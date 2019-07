By Olivia Bugault

AXA said Monday that it has reduced its stake in its life-insurance subsidiary AXA Equitable Holdings to 38.9% from 40.1% after exercising of the over-allotment option by the underwriters.

The French insurance firm said the net proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters' option was $125 million, or $20.85 a share for a total of six million shares.

