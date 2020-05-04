Aware, Inc. : Announces Appointment of David Barcelo as Chief Financial Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading supplier of biometrics software and services, is pleased to announce that David Barcelo has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective May 4, 2020. Mr. Barcelo is responsible for finance, accounting, legal, and overall business operations and as a senior member of the executive team reports directly to the CEO Bob Eckel. In addition to Mr. Barcelo's appointment, Aware has hired David Traverse to serve as Controller, effective April 27, 2020.

Mr. Barcelo served as Vice President of Strategic Marketing of IDEMIA (OT-Morpho) from November 2017 to May 2020. Mr. Barcelo previously served as Vice President of Business Operations for MorphoTrust USA LLC from 2011 to 2017 and as Corporate Director of Financial Planning and Strategic Operations of L-1 Identity Solutions from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Barcelo received his MBA and MIS degrees from Boston University and his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Yale University.

Bob Eckel, Aware's Chief Executive Officer and President said, "We're pleased to name Dave as the Chief Financial Officer of Aware. Dave has over 14 years of extensive financial and operational experience in the identity solutions industry. I have worked directly with Dave in the past and I am confident in his ability to lead Aware's finance and operations organization and implement and execute on our strategic goals. I am also pleased to have David Traverse join as Controller and utilize his many years of financial reporting and operations experience to augment Aware's finance organization."

Mr. Barcelo said, "I'm excited to be taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer at Aware. I have had a lot of experience working in strategy, finance and operations in the identity solutions industry. I know that Aware has a great reputation for developing industry-leading biometric solutions with an impressive roster of customer accounts. I look forward to working together with the team to help Aware solidify its position in the industry as a leading provider of biometric software solutions."

About Aware

Aware is a leading provider of productized biometrics software products, solutions and services to governments, system integrators, and commercial organizations and solution providers globally. Our comprehensive portfolio of biometric solutions are based on innovative, robust products designed explicitly for ease of integration including customer-managed and integration ready biometric frameworks, platforms, SDK's and services. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to secure biometric enrollment, authentication, identity and transactions including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture modalities, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral and system abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products and solutions apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security and know-your-customer ("KYC") solutions for applications including financial institutions, retail, banking and payments, healthcare, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

