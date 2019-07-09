Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : Renaud Guidée is appointed Group Chief Risk Officer of AXA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

AXA announces the appointment of Renaud Guidée as Group Chief Risk Officer. Currently Managing Director at Goldman Sachs in France, he will join AXA in September 2019, subject to regulatory approval, and report to Alban de Mailly Nesle, Group Chief Risk and Investment Officer and a Member of AXA's Management Committee.

Biography

Renaud Guidée graduated from HEC in 2003 and from the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) in 2007. He also passed the admittance exam to the Paris bar school in 2003. He started his career in the French Finance Ministry's Inspection Office from 2007 to 2011, notably serving as Sherpa to Michel Camdessus, the former IMF Managing Director. He joined Goldman Sachs in London as Executive Director in 2011 and was appointed Managing Director in France in 2015.

Download

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 17:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
01:59pAXA : Renaud Guidée is appointed Group Chief Risk Officer of AXA
PU
01:34aAXA : Reduces Stake in Life Insurance Subsidiary
DJ
07/08AXA : S.A. announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option related to t..
PU
07/03NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : AXA Investment Managers to Buy NorthStar Realty Europe
DJ
07/03British companies, pension funds may have to report climate risks
RE
07/01Covovio Acquires Stake in Accor Hotel Portfolio
DJ
06/28AXA : “We're going to live longer, so let's equip ourselves with the means..
PU
06/27AXA : Norway wealth fund, Axa to sell office property in Frankfurt
RE
06/24Rivals ride rising rates as Lloyd's abandons some ship insurance
RE
06/21AXAMANSARD INSURANCE : AXA Mansard supports children's financial literacy
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 8 030 M
Net income 2019 6 060 M
Finance 2019 1 805 M
Yield 2019 6,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,07x
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 56 473 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,4  €
Last Close Price 23,8  €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA26.18%63 304
PRUDENTIAL PLC26.18%57 266
METLIFE23.09%48 184
AFLAC24.34%42 350
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL24.92%41 712
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.25.14%36 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About