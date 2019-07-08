Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AXA    CS   FR0000120628

AXA

(CS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : S.A. announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option related to the recently completed secondary offering of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s common stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:29pm EDT
all press releases| press release
AXA S.A. announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option related to the recently completed secondary offering of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s common stock
Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin
Email alertsdownload
Press Release
pdf 237.36 KB
press contacts
Jul 8, 2019
published at 7:20 PM CEST

Net proceeds of USD 125 million from the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters

AXA's ownership of EQH's common stock decreased from 40.1%** to 38.9%**

AXA S.A. ('AXA') announces today that the underwriters in the secondary offering of shares of common stock (the 'Offering') of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ('EQH'), completed on June 7, 2019, have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 6,000,000 shares of EQH's common stock from AXA, subject to the same terms and conditions as the Offering.

Net proceeds* to AXA from the exercise of the underwriters' option amounts to USD 125 million or Euro 112 million*, corresponding to a net price* of USD 20.85 per share. Following the sale of these additional shares, AXA's ownership in EQH has decreased from 40.1%** to 38.9%**.

(*) - please download document for full reference
Contacts
Investor Relations
  • Investor Relations team+33 1 40 75 48 42
Media relations
  • Axa Media Relations+33.1.40.75.46.68

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 18:27:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
02:29pAXA : S.A. announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option related to t..
PU
07/03NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : AXA Investment Managers to Buy NorthStar Realty Europe
DJ
07/03British companies, pension funds may have to report climate risks
RE
07/01Covovio Acquires Stake in Accor Hotel Portfolio
DJ
06/28AXA : “We're going to live longer, so let's equip ourselves with the means..
PU
06/27AXA : Norway wealth fund, Axa to sell office property in Frankfurt
RE
06/24Rivals ride rising rates as Lloyd's abandons some ship insurance
RE
06/21AXAMANSARD INSURANCE : AXA Mansard supports children's financial literacy
AQ
06/20AXA : CFO Gerald Harlin to Retire at the End of the Year
DJ
06/20AXA : Gérald Harlin is retiring at the end of the year, Etienne Bouas-Laurent wi..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 8 030 M
Net income 2019 6 059 M
Finance 2019 1 767 M
Yield 2019 6,17%
P/E ratio 2019 9,07x
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 56 461 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
AXA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,3  €
Last Close Price 23,8  €
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA26.15%63 304
PRUDENTIAL PLC26.21%57 266
METLIFE23.48%48 184
AFLAC24.69%42 350
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL25.98%41 712
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.25.30%36 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About