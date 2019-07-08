AXA : S.A. announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option related to the recently completed secondary offering of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s common stock

• Net proceeds of USD 125 million from the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters

• AXA's ownership of EQH's common stock decreased from 40.1%** to 38.9%**

AXA S.A. ('AXA') announces today that the underwriters in the secondary offering of shares of common stock (the 'Offering') of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ('EQH'), completed on June 7, 2019, have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 6,000,000 shares of EQH's common stock from AXA, subject to the same terms and conditions as the Offering.

Net proceeds* to AXA from the exercise of the underwriters' option amounts to USD 125 million or Euro 112 million*, corresponding to a net price* of USD 20.85 per share. Following the sale of these additional shares, AXA's ownership in EQH has decreased from 40.1%** to 38.9%**.