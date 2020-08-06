Log in
AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 08/05 11:35:21 am
17.646 EUR   +0.80%
01:14aAXA : Half Year 2020 Earnings
PU
01:07aAXA : Insurer AXA drops 2020 earnings guidance, will not make additional payout in 2020
RE
08/03AXA : half-yearly earnings release
AXA : Insurer AXA drops 2020 earnings guidance, will not make additional payout in 2020

08/06/2020 | 01:07am EDT

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA dropped its 2020 earnings target and added it would not make additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter following a 40% decline in first-half net income.

AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz , said net profit fell to 1.43 billion euros ($1.70 billion) from 2.33 billion during the same period a year ago. AXA's overall revenues fell by 10% to 52.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8418 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.47% 180.68 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
AXA 0.80% 17.646 Real-time Quote.-30.28%
Financials
Sales 2020 101 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2020 3 921 M 4 653 M 4 653 M
Net Debt 2020 11 859 M 14 073 M 14 073 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 8,35%
Capitalization 42 110 M 50 119 M 49 973 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 115 070
Free-Float 79,9%
