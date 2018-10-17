Avz Minerals : Suspension

Suspension

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) ("the Company") advises that the Company's securities will remain in suspension upon the release of further drilling results on the Manono Lithium Project.

The drilling results announcement is expected to be made before the opening of trading on Friday, 19th October 2018.

The Company is not aware of any other information to inform the market about the suspension.

