Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q4 2019 results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported contract revenue of USD 8.3 million (USD 10.3 million in Q3), EBITDA USD 0.5 million loss (USD 2.6 million in Q3) and net loss of USD 27.0 million after an impairment charge of USD 23 million (USD 0.9 million loss in Q3).
Revenue efficiency was 86.0% during the quarter (96.2 % in Q3).
Operational uptime was 100% during the quarter (100% in Q3).
Contract utilisation was 43.8% during the quarter, (50 % in Q3).
Please see attached for the Q4 2019 report.
