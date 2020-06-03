Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes From the Annual General Meeting 2020
0
06/03/2020 | 07:38am EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC (Ticker: AWDR) was held Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (UK time), at the Company’s offices, 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen AB32 6FL, UK.
Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.
The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.