Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Awilco Drilling PLC    AWDR   GB00B5LJSC86

AWILCO DRILLING PLC

(AWDR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 11/11 04:10:11 pm
18.0500 NOK   -1.37%
10:23aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Primary Insider Disclosure
GL
07:32aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Minutes of Meeting from General Meeting
GL
11/07AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Notification of major shareholdings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Awilco Drilling PLC: Primary Insider Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:23am EST

Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) announces that on 11th November 2019, the following synthetic share transactions occurred:

Roddy Smith has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87.  After this transaction and as of today, Roddy Smith, holds 133,517 synthetic shares.

Ian Wilson has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87.  After this transaction and as of today, Ian Wilson holds 115,454 synthetic shares.

Claus Mørch has had 49,399 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of at NOK 17.87.  After this transaction and as of today, Claus Mørch holds no further synthetic shares.

Aberdeen, 11 November 2019

For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AWILCO DRILLING PLC
10:23aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Primary Insider Disclosure
GL
07:32aAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Minutes of Meeting from General Meeting
GL
11/07AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Notification of major shareholdings
AQ
11/06AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Invitation to Q3 2019 presentation
GL
10/28AWILCO DRILLING PLC : (AWDR) - Disclosure of shareholdings
AQ
10/28Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) – Disclosure of shareholdings
GL
10/25AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Notice of General Meeting 2019
GL
10/11AWILCO DRILLING PLC : (AWDR) - Disclosure of shareholdings
AQ
08/14AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Q2 2019 Presentation
GL
08/14AWILCO DRILLING PLC : Awilco Drilling Reports Q2 2019 results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 33,5 M
EBIT 2019 -12,4 M
Net income 2019 -12,7 M
Finance 2019 43,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,69x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 103 M
Chart AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Duration : Period :
Awilco Drilling PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AWILCO DRILLING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,58  $
Last Close Price 1,89  $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Berge Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Einar Thorvildsen Chairman
Roddy Smith Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Fougner Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AWILCO DRILLING PLC-34.64%103
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED64.60%9 060
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION38.33%4 859
HELMERICH & PAYNE-15.00%4 432
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-22.33%3 273
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-11.59%1 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group