Avz Minerals : Trading Halt

22 January 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) - Trading Halt

The securities of AVZ Minerals Limited ('AVZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 24 January 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Request for Trading Halt

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: AVZ) ("the Company") requests that a trading halt be placed on the Company's securities effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising.

The Company request that securities remain in a trading halt until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on Thursday, 24th January 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

