AXA : Elimination of the dilutive impact of Shareplan 2019

Paris, September 16, 2019

Elimination of the dilutive impact of Shareplan 2019

In the context of the AXA Group's 2019 employee share offering (Shareplan 2019)1 and in order to eliminate any associated dilutive effect, AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buyback its own shares for a maximum amount of € 401,200,000, in accordance with the terms of its share repurchase program2, with a view to cancelling them.

The price per share to be paid by AXA shall be determined on the basis of the arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average prices calculated over a period of 20 trading days commencing on September 17, 2019 and corresponding to the fixing period for the shares to be issued under Shareplan 2019. Share buyback transactions by the investment services provider in relation to this agreement will not extend beyond October 14, 2019.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 171,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 61 countries. In 2018, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 102.9 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 6.2 billion. AXA had Euro 1,424 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY. The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD. It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

