Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/15 04:51:34 am
25.348 EUR   +0.55%
04:49aAXA : Gives Three Managers New Duties -- Update
DJ
03:33aAXA : Appoints Three Managers to New Roles
DJ
11/14AXA EQUITABLE : Announces Closing of Sale of Secondary Common Stock by AXA S.A
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : Appoints Three Managers to New Roles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:33am EST

By Cristina Roca

AXA SA (CS.FR) on Friday appointed three of its managers to new roles effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The French insurer named Matthieu Bebear chief business officer of its AXA International & New Markets business, as well as strategic development officer for Latin America. Mr. Bebear is currently deputy chief of AXA France and chief of AXA Particuliers & IARD Entreprises.

AXA named Guillaume Borie as Mr. Bebear's successor. Mr. Borie is currently AXA's chief innovation officer and chief executive of the AXA Next business.

AXA said Benoit Claveranne will, in addition to his current duties, take oversight of the company's "innovation ecosystem," and that AXA Next's chief will report to him going forward.

Mr. Borie's successor to the AXA Next chief role will be announced shortly, AXA said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
04:49aAXA : Gives Three Managers New Duties -- Update
DJ
03:33aAXA : Appoints Three Managers to New Roles
DJ
11/14AXA EQUITABLE : Announces Closing of Sale of Secondary Common Stock by AXA S.A
AQ
11/14Poland's PZU to analyse potential mBank synergies
RE
11/14Zurich takes on European rivals with new 2022 targets
RE
11/13AXA : S.A. announces the successful completion of the sale of its remaining stak..
PU
11/13AXA : sells AXA Equitable Holdings Stake for $3.1 Billion
DJ
11/11UK building sector hit by surge in insurance costs after Grenfell fire
RE
11/11AXA : UK building sector hit by surge in insurance costs after Grenfell fire
RE
11/09AXA expects to book $3.1 billion gain from EQH exit
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 7 655 M
Net income 2019 5 308 M
Finance 2019 11 532 M
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 60 136 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,93  €
Last Close Price 25,21  €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA33.68%66 221
METLIFE, INC.20.07%45 301
PRUDENTIAL PLC-6.70%43 804
AFLAC18.92%39 740
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.19%38 640
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC13.81%37 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group