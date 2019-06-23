Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Avz Minerals Ltd    AVZ   AU000000AVZ6

AVZ MINERALS LTD

(AVZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/21
0.055 AUD   -3.51%
09:00pAVZ MINERALS : to Increase Equity Stake in the Manono Project
PU
06/11AVZ MINERALS : Executes Strategic Relationship Agreement with Huayou
PU
05/22AVZ MINERALS : 5 Mtpa Scoping Study
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avz Minerals : to Increase Equity Stake in the Manono Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

AVZ to Increase Equity Stake in the Manono Project

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, "The Company") is pleased to advise that it has executed a Share Sale Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Dathomir Mining Resources SARL ("Dathomir") to increase AVZ's equity in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project (Licence PR13359).

Following ongoing discussions over the last few months, Dathomir has agreed to sell a 5% equity share in Dathcom Mining SAS ("Dathcom") to AVZ for a total consideration of US$5,500,000. Dathcom holds 100% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project concession.

Under this Agreement, this purchase represents a highly accretive transaction for AVZ shareholders with minimal upfront payment. The first tranche payment of US$500,000 is to be paid within 14 days of execution and the balance of the consideration can be paid at any time within a period of 36 months from execution of the Agreement.

At the completion of the transaction, AVZ's equity interest in the Project licence will increase to 65%, representing an NPV10 value added, based on the recent 5Mtpa Scoping Study1 of some US$130M to approximately US$1.68Bn for AVZ's 65% equity interest (based on ±35% accuracy and including US$78M in capital contingency).

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Dathcom will now be convened in late July or early August to approve the sale of additional equity within Dathcom to AVZ.

Nigel Ferguson, AVZ's Managing Director commented, "AVZ is pleased to be able to secure further equity interest in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project, given its Tier 1 status. We are still in discussion with our main partner, La Congolaise D'Exploitation Miniere ("Cominiere") to secure additional equity from them on similar terms. Cominiere, as with all parastatal entities in the DRC, are currently under a "suspension of signature authority" following the Presidential elections. It is hoped that this will soon be lifted and a positive outcome to purchase further equity in the project, as discussed to date with Cominiere, can soon be achieved for AVZ. The extra equity in the Manono Lithium and Tin Project will add significantly to the bottom line and Net Present Values and it is critical for project financing as AVZ continues discussions with potential financiers and off- takers."

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 23rd May 2019 titled "5Mtpa Scoping Study Further Strengthens the Economic Potential of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project"

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 June 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, 8 Colin Street

West Perth, WA 6005

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6118 2106

E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson

Technical Director: Graeme Johnston

Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans

Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen

Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich

Market Cap

$126 M

ASX Code: AVZ

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.auor contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Luke Forrestal

AVZ Minerals Limited

Media + Capital Partners

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 411 479 144

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

2 of 2

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVZ MINERALS LTD
09:00pAVZ MINERALS : to Increase Equity Stake in the Manono Project
PU
06/13AVZ MINERALS : enters agreement to boost access to markets
AQ
06/11AVZ MINERALS : Executes Strategic Relationship Agreement with Huayou
PU
05/22AVZ MINERALS : 5 Mtpa Scoping Study
PU
05/19AVZ MINERALS : Operations Update
PU
05/09AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Manono Confirmed as the Largest Measured and Indicated ..
AQ
05/01AVZ MINERALS : Board Update
PU
04/29AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Change of Share Registry
AQ
04/28AVZ MINERALS : Change of Share Registry
PU
04/19AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow March 2019
AQ
More news
Chart AVZ MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avz Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Technical Director
Hong Liang Chen Non-Executive Director
Guy Loando Non-Executive Director
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LTD-20.29%0
VALE2.82%66 418
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED111.69%16 577
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.76.38%9 799
NMDC LTD14.87%4 593
FERREXPO PLC35.88%1 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About