AXA : 9-Months Revenue Rose

By Olivia Bugault

AXA SA (CS.FR) said Wednesday that revenue for the first nine months rose thanks to growth across all regions, although its solvency II ratio fell.

The French insurer reported revenue of 79.69 billion euros ($88.48 billion) during the period, compared with EUR75.82 billion the year prior. On a comparable basis, revenue rose 5%, it said.

Annual premium equivalent, known as APE, edged up 1% in the period. APE measures new business growth by combining the value of payments on new regular premium policies, and 10% of the value of payments made on one-time, single-premium products.

AXA's solvency II ratio--a key measure of financial strength for insurance companies--was 187%, down 3 points compared with June 30.

"In the third quarter of 2019 and early into the fourth quarter, a series of severe natural catastrophe events occurred, resulting in above average claims charges for AXA XL, mostly in Reinsurance," the company said.

AXA's management estimates that it may incur claims charges of EUR400 million in excess of the normalized level for natural catastrophe at AXA's global insurance and reinsurance subsidiary AXA XL for the second half of 2019.

In a conference call, AXA's Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin said the company is on track to meet the objectives of its 2020 strategic plan.

