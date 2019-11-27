Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/27 07:24:36 am
24.908 EUR   -0.05%
07:28aAXA : new climate strategy sets the bar high
PU
07:11aAXA : French insurer AXA to exit coal investments in OECD states by 2030
RE
11/22AXA : Accelerating on our path to gender equality
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : French insurer AXA to exit coal investments in OECD states by 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 07:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Axa t is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

France's AXA said it was strengthening its climate strategy by committing to exit coal more quickly across a greater number of countries, as policymakers seek a faster transition to a low-carbon economy.

AXA said that as an investor it would exit completely from the coal industry across countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the European Union by 2030, and the rest of the world by 2040.

Financial institutions and industrial companies are under increased pressure from investors to show concrete steps in supporting the implementation of the United Nations-backed 2015 Paris Agreement to avert catastrophic global warming.

Negotiators from almost 200 countries are set to meet in Madrid from Dec. 2-13  to thrash out details on how to implement the landmark Paris climate agreement and ramp up cuts of harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

A United Nations report this week said greenhouse gas emissions hit a record in 2018, and warned emission reductions will need to be significantly increased between 2020 and 2030 to meet the Paris goal.

In other steps announced on Wednesday, the French insurer said it will put 12 billion euros (£10 billion) in "green investments" between 2020-2023.

AXA added that as an insurer, it would restrict coal undewriting policy and stop selling insurance contracts, apart from employee benefits offers, to clients developing new coal projects that exceed 300 MW in capacity.

It will also launch in December a new tool dubbed "FastCat" that will be sold as part of insurance contracts worldwide and will offer weather alerting and real-time assessment for clients facing dangers of natural disasters such as flood, earthquake, cyclones and wildfire.

The moves by AXA drew praise from some environmental groups.

"AXA is leading the way by driving its portfolio of coal down to zero by 2030," said Regine Richter, Energy Campaigner at Germany-based campaign group Urgewald.

On Tuesday, Italian bank UniCredit pledged to halt all lending for thermal coal projects by 2023.

By Maya Nikolaeva and Simon Jessop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA -0.06% 24.91 Real-time Quote.32.15%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.55% 12.73 End-of-day quote.28.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
07:28aAXA : new climate strategy sets the bar high
PU
07:11aAXA : French insurer AXA to exit coal investments in OECD states by 2030
RE
11/22AXA : Accelerating on our path to gender equality
PU
11/22COMBATTING CHILDHOOD OBESITY : AXA supports UNICEF
PU
11/20AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
11/15AXA : Gives Three Managers New Duties -- Update
DJ
11/15AXA : Appoints Three Managers to New Roles
DJ
11/14AXA EQUITABLE : Announces Closing of Sale of Secondary Common Stock by AXA S.A
AQ
11/14Poland's PZU to analyse potential mBank synergies
RE
11/14Zurich takes on European rivals with new 2022 targets
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 104 B
EBIT 2019 7 554 M
Net income 2019 4 886 M
Finance 2019 11 532 M
Yield 2019 5,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 59 444 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,15  €
Last Close Price 24,92  €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA32.15%65 481
METLIFE, INC.21.21%45 770
PRUDENTIAL PLC-4.21%44 654
AFLAC20.13%40 173
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.54%38 019
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC15.06%37 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group