Avz Minerals : Suspension from Official Quotation

4 October 2018
AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: AVZ) - Suspension from Official Quotation
The securities of AVZ Minerals Ltd ('AVZ') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of AVZ, pending the release of an announcement regarding the results of a scoping study.
REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) requests that a voluntary suspension be placed on the Company's securities. The voluntary suspension is requested until an announcement is made to the market on the results of the Scoping Study for the Manono Lithium Project.
The Scoping Study announcement is expected to be made before the opening of trading on Tuesday, 9th October 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted. The Company is not aware of any other information to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
