Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : Elimination of the dilutive impact of Shareplan 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

Paris, September 16, 2019

Elimination of the dilutive impact of Shareplan 2019

In the context of the AXA Group's 2019 employee share offering (Shareplan 2019)1 and in order to eliminate any associated dilutive effect, AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buyback its own shares for a maximum amount of € 401,200,000, in accordance with the terms of its share repurchase program2, with a view to cancelling them.

The price per share to be paid by AXA shall be determined on the basis of the arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average prices calculated over a period of 20 trading days commencing on September 17, 2019 and corresponding to the fixing period for the shares to be issued under Shareplan 2019. Share buyback transactions by the investment services provider in relation to this agreement will not extend beyond October 14, 2019.

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 171,000 employees

Investor Relations:

+33.1.40.75.48.42

serving 105 million clients in 61 countries. In 2018, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 102.9 billion and

Andrew Wallace-Barnett:

+33.1.40.75.46.85

underlying earnings to Euro 6.2 billion. AXA had Euro 1,424 billion in assets under management as of

François Boissin:

+33.1.40.75.39.82

December 31, 2018.

Aayush Poddar:

+33.1.40.75.59.17

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS

Mikaël Malaganne:

+33.1.40.75.73.07

(ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is

Mathias Schvallinger:

+33.1.40.75.39.20

also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

Alix Sicaud:

+33.1.40.75.56.66

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability

Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

Individual Shareholder Relations:

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles

+33.1.40.75.48.43

for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of

Media Relations:

+33.1.40.75.46.74

the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés

Julien Parot:

+33.1.40.75.59.80

financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).

Shruti Dhanda:

+33.1.40.75.72.58

Farah El Mamoune:

+33.1.40.75.46.68

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON THE AXA GROUP WEBSITE axa.com

Jonathan Deslandes:

+33.1.40.75.97.24

Corporate Responsibility strategy: axa.com/en/about-us/strategy-commitments

SRI ratings: axa.com/en/investor/sri-ratings-ethical-indexes

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of AXA's 2018 Registration Document, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

  1. The AXA Group's 2019 employee share offering (Shareplan 2019) has been authorized by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 24, 2019. Please refer to the press release issued on August 26, 2019 for further information on Shareplan 2019.
  2. AXA share repurchase program has been authorized by the General Shareholders' Meeting of April 24, 2019.

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 18:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
02:17pAXA : Elimination of the dilutive impact of Shareplan 2019
PU
09/03AXAMANSARD INSURANCE : AXA Mansard posts N22b shareholders funds in half year
AQ
08/27AXA : launches its 2019 employee share offering (Shareplan 2019)
AQ
08/17AXAMANSARD INSURANCE : AXA Mansard underwrites N29bn in H1 2019
AQ
08/06HSBC Global Asset Management names Nicolas Moreau as CEO
RE
08/05Targeted insurance offers French farmers some drought relief
RE
08/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ubisoft, Siemens, Apple, Refinitiv
08/01AXA's first-half profit falls after writing down value of Equitable Holdings
RE
08/01AXA : 1st Half Net Profit Fell
DJ
07/31Space insurance costs to rocket after satellite crash
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 104 B
EBIT 2019 8 149 M
Net income 2019 5 616 M
Finance 2019 15 357 M
Yield 2019 6,47%
P/E ratio 2019 9,68x
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 54 232 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,36  €
Last Close Price 22,74  €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA20.56%60 057
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.34%49 405
METLIFE17.80%45 296
AFLAC13.63%38 330
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL10.14%36 753
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.24.73%35 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group