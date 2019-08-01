Log in
AXA : 1st Half Net Profit Fell

08/01/2019 | 01:24am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

AXA said Thursday that first-half net profit fell 17%, missing expectations, as the impact of the deconsolidation of U.S. life-insurance business AXA Equitable Holdings and the change in fair value of derivatives more than offset growing revenue.

Net profit for the period declined to 2.33 billion euros ($2.59 billion), the French insurance giant said.

Revenue rose 8% to EUR57.95 billion.

Analysts had expected net profit of EUR2.83 billion on revenue of EUR56.15 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

Underlying earnings grew 10% on year, AXA said.

Annual premium equivalent, known as APE, rose 2%. APE measures new business growth by combining the value of payments on new regular premium policies, and 10% of the value of payments made on one-time, single-premium products.

The French insurer's solvency II ratio--a key measure of financial strength for insurance companies--was 190%.

"AXA continued to deliver strong operating performance," Chief Executive Thomas Buberl said.

"AXA's earnings benefited from a virtuous double dynamic, both growing volumes and improving profitability across all our geographies and preferred segments."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA -0.43% 22.9 Real-time Quote.21.43%
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC -1.32% 22.48 Delayed Quote.35.18%
