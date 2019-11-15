AXA : Appoints Three Managers to New Roles

By Cristina Roca



AXA SA (CS.FR) on Friday appointed three of its managers to new roles effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The French insurer named Matthieu Bebear chief business officer of its AXA International & New Markets business, as well as strategic development officer for Latin America. Mr. Bebear is currently deputy chief of AXA France and chief of AXA Particuliers & IARD Entreprises.

AXA named Guillaume Borie as Mr. Bebear's successor. Mr. Borie is currently AXA's chief innovation officer and chief executive of the AXA Next business.

AXA said Benoit Claveranne will, in addition to his current duties, take oversight of the company's "innovation ecosystem," and that AXA Next's chief will report to him going forward.

Mr. Borie's successor to the AXA Next chief role will be announced shortly, AXA said.

