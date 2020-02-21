AXA : Resolutions submitted to AXA's Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2020

Paris, February 21, 2020

Resolutions submitted to AXA's

Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2020

AXA announces the publication of the resolutions to be proposed by its Board of Directors to the next Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Palais des Congrès in Paris (75017) in the

Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires.

In addition to an increase of the dividend of 7% (to €1.431), shareholders will notably be asked to approve the following resolutions:

Re-appointment of Mrs. Angelien Kemna and Mr. Stefan Lippe as directors;

Mrs. Angelien Kemna Mr. Stefan Lippe Appointment of Mrs. Isabel Hudson and Mr. Antoine Gosset-Grainville as directors, respectively replacing Mrs. Irene Dorner and Mr. François Martineau whose term of office will expire at the close of the next Shareholders' Meeting, as well as the appointment of Mrs. Marie-France Tschudin as director.

and as directors, respectively replacing Mrs. Irene Dorner and Mr. François Martineau whose term of office will expire at the close of the next Shareholders' Meeting, as well as the appointment of as director. Mrs. Isabel Hudson was previously Chairman of Prudential International Assurance and Chief Executive Officer of Synesis Life Limited. She is currently Chairman of the National House Building Council and a director of BT Group plc (United Kingdom). Mr. Antoine Gosset-Grainville is currently a partner at the law firm BDGS Associés. He previously served as Deputy General Secretary of each of the European Monetary Committee and the Economic and Financial Committee of the European Union. He was appointed Adviser for Economic and Monetary Affairs in the office of the European Commissioner in charge of Trade. He was also Deputy Managing Director of the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations . Mrs. Marie-France Tschudin joined Novartis in 2017, after 10 years spent at Celgene International. She is currently President of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis.



1 This dividend is expected to be paid on May 13, 2020 (with an ex-dividend date on May 11, 2020). Page 1