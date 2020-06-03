AXA : Decision of the Board of Directors in respect of AXA's dividend proposal for 2019

`

Paris, June 3, 2020

Decision of the Board of Directors in respect of

AXA's dividend proposal for 2019

Following recent communications from the European Insurance and Occupational Pen s io n s A u t ho rit y ("EIOPA") and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution ("ACPR"), relatingtotheadoption of a prudent approach towards dividend distributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, AXA's Board of Directors, at its meeting on June 2nd, decided to reduce its dividend proposal from Euro 1.43 per share to Euro 0.73 per share. This proposal is subject to approval by shareholders at A XA ' s A n nual General Meeting on June 30, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid on July 9, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of July 7, 2020.

The Board may consider proposing an additional payment to shareholders in 4Q 2020, u p t o Eu r o 0 . 7 0 per share1, as an exceptional distribution of reserves, subject to favorable market and regulatory conditions at that time. In the event that the Board decides to propose an additional payment, the proposal would then be subject to approval by shareholders at an adhoc General Meeting.

"From the very beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, AXA's priority has been to act responsibly towards all its stakeholders", said Denis Duverne, the Chairman of AXA's Board of Directors.

"AXA's first priority has been to help its customers navigate through this crisis and to protect the safety of it s employees, including guaranteeing their full employment for the duration of the confineme nt p e r iod . The Group also continues to support its most impacted customers by taking a range of exce p t iona l me a sur e s beyond its contractual obligations, and thewider community by participating in national solidarity effort s including contributions to various public funds. Reflecting the strength of the Group's balance sheet, AXA has fulfilled these undertakings without requesting any government aid."

"The Board of Directors' decision to reduce the proposed dividend demonstrates the same sense of responsibility towards AXA's institutional and individual shareholders, while adopting a prudent a pp r oach in the current environment."

1 This amount will be allocated to "Other reserves" under Shareholders' Equity in AXA Group's HY2020 financial statements, and will continue to be deducted in AXA Group's HY2020 Solvency II ratio.

During the meeting, AXA's management also updated the Board on its current best estimate of the impact on 2020 underlying earnings for the Group from claims related to Covid-19. These estimat es ad d further precision to the indications already provided in the 1Q20 disclosure, notably

• P&C: an overall claims cost of ca. Euro -1.2 billion2 post-tax and net of reinsurance. Consistent with indications given in the 1Q20 disclosure, management expects themostmaterial impacts from Business Interruptionand EventCancellation,and to a lesser extentfrom other lines (e.g. D&O, Liability and Travel), partly offset by reduced claims in some areas, notably from Motor.

• Life and Health: no material deviation has been observed in current claims experience.

• Solidarity measures: an overall impact of ca. Euro -0.3 billion2 post-tax. This includes extended health and disability coverage to vulnerable customers, most notably in France.

The estimates provided above are based on management's current assessment and are subject to change depending on the continued evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its related impacts. For investment margin, unit-linked and asset management fees, no estimate is provided as the im p act wil l depend on the evolution of financial market conditions through the remainder of the year.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 108 million clients in 57 countries. In 2019, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 103.5 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 6.5 billion. AXA had Euro 969 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

Investor Relations: +33.1.40.75.48.42

Andrew Wallace-Barnett: +33.1.40.75.46.85

François Boissin: +33.1.40.75.39.82

Aayush Poddar: +33.1.40.75.59.17

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Shar e is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

Mikaël Malaganne: +33.1.40.75.73.07

Mathias Schvallinger: +33.1.40.75.39.20

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

Individual Shareholder Relations: +33.1.40.75.48.43

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

Media Relations: +33.1.40.75.46.74

Julien Parot: +33.1.40.75.59.80

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).

Farah El Mamoune: +33.1.40.75.46.68

Jonathan Deslandes: +33.1.40.75.97.24

Sarah Andersen: +33.1.40.75.71.97

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON THE AXA GROUP WEBSITE axa.com

Corporate Responsibility strategy: axa.com/en/about-us/strategy-commitments

SRI ratings: axa.com/en/investor/sri-ratings-ethical-indexes

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statementscontained hereinmay be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed onsuch statements because, by their nature, they are subject toknownand unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affe c te d by ot her factors that could cause AXA'sactual results todiffer materially fromthose expressed or impliedin such forwardlooking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of AXA's Universal RegistrationDocumentfor the yearendedDecember31, 2019(the "2019 Universal Registration Document"), for adescriptionofcertain important factors, risksand uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations, particularly in respect of the Covid-19 crisis. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise a n y o f th e s e forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable lawsand regulations.

In addition, this press release refers to certainnon-GAAP financial measures, or alternative performance measures ("APMs"), used by Management in analyzing AXA's operating trends, financial performance and financial position andproviding investors withadditional information that Management believes to be useful andrelevant regarding AXA'sresults. Thesenon- GAAP fina n c i a l measures generally have no standardized meaning andtherefore may not be comparable tosimilarly labelled measures usedby other companies. As a result, none of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered inisolation from, or asa substitute for, the Group's consolidated fi nancial statements and related notes preparedin accordance withIFRS.

2 As a reminder, AXA Group's Underlying Earnings in 2019 were Euro 6.5 billion.

Page 2