By Kim Richters



France's AXA SA (CS.FR) on Wednesday appointed Delphine Maisonneuve as chief innovation officer of the insurance group effective Jan. 1.

Ms. Maisonneuve will also serve as CEO of AXA's innovation division AXA Next, replacing Guillaume Borie in both positions. Ms. Maisonneuve is currently AXA Brazil's chief executive.

Mr. Borie was appointed deputy CEO of AXA France and CEO of AXA Particuliers & IARD Entreprises.

