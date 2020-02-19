Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q4 2019 presentation
0
02/19/2020 | 01:31am EST
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q4 2019 presentation Awilco Drilling PLC’s Fourth Quarter 2019 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 25 February 2020. A quarterly presentation will be held on 25 February 2020 at 10:30 CET in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. Please send an e-mail to ch@awilcodrilling.com by 24 February if you wish to attend the presentation.
A conference call will be held on 25 February 2020 at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.