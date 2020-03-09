Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Awilco Drilling PLC    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 03/09 11:25:23 am
9 NOK   -10.00%
01:36pAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Contract signed with Petrofac
GL
02/25AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Q4 2019 Presentation
GL
02/25AWDR - Letter of Intent signed for WilPhoenix
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Awilco Drilling PLC: Contract signed with Petrofac

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

With reference to our press release of 30 January 2020, Awilco Drilling PLC is pleased to confirm that a contract has been signed with Petrofac Facilities Management Limited (Petrofac) for the provision of WilPhoenix for a three well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee. The program has an estimated duration of 100 days and will commence in early May 2020. 

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.

Aberdeen, 9 March 2020


For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

 

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AWILCO DRILLING PLC
01:36pAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Contract signed with Petrofac
GL
02/25AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Q4 2019 Presentation
GL
02/25AWDR - Letter of Intent signed for WilPhoenix
GL
02/25AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Awilco Drilling Reports Q4 2019 results
GL
02/19AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q4 2019 presentation
AQ
02/19AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q4 2019 presentation
GL
01/30AWDR - Letter of Intent signed for WilPhoenix
GL
2019AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Notification of major shareholdings
AQ
2019AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Q3 2019 Presentation
GL
2019AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Awilco Drilling Reports Q3 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,7 M
EBIT 2020 -22,3 M
Net income 2020 -21,9 M
Debt 2020 14,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,59x
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
EV / Sales2021 3,72x
Capitalization 59,1 M
Chart AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
Awilco Drilling PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,82  $
Last Close Price 1,08  $
Spread / Highest target 2,91%
Spread / Average Target -23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Berge Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Einar Thorvildsen Chairman
Roddy Smith Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Fougner Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AWILCO DRILLING PLC-35.48%59
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-2.55%9 325
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-1.37%5 031
HELMERICH & PAYNE-39.25%3 005
JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC.-3.06%1 756
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-37.27%1 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group