect

Remarkable Drill Results Confirm

Carriere de l'Este Prospect as an Additional Potentially Massive World Class Lithium Project to Rival the Roche Dure Deposit with Intercepts Including 89.0m* @ 2.01% Li2O & 348ppm Sn

Highlights

o AVZ's initial drilling at Carriere de l'Este confirms widespread, high-grade spodumene lithium mineralisation over thick intersections.

o The Carriere de l'Este prospect is some ~5km along strike north-east of the Company's Roche Dure Project and forms part of its Manono world class lithium project where the Company is currently working on a DFS expected to be completed in Q2, 2019.

o The pegmatites at Carriere de l'Este are shallower dipping than Roche Dure with an average dip of -25 to -30 SE. The strike of the main upper pegmatite is confirmed at 1500 metres long and up to 200m* thick in places.

o Results from 4 out of 6 wide spaced reconnaissance drill holes received so far, indicate the possibility of another significant lithium deposit with shallow high-grade zones greater than 2.0% Li2O present within wider zones of well mineralised spodumene pegmatite.

o Multiple "stacked" thinner pegmatites underlie the main, thick Carriere de l'Este pegmatite with higher grades present nearer the surface and lithium grades tending to reduce below 200 metres vertical depth.

* Down-hole length. Additional drilling is required to confirm the true-thickness of the pegmatites.

AVZ's Managing Director Mr Nigel Ferguson commented: "The wide spaced reconnaissance drilling completed in late 2018 at Carriere de l'Este has confirmed the presence of thick, high-grade spodumene

bearing pegmatite under thin alluvial cover between the original hole drilled there in mid-2017 (MO17DD007 250.93m* @ 1.48% Li2O and 913ppm Sn - press release dated 18th September 2017) and the high-grade surface outcrop mapped and sampled in December 2017 on section 21,200mN (with grab samples ranging from 1.43% Li2O to 4.46% Li2O) - press release dated Dec 22nd 2017.

The exciting near surface, high-grade zones of this flat dipping deposit, coupled with strong surface mineralisation noted from mapping and these new drill results, have extended the strike of the deposit to at least 1.5 kilometres long and these is no evidence to suggest it does not continue under cover towards the Tempete pegmatite some 2 kilometres to the southwest. This exciting new discovery confirms Carriere de l'Este as a significant lithium deposit to potentially exceed the Roche Dure deposit."

Figure 1: Manono Project - Location of Pegmatites within the Project area

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) is pleased to report it has received further strong results from its Mineral Resource drilling at the Manono Lithium Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has received results from the first 4 diamond drill holes (Figure 2) at Carriere de l'Este.

Figure 2: Locations of drill holes CD18DD001, 002, 003 and CD18DD004

Results from the 4 holes are detailed in the table below.

Hole I.D. Section Intersections of the Roche Dure pegmatite CD18DD001 21900mN 5.9m - 27.6m; 21.7m @ 0.02%Li2O & 307ppm Sn (with 0.65m of internal waste and 2.18m core loss) 54.55 - 81.25; 26.7m @ 0.04%Li2O & 767ppm Sn (with 0.23m of core loss) 102.0m - 118.6m; 16.6m @ 0.58%Li2O & 2,934ppm Sn (with 1.5m of core loss) 131.4m - 185.8m; 64.4m @ 0.79%Li2O & 867ppm Sn (with 1.2m of core loss) 205.9m - 239.0m; 33.1m @ 0.68%Li2O & 621ppm Sn (with 2.2m of core loss) CD18DD002 21300mN 10.65m - 174.18m; 163.53m @ 1.77%Li2O & 336ppm Sn (with 0.77m of internal waste) and including 36.0m - 125.0m; 89.00m @ 2.01%Li2O & 348ppm Sn 182.41m - 220.23m; 37.82m @ 1.18%Li2O & 878ppm Sn (with 4.56m of core loss) 227.6m - 244.6m; 17.0m @ 1.69%Li2O & 1,113ppm Sn and including 227.6m - 234.0m; 6.4m @ 2.7%Li2O & 983ppm Sn 252.87m - 263.91m; 11.04m @ 1.41%Li2O & 845ppm Sn (with 0.43m of core loss) 277.27m - 334.69m; 57.42m @ 1.01%Li2O & 546ppm Sn 348.69m - 364.7m; 16.01m @ 0.05%Li2O & 99ppm Sn (with 6.24m of core loss) and 385.35m - 395.49m; 10.14m @ 0.21%Li2O & 998ppm Sn (with 0.35m of internal waste) CD18DD003 21300mN 8.3m - 191.0m; 182.7m @ 1.69%Li2O & 542ppm Sn and including 8.3m - 67.0m; 58.7m @ 2.06%Li2O & 731ppm Sn 195.22m - 234.4m; 39.18m @ 1.18%Li2O & 1,148ppm Sn (with 1.83m of core loss) and including 208.31m - 217.0m; 8.69m @ 2.24%Li2O & 1,168ppm Sn 256.47m - 282.85m; 26.38m @ 0.05%Li2O & 247ppm Sn 295.86m - 312.62m; 16.76m @ 0.02%Li2O & 144ppm Sn 320.70m - 329.10m; 8.4m @ 0.01%Li2O & 47ppm Sn (with 4.55m of core loss) and 331.00m - 374.70m; 43.70m @ 0.02%Li2O & 242ppm Sn (with 2.52m of core loss) CD18DD004 21500mN 27.66m - 155.34m; 127.68m @ 1.70%Li2O & 427ppm Sn and including 52.0m - 88.0m; 36.0m @ 2.01%Li2O & 466pm Sn 158.86m - 195.67m; 36.81m @ 1.31%Li2O & 1,041ppm Sn and including 161.0m - 173.0m; 12.0m @ 2.0%Li2O & 1,151pm Sn 199.24m - 209.71m; 10.47m @ 1.67%Li2O & 1,679ppm Sn and including 200.0m - 204.0m; 4.0m @ 2.74%Li2O & 1,239ppm Sn

221.6m - 260.0m; 38.4m @ 0.14%Li2O & 367ppm Sn

260.0m - 287.7m; 27.7m @ 1.42%Li2O & 600ppm Sn and including 261.0m -

268.0m; 7.0m @ 2.23%Li2O & 895ppm Sn

298.5m - 307.4m; 8.9m @ 1.79%Li2O & 485ppm Sn and including 299.0m -

305.0m; 6.0m @ 2.03%Li2O & 648ppm Sn

311.85 - 316.94m; 5.09m @ 0.85%Li2O & 717ppm Sn

331.87m - 339.0m; 7.13m @ 0.09%Li2O & 111ppm Sn

350.2m - 355.29m; 5.09m @ 0.07%Li2O & 315ppm Sn

Figure 3: Intersections achieved by CD18DD001 on section 21900mN