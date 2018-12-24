Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axa    CS   FR0000120628

AXA (CS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AXA : Swiss employees mistakenly get double December pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 09:40am CET
FILE PHOTO: Logo of insurer Axa is seen at the entrance of the company's offices in Brussels

ZURICH (Reuters) - French insurer AXA 4,300 Swiss employees mistakenly got double their normal December salaries in a Christmas surprise that quickly fell flat when they learned they would not be allowed to keep the extra cash.

The mistake, reported in Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger and confirmed by the insurer on Monday, resulted from an error that occurred between AXA and its house bank, the insurer said. Employees can either return the money or take it as an advance on their January paychecks.

AXA did not immediately say how much money was incorrectly paid out, but based on the average Swiss salary of around 85,000 Swiss francs per year, the error could have amounted to more than 30 million Swiss francs ($30 million) in overpayments.

"There are worse things," an AXA spokesman told Tages-Anzeiger. "The main thing is, all employees got their December pay on time before Christmas."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXA
09:40aAXA : Swiss employees mistakenly get double December pay
RE
12/18AXA EQUITABLE : AM Best Removes From Under Review, Affirms Credit Ratings of AXA..
AQ
12/10AXA : A.M. Best And Standard & Poor's Upgrade Ratings Of AXA XL Core Subsidiarie..
AQ
12/07AXA : AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Upgrade..
AQ
12/03AXA : Results of the AXA Group employee share offering in 2018
PU
11/30Altice sells stake in French fibre unit, shares surge
RE
11/30Altice France to Sell 49.99% Stake in SFR FTTH for EUR1.8 Billion
DJ
11/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/29AXA : Insurer Axa raises targets following $15bn XL swoop
AQ
11/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 106 B
EBIT 2018 7 529 M
Net income 2018 5 828 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,12%
P/E ratio 2018 7,90
P/E ratio 2019 6,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 45 860 M
Chart AXA
Duration : Period :
Axa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,1 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Buberl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Chairman
Astrid Stange Chief Operating Officer
Gérald Harlin Group Chief Financial Officer
François Martineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXA-24.01%52 129
PRUDENTIAL-28.63%44 540
METLIFE-23.60%38 122
AFLAC-1.50%32 910
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-31.77%32 400
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-25.82%27 129
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.