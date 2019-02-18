Avz Minerals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

19 February 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of AVZ Minerals Limited ('AVZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 21 February 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

19 February 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

19 February 2019

Mr Ben Secrett

Senior Advisor Listings Compliance (Perth) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Via Email:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Ben,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ) requests that a trading halt be placed on the Company's securities effective immediately, pending the release of the drilling results at the Carriere de l'Este prospect.

The Company requests the securities remain in a trading halt until the earlier of an announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on Thursday, 21st February 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Leonard Math Company Secretary

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016

T + 61 8 6117 9397 | F + 61 8 6117 9330 | www.avzminerals.com