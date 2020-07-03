Log in
AXA

(CS)
FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
07/03 06:13:21 am
18.878 EUR   -1.11%
05:26aAXA : Insurer AXA says made investment portfolios greener in 2019
RE
07/01AXA : Mansard drives ussd code as alternative channel for service consumption
AQ
07/01AXA : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
AXA : Insurer AXA says made investment portfolios greener in 2019

07/03/2020 | 05:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of AXA insurance is seen in Basel

French insurer AXA said it reduced the temperature score of its investments in 2019, bringing them closer to alignment with the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The so-called "warming potential" of its investments, a measure of their contribution to climate change, had fallen to 2.8 degrees Celsius from 3 degrees Celsius in 2018, AXA said in its 4th Climate Report released on Friday.

The Paris Agreement, struck in 2015, aims to keep average global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius and ideally at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms by 2050.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)
Financials
Sales 2020 102 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 4 356 M 4 899 M 4 899 M
Net Debt 2020 11 859 M 13 336 M 13 336 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,77x
Yield 2020 7,67%
Capitalization 45 555 M 51 215 M 51 231 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 115 070
Free-Float 79,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,80 €
Last Close Price 19,09 €
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Etienne Bouas-Laurent Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA-23.97%51 215
PRUDENTIAL PLC-15.22%39 818
METLIFE, INC.-30.06%32 356
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.16%26 340
AFLAC INCORPORATED-33.35%25 299
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-24.79%24 492
