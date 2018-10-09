Avz Minerals : Scoping Study Highlights Strong Economic Potential of Manono

Mr Ben Secrett
Senior Advisor Listings Compliance (Perth) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Via Email:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Ben,
REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) requests that a voluntary suspension continued to be placed on the Company's securities. The voluntary suspension is requested until an announcement is made to the market on the results of the Scoping Study for the Manono Lithium Project.
The Scoping Study announcement is expected to be made before the opening of trading on Wednesday, 10th October 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted. The Company is not aware of any other information to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
Yours sincerely,
Leonard Math Company Secretary
AVZ Minerals Limited
Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016
T + 61 8 6117 9397 | F + 61 8 6117 9330 | www.avzminerals.com
