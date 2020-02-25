Log in
Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q4 2019 results

02/25/2020 | 01:30am EST

Awilco Drilling PLC reported contract revenue of USD 8.3 million (USD 10.3 million in Q3), EBITDA USD 0.5 million loss (USD 2.6 million in Q3) and net loss of USD 27.0 million after an impairment charge of USD 23 million (USD 0.9 million loss in Q3).

Revenue efficiency was 86.0% during the quarter (96.2 % in Q3).

Operational uptime was 100% during the quarter (100% in Q3).

Contract utilisation was 43.8% during the quarter, (50 % in Q3).

Please see attached for the Q4 2019 report.

A quarterly presentation will be held today, on 25 February 2020, at 10:30 CET in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway.

A conference call will be held today, on 25 February 2020, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Click this link to register for the conference call or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=YZ2v11sY58DO0mfaR10Cnc8EvQOT15w5ZB3f8DXOQxk=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031
Once registered, you will receive an email with dial-in numbers and pins.

Aberdeen, 25 February 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36,1 M
EBIT 2019 -10,8 M
Net income 2019 -11,3 M
Finance 2019 44,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,25x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 64,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Berge Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Einar Thorvildsen Chairman
Roddy Smith Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Fougner Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AWILCO DRILLING PLC-23.87%65
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-0.33%10 417
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION0.00%4 925
HELMERICH & PAYNE-1.17%4 889
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-39.53%2 548
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-20.52%2 114
