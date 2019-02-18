Avz Minerals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
19 February 2019
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) - Trading Halt
The securities of AVZ Minerals Limited ('AVZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 21 February 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
19 February 2019
ASX Limited
Mr Ben Secrett
Senior Advisor Listings Compliance (Perth) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St George's Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Via Email:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Ben,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) requests that a trading halt be placed on the Company's securities effective immediately, pending the release of the drilling results at the Carriere de l'Este prospect.
The Company requests the securities remain in a trading halt until the earlier of an announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on Thursday, 21st February 2019.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Yours sincerely,
Leonard Math Company Secretary
AVZ Minerals Limited
Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016
