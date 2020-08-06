AXA : Insurer AXA drops 2020 earnings guidance, will not make additional payout in 2020
08/06/2020 | 01:07am EDT
PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA
dropped its 2020 earnings target and added it would not make
additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter
following a 40% decline in first-half net income.
AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz
, said net profit fell to 1.43 billion euros ($1.70
billion) from 2.33 billion during the same period a year ago.
AXA's overall revenues fell by 10% to 52.4 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8418 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)