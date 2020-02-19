Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q4 2019 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC’s Fourth Quarter 2019 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 25 February 2020. A quarterly presentation will be held on 25 February 2020 at 10:30 CET in Awilhelmsen's offices at Beddingen 8, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Norway. Please send an e-mail to ch@awilcodrilling.com by 24 February if you wish to attend the presentation.

A conference call will be held on 25 February 2020 at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

Click this link to register for the conference call or copy and paste the following address into your browser:

https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=YZ2v11sY58DO0mfaR10Cnc8EvQOT15w5ZB3f8DXOQxk=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031

Once registered, you will receive an email with dial-in numbers and pins.

Aberdeen, 19 February 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager

Phone: +47 93 42 84 64

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.