Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Avz Minerals Ltd    AVZ   AU000000AVZ6

AVZ MINERALS LTD (AVZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/21
0.067 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avz Minerals : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 06:29pm EST

Market Announcement

22 January 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of AVZ Minerals Limited ('AVZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 24 January 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

22 January 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ABN 81 125 176 703

1

22 January 2019

Mr Ben Secrett

Senior Advisor, Listings Compliance (Perth) ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Via email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au;Ben.Secrett@asx.com.au

Dear Ben,

Request for Trading Halt

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: AVZ) ("the Company") requests that a trading halt be placed on the Company's securities effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising.

The Company request that securities remain in a trading halt until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on Thursday, 24th January 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Leonard Math Company Secretary

Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016 Australia | PO Box 281, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6915 Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397 | F: + 61 8 6117 9330 | E:admin@avzminerals.com.au | W: www.avzminerals.com

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVZ MINERALS LTD
06:29pAVZ MINERALS : Trading Halt
PU
01/18AVZ Minerals Exhibiting at Booth 437, Vancouver Resource Investment Conferenc..
NE
2018AVZ MINERALS : Roche Dure Drilling Continues with High Grade Results
PU
2018AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Congo Royalty Rates for Lithium Unchanged
AQ
2018AVZ MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
2018AVZ MINERALS : Congo Royalty Rates for Lithium Unchanged
PU
2018AVZ MINERALS : Worlds largest lithium deposit keeps growing
AQ
2018AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
2018AVZ MINERALS : AGM - Managing Director's Address
PU
2018AVZ MINERALS : AGM Managing Director's Presentation
PU
More news
Chart AVZ MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avz Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Technical Director
Hong Liang Chen Non-Executive Director
Guy Loando Non-Executive Director
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LTD-2.90%0
VALE7.37%77 163
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.50%10 251
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.2.12%6 503
NMDC LTD-6.35%4 030
FERREXPO PLC4.55%1 555
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.