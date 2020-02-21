AXA : Resolutions submitted to AXA's Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2020
Paris, February 21, 2020
Resolutions submitted to AXA's
Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2020
AXA announces the publication of the resolutions to be proposed by its Board of Directors to the next Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Palais des Congrès in Paris (75017) in the
Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires.
In addition to an increase of the dividend of 7% (to €1.431), shareholders will notably be asked to approve the following resolutions:
Re-appointmentof Mrs. Angelien Kemna and Mr. Stefan Lippe as directors;
Appointment ofMrs. Isabel Hudson and Mr. AntoineGosset-Grainville as directors, respectively replacing Mrs. Irene Dorner and Mr. François Martineau whose term of office will expire at the close of the next Shareholders' Meeting, as well as the appointment of Mrs.Marie-FranceTschudin as director.
Mrs. Isabel Hudson was previously Chairman of Prudential International Assurance and Chief Executive Officer of Synesis Life Limited. She is currently Chairman of the National House Building Council and a director of BT Group plc (United Kingdom).
Mr. Antoine Gosset-Grainville is currently a partner at the law firm BDGS Associés. He previously served as Deputy General Secretary of each of the European Monetary Committee and the Economic and Financial Committee of the European Union. He was appointed Adviser for Economic and Monetary Affairs in the office of the European Commissioner in charge of Trade. He was also Deputy Managing Director of the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations.
Mrs. Marie-France Tschudin joined Novartis in 2017, after 10 years spent at Celgene International. She is currently President of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis.
1 This dividend is expected to be paid on May 13, 2020 (with an ex-dividend date on May 11, 2020). Page 1
Appointment of the director representing the employee shareholders of the AXA Group. Eight candidates designated by AXA employee shareholders will be submitted to the shareholders' vote. The Board of Directors decided to recommend that the shareholders vote in favor of the appointment ofMrs. Helen Browne to serve as member of the Board of Directors as the candidate with the most employee votes and in light of her broad knowledge of the AXA Group and the insurance sector.
Mrs. Helen Browne has been General Counsel of the AXA Group since September 2016 and has worked for AXA for 18 years, including on many large transformative projects. She previously worked for Linklaters (in Paris, Brussels and London).
"On behalf of the Board of Directors of AXA, I would like to address our warmest thanks to François Martineau for his contribution to the work of the Supervisory Board and then to the Board of Directors over the past 12 years. His experience, his knowledge of the Group and his strong involvement in the Board's work have been instrumental to AXA's development.
I would also like to thank Irene Dorner for the important role she played during her four years as member of the Board of Directors and more specifically for the financial services expertise she brought to the Audit Committee. Irene will soon be taking over the chairmanship of a FTSE company and therefore decided not to seek the renewal of her directorship at AXA. I wish her all the best in her new responsibilities." said Denis Duverne, Chairman of the
Board of Directors of AXA.
ABOUT THE AXA GROUP
The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 108 million clients in 57 countries. In 2019, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 103.5 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 6.5 billion. AXA had Euro 974 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.
The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.
The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.
It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.
This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com)
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk Factors and Risk Management" of AXA's 2018 Registration Document, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward- looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.