Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Awilco Drilling PLC    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes From the Annual General Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:38am EDT

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC (Ticker: AWDR) was held Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (UK time), at the Company’s offices, 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen AB32 6FL, UK.

Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.

Aberdeen, 3 June 2020


For further information please contact:


Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900


Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AWILCO DRILLING PLC
07:46aMINUTES FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEET : Awdr
PU
07:38aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Minutes From the Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
05/13AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
05/13Q1 2020 PRESENTATION OSLO STOCK EXCH : Awdr
PU
05/13AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Q1 2020 Presentation
GL
05/13AWILCO DRILLING REPORTS Q1 2020 RESU : Awdr
PU
05/13AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Awilco Drilling Reports Q1 2020 Results
GL
05/12AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Annual Report 2019
AQ
05/12CONTRACT SIGNED FOR WILPHOENIX OSLO : Awdr
PU
05/12AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Contract signed for WilPhoenix
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,2 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
Awilco Drilling PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,10 $
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Spread / Highest target -77,0%
Spread / Average Target -77,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Berge Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Einar Thorvildsen Chairman
Ian Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Fougner Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Allen Gold Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AWILCO DRILLING PLC-73.87%23
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-43.70%7 223
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-41.18%3 655
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-52.01%2 342
JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC.-3.06%1 756
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-65.05%959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group