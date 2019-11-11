Log in
Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes of Meeting from General Meeting

0
11/11/2019 | 07:32am EST

A General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC (Ticker: AWDR) was held Monday 11 November 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (UK time), at the Company’s offices, 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen AB32 6FL, UK.

Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under ‘Investor Relations/General Meetings’.


Aberdeen, 11 November 2019


For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
