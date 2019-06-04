Log in
AXA

(CS)
AXA : S.A. announces the sale of 40 million shares of common stock of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.

06/04/2019
AXA S.A. announces the sale of 40 million shares of common stock of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.
Jun 4, 2019
published at 11:30 PM CEST

AXA S.A. ('AXA') announces today the sale, as selling stockholder, of 40,000,000 shares* of common stock of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ('EQH') to Morgan Stanley and Barclays, as the underwriters in a registered public offering of those shares (the 'Offering'). In addition, AXA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 shares of EQH's common stock.

EQH's effective registration statement, including an accompanying prospectus, relating to the Offering was previously filed by EQH with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). EQH intends to file a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC. Investors should read the prospectus and other documents EQH has filed with the SEC before investing for more complete information about EQH and the Offering. These documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone: 888-603-5847. Lazard is acting as financial adviser to AXA in connection with the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

*EQH's issued and outstanding common stock as of May 9, 2019 comprised 491,138,042 shares.
Contacts
Investor Relations
  • Investor Relations team+33 1 40 75 48 42
Media relations
  • Axa Media Relations+33.1.40.75.46.68

Disclaimer

AXA SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:17:09 UTC
